 Turkey, Russia to begin joint patrols in Syria | News | DW | 30.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Turkey, Russia to begin joint patrols in Syria

Turkey announced it will begin patrols with Russian troops in northern Syria. The statement from President Erdogan follows Turkey and Russia's deal to withdrawal Kurdish fighters in the area.

A Russia armoured 4x4 patrols in Syria

Turkey will begin joint military patrols with Russia in northern Syria on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday.

The patrols will initially begin within 7 kilometers south of the Turkish border to Syria. 

The statement comes a day after the expiration of the 150-hour period agreement for Syrian border guards and Russian military police to remove Kurdish forces 30km from the Turkish border in northeast Syria. 

Erdogan on Wednesday disputed the claim by Russian military police that the Kurdish YPG militia, which is allied with the US, had left the strip.

Turkey reserves the right to launch another operation against the YPG in the area, said Erdogan.

Watch video 02:58

Thousands of Kurdish refugees flee northern Syria

Read more: Opinion: Erdogan wins big as clock ticks for Syria Kurds

Turkey considers the militia, the main component of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a terrorist group linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has fought a nearly four-decade war for Kurdish rights against the Turkish state.

In a statement released by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense on Tuesday, the Turkish-Russian patrols "will be initiated in the west and east of the borders of current Operation Peace Spring at a depth of 10 kilometers."

The joint operations will include mine clearances and reconnaissance activities.

  • A US troop pats another troop on the back (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/Staff Sgt. A. Goedl)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    US: Troop pullback

    Over the past years, US troops have supported Kurdish fighters as they battled radical "Islamic State" (IS) militants to take back control of large areas of northern Syria. In what was seen as a surprising turnaround, US President Donald Trump announced in early October that he was withdrawing US troops from the region's border with Turkey. This pullback left a vacuum for others to act and react.

  • A Turkish convoy drives down the street at night while a person wrapped in a Turkish flag watches the convoy (picture-alliance/AA/M. Akif Parlak)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    Turkey: Anti-Kurdish offensive

    Trump's troop withdrawal was a de-facto go-ahead for Turkey to launch an offensive into northeast Syria. The region is home to a largely autonomous Kurdish population and Kurdish militants known as the YPG, who are tied to an outlawed Kurdish party in Turkey. Turkey, who has faced a Kurdish insurgency, sees the Syrian Kurds as a threat to its security, hence the military action.

  • Syrien YPG-Kämpfer in Deir Ezzor (Getty Images/AFP/G. Souleiman)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    Kurdish YPG: Fighting Turkish forces

    The YPG was one of the US' main allies in the fight to drive out IS from north Syria, but since October it has been fighting the Turkish forces that crossed into Syria. The YPG lacks strong air capabilities and defenses, putting it at a decided disadvantage in comparison to the Turkish army.

  • SDF fighters stand in a line in military uniform (Getty Images/AFP/D. Souleiman)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    SDF: Betrayed by the US

    The YPG is the largest component of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which also includes Arab and Christian militias. The SDF, which fought IS, controls northeastern Syria and feels betrayed by the US pullback. It is now fighting Turkish troops and their allies. It has warned that the Turkish offensive could distract from making sure IS fighters do not renew their strength in Syria.

  • Syrian troops sit in the back of a truck after entering the town of Tall Tamr (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    Syrian government army: Deal made

    The relationship between Syrian President Bashar Assad's troops and the SDF is a tricky one that shifts between cooperation, live-and-let-live and skirmishes, depending on the current situation. After Turkey launched its offensive, the Kurds struck a deal with the government that saw Syrian troops mobilized to fight the Turkish forces, allowing them to enter a region they had ceded to the SDF.

  • Vladimir Putin and Bashar Assad sit in two chairs in front of their respective flags (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Klimentyev)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    Russia: Stepping up, stepping in

    Russia has consistently backed the government of Syrian President Assad (L, with Putin in 2018) and assisted its forces. After US troops pulled out of the Kurdish areas, Russia moved its troops in to act as a buffer for Syrian government forces advancing towards the Turkish army. Moscow wants Syria to remain united and has accused the US of creating parallel structures in the Kurdish region.

  • Syrian National Army soldiers march on the ground (picture-alliance/AA/B. Kasim)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    SNA: Turkey's Syrian allies

    Turkey also has allies among Syrian fighters. The Syrian National Army (SNA), also known as the Free Syrian Army, is a Syrian rebel group that has fought against the SDF and Assad's government. Backed by Turkey, SNA fighters took part in previous Turkish offensives against Kurdish militias inside Syria. Currently, thousands of SNA fighters are fighting the YPG alongside Turkish forces.

  • A burnt out IS flag (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Alleruzzo)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    IS: A renewed role?

    One possible future actor is IS. While it was essentially defeated in March 2019, tens of thousands of its fighters and their families remain in prisons or guarded camps in the Kurdish area of the country. Nearly a thousand alone have already escaped from a camp that was caught in the fighting between Kurdish militias and Turkish forces. Should the situation grow more unstable, IS could regroup.

    Author: Uta Steinwehr, Cristina Burack


 

kmm/stb (Reuters/AFP)

DW's editors send out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Turkey, Russia broker deal on further withdrawal of Kurdish YPG

They also agreed that Turkish and Russian troops will carry out joint patrols. They said that they would give Kurdish fighters 150 more hours to withdraw further from the Turkey-Syria border region. (22.10.2019)  

Opinion: Erdogan wins big as clock ticks for Syria Kurds

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart have agreed to extend the ceasefire in northern Syria by six days. The deal they made benefits Erdogan more than anyone else, DW's Erkan Arikan writes. (23.10.2019)  

Who are the major players in northern Syria?

The US withdrawal of troops from Kurdish-controlled northeast Syria and the launch of the Turkish offensive have created a complicated web of actors, from Russia to Syrian government troops. (16.10.2019)  

WWW links

newsletter

newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Thousands of Kurdish refugees flee northern Syria  

Related content

Treffen Recep Tayyip Erdogan und Wladimir Putin in Sotschi

Erdogan talks Syria with Putin and issues warning to Kurds 22.10.2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin has welcomed his Turkish counterpart for talks on the future of the Syrian conflict. Moscow is seeking to cement its role as a power broker in the Middle East.

Erdogan während Pressekonferenz

Erdogan threatens to 'clear out' Kurds at Syria border 26.10.2019

Turkey's Erdogan has announced he will "clear out" Kurdish forces from the Syrian border if Russia fails to do so. The Turkish leader's comments come as rights groups accuse the country of war crimes.

Russland Treffen Recep Tayyip Erdogan und Wladimir Putin in Sotschi

Turkey, Russia broker deal on further withdrawal of Kurdish YPG 22.10.2019

They also agreed that Turkish and Russian troops will carry out joint patrols. They said that they would give Kurdish fighters 150 more hours to withdraw further from the Turkey-Syria border region.

Advertisement