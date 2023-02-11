  1. Skip to content
Belgian member of the European Parliament Marc Tarabella responded to corruption allegations in DecemberImage: Nicolas Landemard/Le Pictorium/MAXPPP/dpa/picture alliance
CorruptionEurope

Two EU lawmakers detained in Qatar bribery investigation

13 minutes ago

Andrea Cozzolino and Marc Tarabella have been detained. It comes as part of an investigation into alleged bribery and corruption involving the Gulf state of Qatar and several members of the European Parliament.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NMCB

Authorities detained two European Union lawmakers Friday in connection with the "Qatargate" corruption scandal that rocked the European Parliament in December.

Prosecutors in Belgium questioned Marc Tarabella, a member of the European Parliament, on Friday afternoon. Earlier, police conducted "several raids" at his home in Anthisnes, the town hall and a safe deposit box at a bank in the nearby city of Liege.

Italian finance police, acting on behalf of Belgian prosecutors, also arrested Andrea Cozzolino at a clinic in Naples on Friday.

The two Members of the European Parliament are accused of accepting bribes, a charge they both deny.

European Parliament waives suspects' immunity

The arrests come after the European Parliament voted to waive the immunity of Tarabella and Cozzolino last week.

Before the vote, a parliamentary report compiled on Tarabella alleged that he "may have been involved in acts of corruption connected with the interference by one or more states aimed at influencing debates and decisions taken by the European Parliament."

Both men have also been expelled from the center-left Socialists and Democrats group.

Andrea Cozzolino
Italian member of the European Parliamentt Andrea Cozzolino was arrested at a clinic in NaplesImage: John THYS/AFP

What is the 'Qatargate' corruption scandal?

In December 2022, police raided a number of homes, offices and hotels in Brussels and Italy and found roughly €1.5 million ($1.6 million) in cash.

Four people were charged with corruption, money laundering and membership in a criminal organization after the arrests: Greek  then-Parliamentary Vice President Eva Kaili; her partner, Italian Francesco Giorgi; Italian former European Parliament legislator Pier Antonio Panzeri; and Niccolo Figa-Talamanca, the former head of an NGO.

Suspect in EU graft scandal ready to talk

In January, Panzeri struck a deal with prosecutors to share information in exchange for a lighter sentence.

Belgian media reported that he admitted to giving Tarabella "between €120,000 and €140,000 ($128,000 and $150,000)" for handling matters linked to Qatar.

Tarabella's lawyer confirmed that the member of the European Parliament had visited Qatar twice. 

The attorney however added that he had been fully transparent about trips to construction sites and work camps, and was focused on addressing human rights issues and freedom of expression.

Qatar has denied any involvement in the scandal.

zc/ar (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)

Transparency International: European Parliament has 'subpar integrity and anti-fraud rules,'

Transparency International: European Parliament has 'subpar integrity and anti-fraud rules,'

CrimeDecember 12, 202202:31 min
A handout image made available by the Belgium Police Judiciaire Federale on December 14, 2022, shows a combination of images showing several hundred thousand euros found in a hotel room.

After Qatargate, can the EU Parliament clean up its act?

After Qatargate, can the EU Parliament clean up its act?

The EU legislature wants to tighten its rules in the wake of shocking corruption allegations dubbed Qatargate. The president's proposals aren't published yet, but the tussle over reform plans has already kicked off.
PoliticsJanuary 14, 2023
A formation of US Air Force F-35 fighter jets at Eielson AFB in Fairbanks, Alaska

US shoots down unknown object over Alaska, White House says

Politics9 hours ago
