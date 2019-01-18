 Turkish TV drops Enes Kanter′s NBA playoff games | News | DW | 14.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Turkish TV drops Enes Kanter's NBA playoff games

Turkish basketball star Enes Kanter is playing in the NBA Western Conference finals for the second time in his career. But the US series will not be widely televised in Turkey, where he is accused of terrorist links.

Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Zalubowski)

Turkish broadcaster S Sport, the main broadcaster for NBA games in Turkey, said Tuesday it will not show the NBA's Western Conference Finals between the defending champion Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Portland center Enes Kanter, a Swiss-born Turkish basketball player, is an outspoken critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkish broadcasters have ignored Kanter's games since he was indicted by a Turkish court last year.

"I can say clearly that we will not be broadcasting the Warriors-Blazers series," S Sport commentator Omer Sarac told the Reuters news agency. "Furthermore, if Portland makes it to the finals, [that] will not be broadcast either.

Listen to audio 07:00

Kurdish basketballers on the rebound

Kanter posted a short message on Twitter in response: "Banned by the dictator but not forgotten."

Fans in Turkey can still see the games through a paid NBA TV cable subscription or the NBA League Pass online service.

Basketball is a popular sport in Turkey, and the country's Basketball Super League is one of the best basketball leagues in Europe.

Accused of terrorist links

After a 2016 failed coup attempt in Turkey, Kanter publicly criticized Erdogan on Twitter, calling the Turkish president "the Hitler of our century." Soon after, his father and his family disowned him due to his political views and his support for US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, blamed by Ankara for the coup attempt.

Read more: Father of NBA's Enes Kanter indicted in Turkey

In 2017, Kanter's Turkish passport was canceled by the Turkish Embassy, and the government issued an arrest warrant for him on the accusation that he had terrorist links. 

In January, he declined to travel with the New York Knicks, his team at the time, to London amid reports that Turkish prosecutors were seeking an arrest warrant and an extradition request for the Turkish center. After he joined the Portland Trail Blazers, he did not travel to Canada in March, where the Blazers were playing the Toronto Raptors in a regular season game, for similar reasons.

If Portland manages to beat the Golden State Warriors and reach the NBA Finals, the Trail Blazers could wind up facing the Canadian basketball team again. With that prospect in the cards, Oregon Senator Ron Wyden penned a letter on Tuesday to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking for Kanter's safe passage for the potential playoff series.

The letter was posted by Kanter on his Twitter account.

DW recommends

Turkey: Is mob violence undermining democracy?

Opposition party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu was attacked by an angry mob in public and nearly killed — the latest in a spate of such violence. What does the incident say about the political culture in the country? (03.05.2019)  

Turkish journalist beaten after TV appearance

Yavuz Selim Demirag has been an outspoken critic of President Erdogan. He was set on by assailants with baseball bats in what journalists say is a sign of shrinking press freedom. (11.05.2019)  

Turkish authorities want Interpol arrest warrant for NBA basketball star Enes Kanter

Prosecutors in Turkey have requested an Interpol Red Notice for Enes Kanter, a basketball player for the New York Knicks, on the grounds of being involved in a terrorist organization. Kanter denies the charges. (18.01.2019)  

Father of NBA's Enes Kanter indicted in Turkey

A Turkish court has indicted Mehmet Kanter, a former professor and father of a player for the New York Knicks, on charges of belonging to a terrorist group. His son, Enes Kanter, has been a vocal critic of Recep Erdogan. (19.06.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Kurdish basketballers on the rebound  

Related content

Enes Kanter türkischer NBA Basketballspieler

Turkish authorities want Interpol arrest warrant for NBA basketball star Enes Kanter 18.01.2019

Prosecutors in Turkey have requested an Interpol Red Notice for Enes Kanter, a basketball player for the New York Knicks, on the grounds of being involved in a terrorist organization. Kanter denies the charges.

USA NBA Basketball Enes Kanter

Father of NBA's Enes Kanter indicted in Turkey 19.06.2018

A Turkish court has indicted Mehmet Kanter, a former professor and father of a player for the New York Knicks, on charges of belonging to a terrorist group. His son, Enes Kanter, has been a vocal critic of Recep Erdogan.

Enes Kanter - Basketballspieler

Turkish NBA player Enes Kanter barred from entering Romania 21.05.2017

US-based Turkish basketball star Enes Kanter has been refused entry into Romania after his passport was canceled. The 25-year-old blamed his anti-Erdogan political views for the repeal of his Turkish travel document.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  