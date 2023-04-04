  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
NATO
Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court
Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges that were read to him on TuesdayImage: Seth Wenig/AP/picture alliance
CrimeUnited States of America

Trump pleads not guilty on criminal charges at hearing

2 hours ago

A first in US history: a former US president has appeared in court to face criminal charges. Donald Trump has hoped the drama around the trial will energize his supporters as he makes a second run for the White House.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ph63

Former US President Donald Trump appeared in court on Tuesday where he was formally charged in a criminal case related to hush payments from 2016.

Trump waved at supporters as he arrived before entering the Manhatten District attorney's office where he was placed under arrest.

After being processed by prosecutors, he was taken to the courtroom to face Judge Juan Merchan where he pleaded not guilty to all 34 felony counts which include falsifying business records.

His arraignment marks a first in US history — no other president has ever been indicted. Although Trump was impeached twice as president, he had not faced criminal charges.

A motorcade of secret security and police accompanied the former president as he headed to the courthouse from Trump Tower in New York City.

"Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME," the 76-year-old wrote on his own social media platform Truth Social on his way to the court.

Trump to surrender to New York prosecutor

Why is Trump in court?

Tuesday's charges relate to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels that are being investigated as campaign finance violations during his first run for the White House. More details on the charges are expected to surface after the appointment.

A jury voted to indict the former president last week. His legal team has professed his innocence and said they will fight the charges.

Crowds were gathered outside the court before Trump's appearance, including both supporters and opponents, with banners and cheers. But reporters perhaps made up the largest group, waiting to catch a glimpse of the historic moment.

President Joe Biden was reportedly not paying attention to the live news of Trump's arrest, according to the White House.

"Obviously he will catch part of the news when he has a moment to catch up on news of the day but this is not a focus for him," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"Today is the day that a ruling political party ARRESTS its leading opponent for having committed NO CRIME," Trump wrote in a fundraising email earlier in the day.

The former president flew into New York on Monday from his Florida home Mar-a-Lago.

He has already announced his run for the 2024 presidential election and is so far the early frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

However, the result of the New York trial — as well as several other investigations — could upend his plans.

ab/dj (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Donald Trump

Donald Trump to appear in New York court Tuesday

Donald Trump to appear in New York court Tuesday

The former US president's lawyers said he would surrender at a courthouse but won't be placed in handcuffs. He was indicted in connection to hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.
Law and JusticeMarch 31, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court

Trump pleads not guilty on criminal charges at hearing

Crime2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A billboard showing former Zambian President Edgar Lungu and a road project

Controversy surrounds Zambia's divided highway project

Controversy surrounds Zambia's divided highway project

Politics4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Garment workers make clothes at a factory in Phnom Penh

EU move to ban forced labor goods poses a test for SE Asia

EU move to ban forced labor goods poses a test for SE Asia

Business5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Commuters wait to board a train at Berlin Central Station.

Germany launches €49 monthly public transport ticket

Germany launches €49 monthly public transport ticket

Society7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Picasso painting "Les Demoiselles d'Avignon" cubist style naked women.

Pablo Picasso: Reassessing the artist's toxic masculinity

Pablo Picasso: Reassessing the artist's toxic masculinity

Arts10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Modern residential architecture of Dubai Marina, United Arab Emirates.

Middle East: Trend for 'golden visa' schemes accelerating

Middle East: Trend for 'golden visa' schemes accelerating

Politics1 hour ago
More from Middle East

North America

«Artemis 2»-Mission der Nasa

NASA names crew for Artemis 2 mission to the moon

NASA names crew for Artemis 2 mission to the moon

Technology23 hours ago01:31 min
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

EqualityApril 1, 202301:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage