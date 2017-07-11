Turkey tightens control on social media with new law

Turkey's parliament on Wednesday passed a law that gives authorities more powers to control content on social media.

Among other things, the law requires social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter to have representatives in Turkey who are tasked with dealing with complaints about content on their platforms. Failure to designate a representative will be punished with large fines, advertising bans and bandwidth reductions that would make the use of a social media network so slow as to be impractical.

The new legislation will also require user data from social media networks to be stored in Turkey.

Critics say the law will increase censorship and help stifle dissent in a country that has already been frequently known to block online content of which the government disapproves.

More to follow.

tj/sms (AP, Reuters)