Uganda demands probe into LGBTQ activities in schools

Uganda’s parliament is investigating what it calls the festering of homosexual activities in schools following a public outcry over the practice. The country is known for its staunch opposition to homosexuality.

Anna, not her real name, sits in a chair at her home in Makindye, a suburb of Uganda's capital, Kampala.

She showed DW scars that are visible on her body and explained that a mob inflicted the wounds on her due to her sexuality. Anna is transgender.

However, experiences like the one Anna suffered haven't stopped her from still speaking about her sexuality to DW. She further asked for the protection LGBTQ+ rights in her country.

But those rights have come under scrutiny once more in a country known for its staunch opposition to homosexuality.

In Africa, same-sex partnerships are only legal in about half of the continent's 54 states.

Many countries outlaw homosexuality and LGBTQ+ peoplestill live in fear of attacks, imprisonment, and even the death penalty.

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni is a fierce critic of homosexuality Image: ABUBAKER LUBOWA/REUTERS

Intolerance towards the LGBTQ community

According to recent media reports, a teacher was transferred from his school to another for engaging in homosexual activities. The news has sparked further public outcry.

But Anna said she is not surprised and insisted that people must be allowed to express their LGBTQ+ sexualities no matter where they find themselves.

"I was in my form one, and I was dating kids in form six, form four, form three," Anna said, stressing that it actually shows that there is no recruitment whatsoever. "The only thing is that people are probably expressing their feelings in the wrong places with the wrong people," she said.

Anna, though, doesn't encourage LGBTQ+ relationships between teachers and their students but wants people to be allowed to freely express how they feel sexually.

"It is very wrong for teachers to actually date students, but it is not wrong for students to express their sexuality," she told DW.

Are teachers and students promoting LGBTQ activities?

Teachers and students have been cited as super-spreaders of what some Ugandan lawmakers have called character-killing morals.

Debates have already taken place on the floor of Uganda's parliament amid reports about sexual minorities gaining ground in schools.

The country's parliament speaker, Anita Among, has now directed the Education Committee to investigate schools suspected to be encouraging LGBTQ+ rights.

She told the committee members to pick the story on social media about gays where a teacher is being transferred from one school to another because of being gay…."can you pick up that issue and report to the house, we are killing our morals," Among stated.

Homosexuality is illegal in Uganda despite a 2016 court ruling that found the Uganda Anti-Homosexuality Act 2014 was invalid on procedural grounds.

The Penal Code Act categorizes homosexuality as a crime against morality.

The LGBTQ community in Africa remains stigmatized and marginalized Image: Dai Kurokawa/dpa/picture alliance

Defending the family's identity

Family identity is one of the moral fibers of Ugandan society, and some parents think the government is not doing enough to protect their children against homosexual activities in schools.

Doreen Ndeezi, a mother of four, told DW that the country would lose cultural lineage and values if the situation is not addressed urgently.

"In Africa a family is regarded as the strongest and main unit of a society where you have the parents, children, then you go into building up the extended family where you have relatives and all that grandpa, grandma cousins, you name it," he told DW.

Call to protect minors

Maureen Akatukunda, a Kampala resident, has welcomed the decision by the legislators to investigate cases of LGBTQ+ practices in school but told DW that the priority should be to protect minors.

"Of course, when someone is an adult, they can make a choice it is their right to choose which path they want to take, but for these minors there should be an ethical team on board that is protecting minors in schools," Akatukunda said.

For some Ugandans like Chris Kiwanuka, LGBTQ+ rights should not be given any attention and room to fester.

"It is a western project," Kiwanuka insisted, adding that the world is now dangerous since more and more people are equating it to a human right. "A human right of a man sleeping with a fellow man, where?" he questioned.

Some Ugandans accuse persons who identify as LGBTQ of wanting to destroy the family unit Image: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP

Call for calm

Meanwhile, some educationists are calling for calm among Ugandans. Godfrey Busobozi told DW that there is no need to panic.

He said LGBTQ+ rights have existed for centuries as he urged the Ugandan society to learn to live with people of such orientations while guarding their cultural values.

"The issue is that people have failed to accept the changing times, so we should learn to live with it because this is an era of knowledge," Busobozi said. "Whatever was not known is getting to be known, but now, as a society, we need to guard our values jealously."

Edited by: Chrispin Mwakideu