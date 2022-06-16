 Turkey: Is Erdogan trying to blackmail the West? | To the Point | DW | 16.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

To the Point

Turkey: Is Erdogan trying to blackmail the West?

Russian forces are advancing ever further into eastern Ukraine. Can Turkey somehow act as a go-between and get Russia and the West talking? Guests: Daniel Gerlach (Zenith), Gustav Gressel (military expert), Jessica Berlin (political analyst)

Watch video 26:06
DW Sendung TTP D + E 16.06.22 | Daniel Gerlach

 

Daniel Gerlach is editor in chief of the magazine Zenith and director of the think tank Candid Foundation. 

 

DW Sendung TTP D + E 16.06.22 | Gustav Gressel

 

 

Gustav Gressel, senior policy fellow at the Berlin office of the European Council on Foreign Relations 

 

DW Sendung TTP D + E 16.06.22 | Jessica Berlin

 

 

 Jessica Berlin is founder and Managing Director of the strategic analysis consultancy CoStruct.
 

More in the Media Center

DW Sendung TTP D + E 16.06.22. Gäste: Katja Gloger, Daniel Gerlach, Gustav Gressel und Jessica Berlin. Rechte: DW

Turkey’s double-dealing: Is Erdogan trying to blackmail the West? 16.06.2022

09.06.2022+++To The Point Sendung

Russia’s war on Ukraine: Does China hold the cards? 09.06.2022

To The Point DW-Sendung vom 02.06.2022

Russian offensive: Is the tide turning in Putin’s favor? 02.06.2022

To The Point Sendung englisch und deutsch vom 19.05.2022

Knocking on Putin’s door: Is NATO really threatening Russia? 19.05.2022

More from To the point

DW To the Point Sendungslogo englisch

Russia's war on Ukraine: Does China hold the cards? 09.06.2022

DW To the Point Sendungslogo englisch

Russian offensive: Is the tide turning in Putin's favor? 02.06.2022

DW To the Point Sendungslogo englisch

Knocking on Putin's door: Is NATO really threatening Russia? 19.05.2022

DW To the Point Sendungslogo englisch

Parade without victory: Is Putin leading Russia towards disaster? 12.05.2022

Read also

Ukrainian service members prepare shells for a M777 Howitzer near a frontline, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk Region, Ukraine June 6, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

US to send Ukraine another $1 billion in military aid — as it happened 15.06.2022

Washington's latest boost of aid will include howitzers and anti-ship missiles, which Ukraine's government say are needed to hold off Russia in the eastern Donbas region. DW has the latest.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shakes hands with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz next to French president Emmanuel Macron (2ndR) ahead of a meeting in Kyiv on June 16, 2022, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine: German Chancellor Scholz visits Kyiv — live updates 16.06.2022

Along with France's Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Mario Draghi, Scholz is making his first trip to Ukraine since the war started. The trio met Ukraine's president and visited a war-damaged Kyiv suburb. DW has the latest.

A Russian law enforcement officer detains a demonstrator during an anti-war protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

Anti-war stance in Russia leads to denunciations and arrests 14.06.2022

In Russia, critics of the war in Ukraine are increasingly being reported to the police. DW spoke with Russians who have been betrayed by their own relatives, friends, colleagues and neighbors.

Two British citizens Aiden Aslin, left, and Shaun Pinner, right, and Moroccan Saaudun Brahim, center, sit behind bars in a courtroom in Donetsk, in the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022. The two British citizens and a Moroccan have been sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine for fighting on Ukraine's side. The three men fought alongside Ukrainian troops and surrendered to Russian forces weeks ago. (AP Photo)

Ukraine: Outrage grows over 'shocking' death sentences for foreign fighters — live updates 10.06.2022

World leaders have sharply condemned a decision by pro-Russian separatists to sentence three foreign fighters to death. Germany said the move shows Russia's "complete disregard" for international law. DW has the latest.