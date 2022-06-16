Turkey: Is Erdogan trying to blackmail the West?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Russian forces are advancing ever further into eastern Ukraine. Can Turkey somehow act as a go-between and get Russia and the West talking? Guests: Daniel Gerlach (Zenith), Gustav Gressel (military expert), Jessica Berlin (political analyst)
Daniel Gerlach is editor in chief of the magazine Zenith and director of the think tank Candid Foundation.
Gustav Gressel, senior policy fellow at the Berlin office of the European Council on Foreign Relations
Jessica Berlin is founder and Managing Director of the strategic analysis consultancy CoStruct.