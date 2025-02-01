Trump signs tariff orders on Canada, Mexico, and China

"President Trump is taking decisive action to protect Americans from the fentanyl crisis," the White House said. The executive order imposing sanctions on Canada, Mexico, and China also includes a retaliation clause.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Saturday imposing 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico, as well as 25% on goods from Canada, except for Canadian energy resources which will face 10% in tariffs.

The order also imposes a 10% tariff on imports from China.

Further measures possible

According to the White House, the executive order also includes a retaliation clause, meaning further measures are possible if the targeted countries respond with measures of their own.

The move, which would come just two weeks after he moved back into the White House, hits America's biggest trading partners. In 2023, Canada and Mexico bought US goods and services worth $808 billion (€768 billion), according to the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis.

At the same time, Canada and Mexico sent $1.01 trillion worth of goods to the US. The US trade deficit with Canada is over $40 billion, while the trade deficit with Mexico is over $162 billion.

US holding China, Mexico, and Canada 'accountable' for 'fentanyl crisis'

Trump previously accused the two neighboring countries of failing to crack down on illegal migrants crossing the border into the United States and stamp out the flow of fentanyl. In a statement, Washington also said China is to blame for the drug entering into the US.

"President Donald Trump is taking decisive action to protect Americans from the fentanyl crisis," The White House posted in a statement on X.

"Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45. Today's tariff announcement is necessary to hold China, Mexico, and Canada accountable for their promises to halt the flood of poisonous drugs into the United States."

