Trump pleads not guilty on criminal charges at hearing

A first in US history: a former US president has appeared in court to face criminal charges. Donald Trump has hoped the drama around the trial will energize his supporters as he makes a second run for the White House.

Former US President Donald Trump appeared in court on Tuesday where he was formally charged in a criminal case related to hush payments from 2016.

Trump waved at supporters as he arrived before entering the Manhatten District attorney's office where he was placed under arrest.

After being processed by prosecutors, he was taken to the courtroom to face Judge Juan Merchan where he pleaded not guilty to all 34 felony counts which include falsifying business records.

His arraignment marks a first in US history — no other president has ever been indicted. Although Trump was impeached twice as president, he had not faced criminal charges.

A motorcade of secret security and police accompanied the former president as he headed to the courthouse from Trump Tower in New York City.

"Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME," the 76-year-old wrote on his own social media platform Truth Social on his way to the court.

Why is Trump in court?

Tuesday's charges relate to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels that are being investigated as campaign finance violations during his first run for the White House. More details on the charges are expected to surface after the appointment.

A jury voted to indict the former president last week. His legal team has professed his innocence and said they will fight the charges.

Crowds were gathered outside the court before Trump's appearance, including both supporters and opponents, with banners and cheers. But reporters perhaps made up the largest group, waiting to catch a glimpse of the historic moment.

President Joe Biden was reportedly not paying attention to the live news of Trump's arrest, according to the White House.

"Obviously he will catch part of the news when he has a moment to catch up on news of the day but this is not a focus for him," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"Today is the day that a ruling political party ARRESTS its leading opponent for having committed NO CRIME," Trump wrote in a fundraising email earlier in the day.

The former president flew into New York on Monday from his Florida home Mar-a-Lago.

He has already announced his run for the 2024 presidential election and is so far the early frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

However, the result of the New York trial — as well as several other investigations — could upend his plans.

