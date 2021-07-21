Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is a self-declared state that comprises the northeastern portion of the island of Cyprus. The TRNC is internationally recognized only by Turkey.
A united Cyprus gained independence from British rule in August 1960. Northern Cyprus is heavily dependent on Turkey for economic, political and military support. So far, international attempts to reach a solution to the Cyprus dispute have been unsuccessful. This page collates DW's latest content related to Northern Cyprus.
Ersin Tatar, a nationalist prime minister who favors stronger ties with Turkey, scored a surprise victory in a runoff election in breakaway northern Cyprus — ousting pro-unification incumbent president Mustafa Akinci.
The Turkish Cypriot presidential election is headed to a second round, no candidate bagged enough votes to claim outright victory. Incumbent Dervis Eroglu will go toe-to-toe with independent Mustafa Akinci in the runoff.
Elections are coming up in the Turkish controlled breakaway state of northern Cyprus. But many people are lukewarm about the vote. The island was split into a Turkish Cypriot north and an internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south in 1974. Since then the UN has been attempting to re-unite the island. Nathan Morley reports from Cyprus on how the division is influencing the election.