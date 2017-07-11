 Turkey′s LGBT+ endure brutal attacks amid Erdogan reign | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 16.03.2021

Europe

Turkey's LGBT+ endure brutal attacks amid Erdogan reign

Transgender people in Turkey frequently face violent attacks that go unpunished. LGBT+ activists are demanding more justice and safety, amid a political system that fosters a hostile environment.

People's legs, some bare, one wears colorful striped knee socks

A string of violent attacks against transgender people has left many feeling unprotected by police

When Miras Günes body was found a few days ago, her face was disfigured beyond recognition. The preliminary autopsy report revealed she was beaten to death with a hard object. Investigators are trying to find who was behind the attack on Günes, a trans woman from Izmir who had been reported missing in February.

Just days before Günes' body was found, 18-year-old Emre B. allegedly attacked a trans woman with acid on March 9 in Istanbul's Beyoglu district. She suffered burns all over her body and lost much of her eyesight. A week before that attack, also in Istanbul, Harun S. was charged with sexual assault after allegedly following a transgender woman, Asel, to her front door, where he sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. "I thought it was a woman. But it turned out to be a man," he reportedly said while detained — before being released. 

Slayings of LGBT+ people: Underestimated problem

These three recent violent attacks have been all over the Turkish press — and have received a lot of attention from the Turkish public. According to a study by Pink Life, a Turkish transgender association, attacks against trans people are not rare. The study lists 54 transgender people killed in Turkey since 2008, but Pink Life estimates that with the number of unreported cases the total is significantly higher.

Efruz, woman with long hair, looks into camera

Pink Life activist Efruz Kaya

"Suspicious deaths and suicide attempts, as well as unregistered deaths, are not included in the statistics," says Yildiz Tar of the LGBT+ organization Kaos GL.

Attacks on transgender people should not be seen as isolated incidents, but as a social problem, he told DW. "Hate crimes result from a very long history of discrimination. Such attacks are made possible in the first place by a system of inequality."

Condemned to a kind of social death

Police officers had refused to take on the case of Asya, a trans woman who went to the police after being threatened and beaten. Three days later, she was attacked with acid, according to Pink Life activist Efruz Kaya. "The male-dominated justice system does not care about us. There is no trust in the judicial authorities," the activist told DW.

Transgender people face a wide variety of discrimination in everyday life in Turkey, she said, adding they are often denied the most basic rights, including work, housing, health, education — and it is considered legitimate. "They already doomed to social death," she argued.

Levent Piskin

Politicians are responsible for the homophobic environment in Turkey, says Levent Piskin

'Policy of impunity'

According to Article 10 of the Turkish constitution, police officers are obliged to treat all people equally, Levent Piskin told DW. Instead, they do not protect LGBT+ people, but promote homophobia and transphobia, the lawyer said. Getting access to the justice system is difficult where hate crimes against transgender people are concerned, the lawyer added. "Far from being objective, vague concepts like morality and honor are used to justify a policy of impunity."

The Turkish government has been using increasingly harsh rhetoric towards the LGBT+ community. Since the beginning of January, there have been regular raids or arbitrary arrests of students in Istanbul protesting the appointment of pro-government Professor Melih Bulu as president of the city's prestigious Bogazici University.

LGBT+ targeted

In particular, the Istanbul police and judiciary targeted LGBT+ people, activists say. The students had organized an art exhibition on campus, where one picture showed the Kaaba — a holy shrine of Islam — side by side with a rainbow flag, the symbol of the LGBT+ scene. The Istanbul prosecutor's office launched an investigation, and four students were arrested, two of whom were subsequently detained, while government politicians made transphobic remarks, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has flatly denied the existence of transgender people.

"We will carry our young people to the future, not as the LGBT youth, but as the youth that existed in our nation's glorious past," Erdogan said. His communications chief Fahrettin Altun also made disparaging remarks, saying "concepts like freedom and tolerance should never be exploited for homosexuality propaganda."  Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu wrote on Twitter about the arrests of "four LGBT deviants."

Yildiz Tar, man gestures with a pen

Yildiz Tar coordinates KAOS GL's media and communication program

Even before the student protests, LGBT groups criticized the government's homophobic and transphobic attitude. The ban of the 2015 Gay Pride march in Istanbul was a turning point for the community. The annual parade has not been held since.

Above all, lawyer Levent Piskin said politicians are responsible for the homophobic and transphobic climate in Turkey. Public institutions, lawmakers and politicians have initiated a discourse that is clearly directed against LGBT+ people, he said, adding that "the state has moved from a policy of denial to a policy of hate."

