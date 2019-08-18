 Trump urges restraint on Kashmir in call with India and Pakistan | News | DW | 20.08.2019

News

Trump urges restraint on Kashmir in call with India and Pakistan

US President Donald Trump said Kashmir was a "tough situation" and that he had "good conversations" with the prime ministers of India and Pakistan. He urged them to work towards reducing tensions.

Soldiers standing guard in Srinagar (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

US President Donald Trump spoke with the prime ministers Narendra Modi of India and Imran Khan of Pakistan on Monday, to address the high tensions between both countries in the aftermath of India's revocation of Kashmir's autonomy.

"Spoke to my two good friends, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi of India, and Prime Minister (Imran) Khan of Pakistan, regarding Trade, Strategic Partnerships and, most importantly, for India and Pakistan to work towards reducing tensions in Kashmir," Trump tweeted.

"A tough situation, but good conversations!" the president wrote.

India's decision this month to scrap Article 370, which revoked the special status of its portion of the Kashmir region that both countries claim, has worsened an already difficult relationship between the two neighboring countries.

Freedom of movement in the region was restricted, while internet and phone lines were cut off. In retaliation, Pakistan cut transport and trade links, while also expelling India's ambassador.

Read more: Kashmir: Is the UN Security Council reluctant to get involved?

President Trump urged that both sides use restraint. The White House said Trump discussed with Khan the need to "reduce tensions and moderate rhetoric with India" and conveyed "the importance of reducing tensions" in the phone call with Modi.

Trump also discussed economic and trade relations with both countries.

"The two leaders further discussed how they will continue to strengthen US-India economic ties through increased trade, and they look forward to meeting again soon," the White House said of the call with India's Modi.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947. The disputed region has been the spark for two major wars and countless clashes between the two neighbors.

jcg/ng (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Watch video 01:38

Modi defends Kashmir policy in Independence Day speech

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

