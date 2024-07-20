Divided Cyprus marks 50th anniversary of Turkish invasion

Greek Cypriots mourned the anniversary of Turkey's partial invasion of the island following a brief Greek-inspired coup. Turkey's Erdogan dismissed the UN-championed federal model for a unified state.

The internationally recognized Cyprus marked on Saturday the 50th anniversary of Turkey's invasion of the island, unveiling memorials for those who lost their lives and reiterating hope for reunification.

Greek Cypriots mourned those who died during the 1974 invasion, which divided the country across ethnic lines. The invasion followed a coup backed by the junta ruling Athens at the time and aimed at unification with Greece.

The invasion, which Turkish Cypriots viewed as salvation from a Greek-dominated Cyprus, led to Turkey's capture of a third of the Mediterranean island and the displacement of some 40% of the population.

Cyprus gained its independence from British rule in 1960, based on a treaty banning a union with Greece or Turkey. It also banned partition and made London, Athens and Ankara guarantors of Cyprus's independence.

How did Turkey mark the anniversary?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a speech from the northern, Turkish, part of Nicosia on Saturday, ahead of a military parade. In the speech, Erdogan dismissed the possibility of reunification, which Greek Cypriots are still after.

"We believe that a federal solution is not possible in Cyprus. It is of no benefit to anyone to say let's continue negotiations where we left off in Switzerland years ago," Erdogan said, dashing UN hopes for resuming talks stalled since 2017.

Turkish flags were seen flying next to those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which only Ankara recognizes four decades into its existence.

"The Cyprus Peace Operation saved Turkish Cypriots from cruelty and brought them to freedom," Erdogan told cheering crowds who gathered in north Nicosia.

Greek Cypriots hold somber memorial

Meanwhile, in the Greek-held, internationally recognized Cyprus, church services were held in memory of over 3,000 killed during the invasion.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides unveiled busts of officers killed in the fighting and laid a wreath at a war memorial where ceremonial gunfire sounded.

"Whatever Mr. Erdogan and his representatives in the occupied areas do or say, Turkey, 50 years later, continues to be responsible for the violation of human rights of the entire Cypriot people and for the violation of international law," Christodoulides told reporters.

The event was also attended by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with Greek flags fluttering alongside those of Cyprus.

"We have one aim: A Republic of Cyprus with a single sovereignty, a single international personality, a single nationality, in a bizonal, bicommunal federation, a single state where all citizens will be Cypriots and Europeans, without a foreign occupation army, without outdated guarantees," Mitsotakis said.

Cyprus has been a member of the European Union since 2004.