'We get a lot of support'

Transgender people are being used as scapegoats in hard times, warned Pink Life activist Kaya. The government is not doing a good job on the political or economic front, she added. "In such crisis situations, right-wing governments in particular immediately identify an enemy, demonize them and incite their voters against them."

Despite the tense political climate, however, she remains optimistic. "We're getting better organized, we're getting a lot of support — today we don't feel as alone as we once used to."

  • Cover Time magazine with Elliot Page

    Transgender star Elliot Page featured in Time magazine

    Elliot Page's first in-depth interview

    Last December, the Oscar-nominated star of "Juno" came out as a transgender man, revealing his new name and pronouns — he/they — in a letter to fans posted on social media. In his first in-depth interview since coming out, the "Umbrella Academy" actor told Time magazine that he wants to use his "privilege and platform" to help other trans people.

  • Laverne Cox poses for photographers at the Television Academy.

    Transgender star Elliot Page featured in Time magazine

    Laverne Cox

    As Elliot Page pointed out in his coming out letter, "discrimination towards trans people is rife." Just before Page made his announcement, Laverne Cox, another prominent transgender activist, detailed on Instagram a recent transphobic attack in Los Angeles. The "Orange is the New Black" star is the first openly transgender woman to be nominated for an Emmy for acting.

  • Caitlyn Jenner on the cover of Vanity Fair with the caption 'Call me Caitlyn'

    Transgender star Elliot Page featured in Time magazine

    Caitlyn Jenner

    Retired US Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete Caitlyn Jenner is one of the most renowned people to have publicly transitioned. She revealed her new name and gender on the cover of "Vanity Fair" in 2015, posing for renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz. The TV personality's announcement paved the way for new conversations about transitioning and trans rights.

  • Chaz Bono, bearded and laughing in a blue sweatshirt.

    Transgender star Elliot Page featured in Time magazine

    Chaz Bono

    Standard advice when referring to trans people: Avoid using their birth names, since "deadnaming" misgenders the person and dismisses their identity expression. The son of singers Sonny Bono and Cher, Chaz Bono, transitioned from female to male from 2008-2010. A documentary on Bono's experience, "Becoming Chaz," came out in 2011.

  • Jazz Jennings in a revealing purple dress, poses for photographers at the Paley Center for Media

    Transgender star Elliot Page featured in Time magazine

    Jazz Jennings

    The activist, YouTube and TV star's shows focus on her experiences as a transgender youth. Born in 2000, Jazz Jennings was diagnosed with gender dysphoria at the age of five, making her one of the youngest publicly documented people to be identified as transgender. A year later, she started appearing on television with her family to talk about the challenges of her identity.

  • Andreja Pejic looking over her shoulder at the camera. She has long brown hair, dark eye-shadow and wears a colorful top.

    Transgender star Elliot Page featured in Time magazine

    Andreja Pejic

    Bosnian-Australian model Andreja Pejic came out as a trans woman in 2013. She was the first transgender woman to appear on the cover of GQ magazine. She also made her acting debut in the 2018 crime thriller film "The Girl in the Spider's Web."

  • Chelsea Manning wearing stylish eyeglasses and purple lipstick.

    Transgender star Elliot Page featured in Time magazine

    Chelsea Manning

    Originally coming into the spotlight for disclosing classified information on WikiLeaks, the former Army intelligence analyst was imprisoned for several years. On the day after her sentencing in 2013, Chelsea Manning's attorney announced her gender and new name. She was released after Barack Obama commuted her 35-year sentence; Manning has remained a public figure through her speaking engagements.

  • The Wachowski sisters. Lana (right) completed her transition by 2010. This photo is from 2012, before Lilly Wachowski also came out as a transgender woman.

    Transgender star Elliot Page featured in Time magazine

    The Wachowski sisters

    The Wachowskis are best known as the creators of the "Matrix" films. Lana (right) completed her transition by 2010. This photo is from 2012, before Lilly Wachowski also came out as a transgender woman. They have since co-directed "Sense8," a Netflix science-fiction series that explores issues related to identity, sexuality, gender and politics.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


DW recommends

Germany's Transgender Law seen as 'archaic, degrading'

Trans* people in Germany are subjected to a long, expensive assessment process to change their legal gender. A new self-determination law would reform this — and activists say it's long overdue.  

The difficulties of being gay in Iran

According to a new UN report, gays who come out in Iran do so at their own peril. Their only recourse is often political asylum.  

Turkey's Erdogan exploits nationalism at home after Turks die in Iraq

Last week, 13 Turkish citizens were killed in northern Iraq during military operations against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Turkey says it's a terror organization and is using it to malign opposition politicians.  

