Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is a self-declared state that comprises the northeastern portion of the island of Cyprus. The TRNC is internationally recognized only by Turkey.

A united Cyprus gained independence from British rule in August 1960. Northern Cyprus is heavily dependent on Turkey for economic, political and military support. So far, international attempts to reach a solution to the Cyprus dispute have been unsuccessful. This page collates DW's latest content related to Northern Cyprus.

16.07.21 *** A view shows abandoned buildings and hotels in the fenced off area of Famagusta, in the Turkish-occupied north of the divided eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on July 16, 2021. - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan heads to breakaway north Cyprus on July 20, to mark the anniversary of Turkey's 1974 invasion, a visit infuriating Greek Cypriots with island reunification talks in limbo. Varosha -- once the playground of celebrities and dubbed a Jewel of the Mediterranean -- was left a fenced off ghost town, where former luxury hotels have become overgrown by weeds. The Turkish army restored public access to parts of the beachfront last year and Erodgan is expected to extend that during his visit. (Photo by Christina ASSI / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTINA ASSI/AFP via Getty Images)

Backlash as Northern Cyprus reopens ghost resort 21.07.2021

The town has been unoccupied since the 1974 conflict between Greek and Turkish Cypriots left it in an inaccessible military zone.
On 25 April 2019, the Greek and Cypriot Republic flags are visible across the separating green line from the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot flags in Nicosia, or Lefkosa, the capital city of Cyprus, which has been divided by a United Nations buffer zone since conflict broke out in 1974 between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots. (Photo by Diego Cupolo/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Amid corruption and division, Greek Cypriots to elect new parliament 29.05.2021

As Greek Cypriots prepare to elect a new House of Representatives on Sunday, Cyprus' traditional main parties are expected to lose support — which could result in the fragmentation of the country's parliament.
UNSPECIFIED - NOVEMBER 15: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus President Ersin Tatar (R) greet citizens during the ceremonies on November 15, 2020. Celal Gunes / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Turkey's Erdogan calls for 'two-state solution' in Cyprus 15.11.2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says talks about the divided island of Cyprus should aim for a settlement between two separate states. Erdogan made his comments while attending a picnic in northern Cyprus.
18.10.2020*** , Zypern, Nikosa: Ersin Tatar, Präsidentschaftskandidat der konservativen Nationalen Einheitspartei (UBP), gibt seine Stimme bei den Präsidentschaftswahlen ab. Nachdem bei einer Abstimmung am 11.10.2020 kein Kandidat die erforderliche absolute Mehrheit der Stimmen erreicht hatte, stimmen die türkischen Zyprer heute bei einer Stichwahl über ihren nächsten Präsidenten ab. Dabei könnte sich entscheiden, ob sie mehr Autonomie erhalten oder noch enger an die Türkei rücken. Foto: Nedim Enginsoy/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Turkish Cypriot hardliner ousts incumbent president in northern Cyprus vote 18.10.2020

Ersin Tatar, a nationalist prime minister who favors stronger ties with Turkey, scored a surprise victory in a runoff election in breakaway northern Cyprus — ousting pro-unification incumbent president Mustafa Akinci.
UNSPECIFIED - OCTOBER 11: Independent candidate Mustafa Akinci and his wife Meral Akinci (not sen) cast their vote at a polling station during the presidential elections of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), on October 11, 2020. Turkish-Cypriot citizens also voted for the constitutional amendment to increase the number of high court judges. TRNC authorities opened polling stations at 8:00 am (0500 GMT) for what they call a presidential election, and voting was to close at 6:00 pm (1500 GMT). Ali Ihsan Akca / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Turkish-held northern Cyprus set for election runoff 11.10.2020

Mustafa Akinci, who favors reunification with the south, failed to win enough votes to secure a fresh term in Sunday's first round, the election council said. He'll face off against a conservative backed by Ankara.
08.10.2020, Zypern, Varosha: Menschen fotografieren eine Strandpromenade neben verlassenen Hotels (Blick durch einen Fensterrahmen). Trotz internationaler Kritik hat die türkisch-zyprische Regierung den türkisch kontrollierten Stadtteil Varosha in Famagusta nach über 40 Jahren teilweise geöffnet. Famagusta ist seit der Teilung der Insel 1974 militärisches Sperrgebiet. Foto: Nedim Enginsoy/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Turkey's reopening of Northern Cyprus beach sparks controversy 09.10.2020

Varosha was a bustling beach resort frequented by celebrities in the early 1970s. Today, this seaside stretch of land in Northern Cyprus looks like a ghost town.
Oktober 2020, Maraş, Zypern, Maraş, früher eine Tourismushochburg, ist heute eine Geisterstadt. Nach der türkischen Militärintervention im Jahre 1974 wurde dieser Stadtteil von Famagusta (Gazimağusa) von den türkischen Streitkräften erobert und zu einer militärische Sperrzone erklärt. Es wird seit dem als potenzielles Tauschobjekt und Pfand betrachtet, welches man bei den Zypernverhandlungen zur Lösung der Zypernfrage einlösen wird. Vermutlich werden sogar demnächst die Präsidenten Eroğlu und Christofias über die Rückgabe von Maraş an die Zyperngriechen im Rahmen der Vereinigung der Insel Zypern verhandeln. // Die Rechte des Fotos sind für DW frei // Redakateurin: Hülya Topcu

Turkey's EU accession talks at a 'standstill' 06.10.2020

The EU has said Turkey's hopes of joining the bloc are receding due to its eroding democracy. Meanwhile, Ankara stoked tensions further still by declaring the reopening of a beach in a contested part of northern Cyprus.
Turkish Cypriots shout slogans at the Ledra checkpoint of the U.N.-controlled buffer zone, after authorities declared the crossing temporarily shut to curb any potential spread of coronavirus, in Nicosia, Cyprus March 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglu

Cyprus: Protesters, police clash at closed checkpoint 07.03.2020

Police have used tear gas on protesters attempting to push through a blocked checkpoint in the divided island's capital. Authorities say the closure was a precaution against coronavirus.
01.07.2019 *** Turkish soldiers and police guard the area after an explosion pre-dawn, outside of village of Tashkent in Turkish Cypriot breakaway north part of the divided Cyprus, Monday, July 1, 2019. A Turkish Cypriot official said Monday that a Syrian anti-aircraft missile that missed its target and reached ethnically divided Cyprus may have been the cause of an explosion outside a village in east Mediterranean island notion's breakaway north. No injuries were reported. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Russian missile explodes over northern Cyprus 01.07.2019

The leaders of the breakaway Turkish-controlled region of Cyprus said an overnight explosion appears to have been Russian in origin. One official said it likely "fell" out of the sky while it was targeting an aircraft.
07.11.2016+++U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon attends the Cyprus reunification talks in the Swiss mountain resort of Mont Pelerin, Switzerland November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrice Coffrini/Pool

Cyprus peace talks open in Swiss resort 07.11.2016

Rival leaders from divided Cyprus are meeting for UN-backed peace talks in Switzerland. Even though serious divisions still remain, the talks are billed as the best chance to end the long-running political crisis.
epa04709544 Supporters of Turkish Cypriot leader and presidential candidate Dervis Eroglu wave the Turkish flag during a last campaign rally in the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, in the Turkish-administered northern part of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, 17 April 2015. Presidential elections will take place in the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on Sunday, 19 April 2015. EPA/STRINGER +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Incumbent Eroglu leads presidential polls in Turkish Cyprus, but runoff beckons 19.04.2015

The Turkish Cypriot presidential election is headed to a second round, no candidate bagged enough votes to claim outright victory. Incumbent Dervis Eroglu will go toe-to-toe with independent Mustafa Akinci in the runoff.
14. April 2015 Supporters of Turkish-Cypriot presidential candidate Mustafa Akinci wave the Turkish flag during a campaign rally on April 14, 2015 in northern Nicosia, in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), a breakaway enclave occupying about a third of the Mediterranean island, recognised only by Turkey. Turkish-Cypriots will head to the polls on April 19 for a presidential election in the northern part of the divided island. Although decades of UN-brokered peace talks failed, the main issue facing any president -- as the TRNC's chief negotiator -- remains dialogue with the south. AFP PHOTO / IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU (Photo credit should read IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU/AFP/Getty Images))

Turkish Cypriots vote for new president 19.04.2015

Voters in the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus cast their votes for a new president on Sunday. The new leader will then be tasked with representing them in reunification talks on the divided island.
The flags of Turkey (red) and the the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus (TRNC) (R) fly at half mast next to the statues of late Turkish-Cypriot leader Rauf Denktash (R) and Cyprus pre-1973 Turkish Cypriot vice president, Fazil Kucuk, in north Nicosia on January 14, 2012, one day after Denktash's death following a long illness. Turkish Cypriots proclaimed a week of mourning for their veteran nationalist leader, as a hostile Greek Cypriot press reported that among his last words were a defiant defence in Greek of the breakaway state he founded. AFP PHOTO/BIROL BEBEK (Photo credit should read Birol Bebek/AFP/Getty Images)

Elections in Turkish Cyprus 09.04.2015

Elections are coming up in the Turkish controlled breakaway state of northern Cyprus. But many people are lukewarm about the vote. The island was split into a Turkish Cypriot north and an internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south in 1974. Since then the UN has been attempting to re-unite the island. Nathan Morley reports from Cyprus on how the division is influencing the election.
A Turkish guardpost seen on a destroyed building in front of a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state flag seen in the background on Pentadaktilos mountain in Turkish occupied area in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2006. The European Union on Monday, Nov. 27, 2006, failed to persuade Turkey to change its stance over EU member Cyprus, further jeopardizing Ankara's bid to join the bloc. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Turkey ordered to pay millions over Cyprus invasion 12.05.2014

Turkey has been told it must pay 90 million euros in compensation over its 1974 occupation of northern Cyprus. The money will compensate Greek Cypriots who suffered human rights abuses.
A Turkish guardpost seen on a destroyed building in front of a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state flag seen in the background on Pentadaktilos mountain in Turkish occupied area in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2006. The European Union on Monday, Nov. 27, 2006, failed to persuade Turkey to change its stance over EU member Cyprus, further jeopardizing Ankara's bid to join the bloc. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Turkey could help kick-start Cyprus 28.03.2013

Turkey supports northern Cyprus while Greece backs the southern Republic of Cyprus. While Greece is bankrupt, Turkey could help the island bounce back. But only a round of extreme diplomacy could make it happen.
This photo taken late 2009 and made available by Diamond Offshore Drilling Monday Feb. 22, 2010 shows the semi-submersible oil drilling rig the Ocean Guardian under tow in British coastal waters. Oil exploration company Desire Petroleum PLC began drilling at a spot north of the disputed Falkland Islands Monday, the company said. The announcement is sure to infuriate Argentina, which claims the south Atlantic archipelago as its own and lost a seven-week war over the territory in 1982. (AP Photo/Diamond Offshore drilling, ho) ** EDITORIAL USE ONLY **

Cyprus riles Turkey with oil and gas exploration plans 19.08.2011

Cyprus' plans to begin exploratory drilling for oil and gas reserves in the east Mediterranean has angered Turkey. Turkish Cypriots in northern Cyprus have strongly objected to the move.
