 Trump orders US troop reduction in Germany — report | News | DW | 05.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Trump orders US troop reduction in Germany — report

The US president wants almost 10,000 US soldiers assigned out of Germany by September, according to the Wall Street Journal. The move is reportedly down to Germany not increasing its defense spending sufficiently.

A US solider salutes

US President Donald Trump on Friday told the Pentagon to reduce the number of troops stationed in Germany, a senior US official told the Wall Street Journal

Last September, former US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell threatened such a move if Germany did not increase its defense spending.

The 9,500 soldiers slated to move would be assigned back home or to Poland and other allied nations.

The US currently has 34,500 troops in Germany.

  • Photo of soldiers drinking coke in Little America in the Allied Museum. (US Army)

    'Little America': A look at US soldiers in Germany

    'Drink Coca-Cola!'

    The recipe for Coca-Cola came to Europe in 1929. But it was only after the end of the war, in the early 1950s, that the brownish brew become a cult drink for young people, including German youth. For American GIs, coke was a part of everyday life. The caffeinated soft drink brightened up even the most tired of soldiers.

  • Man with a shopping bag in the photo exhibition Little America (US Army ).

    'Little America': A look at US soldiers in Germany

    Shopping

    Much of the food the soldiers' families needed was imported from the US; American ice cream, toast and peanut butter couldn't be found in German stores. In the 1950s and '60s, such items could only be bought at the large US Army supply stores where they were tax free, and therefore cheaper. These inexpensive luxuries were also attractive to many Germans.

  • Cheerleaders in the exhibition Little America in the Allied Museum. ( US Army/Red Grandy)

    'Little America': A look at US soldiers in Germany

    Cheerleaders

    Sports played an important role in the lives of American soldiers and their families. Baseball, basketball and American football events were held in large venues and attracted big crowds. German guests were also welcome. American cheerleaders, shown here in 1959 in Bad Nauheim, were a big part of the show.

  • Two kids at a military parade in the exhibition Little America in the allied Museum. ( US Army)

    'Little America': A look at US soldiers in Germany

    Army brats

    Even regular military parades, in which the US Army presented their armed forces, were part of everyday life in the barracks. This was especially fun for the children of soldiers because popcorn and sweets were often provided. In this picture taken in 1954, two kids watch a parade at the Air Force base in Landstuhl.

  • A photo from the exhibition Little America in the allied Museum in Berlin.(US Army)

    'Little America': A look at US soldiers in Germany

    Aircraft inspection

    Only American technicians and experts were allowed to work at US military bases in West Germany. Everything was in the hands of the US Army. Fear of sabotage or military espionage was especially great during the Cold War, and these fears were reflected in the security policies. Here, a technician inspects the turbines of a military aircraft stationed in Bitburg.

  • A photo from the Little America in the Allied Museum Berlin. (US Army/Georg Wegemann)

    'Little America': A look at US soldiers in Germany

    Women in the army

    Initially, there weren't many women in the US Army to be stationed in Germany. That changed during the postwar occupation and later, as the US military units became US bases in Europe. This photo from the 1980s shows an air traffic controller working at the Rhein-Main Air Base near Frankfurt.

  • Soldiers in a row in a photo from the exhibition Little America in the Allied Museum. (US Army )

    'Little America': A look at US soldiers in Germany

    Inspecting the weapons

    The daily lives of American soldiers were strictly organized in the 1960s. Seen here, GIs wearing full gear in Nuremberg arrive for weapons inspection. The supplies of the military unit were counted piece by piece, and tested for serviceability. The Nuremberg military community alone consisted of more than 15,000 soldiers and 11,700 family members.

  • Two soldiers during a training exercise in Grunewald. (US Army )

    'Little America': A look at US soldiers in Germany

    Military exercises

    Troops stationed in Berlin and the surrounding area regularly held military exercises. The photo above shows two soldiers during a training exercise in Grunewald in 1959. This image, along with around 200 others in the exhibition, were taken by military photographers on behalf of the US Army — as a way to cultivate its image. The works on display are part of the Provan Collection.

    Author: Heike Mund (sh)


more to come...

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

Related content

James Mattis

Ex-Pentagon chief Jim Mattis says Trump trying to divide America 04.06.2020

Former US defence secretary Jim Mattis has accused President Donald Trump of seeking to divide the country. Mattis had in the past said it would be inappropriate for him to condemn a sitting president.

Screenshot Twitter Trump markierter Tweet

Donald Trump: Twitter hides tweet for 'glorifying violence' 29.05.2020

The post, referring to the unrest in Minneapolis, can now only be viewed if users click past a disclaimer. It's the latest in a growing row between the White House and the social media giant.

USA | Proteste nach dem Tod von George Floyd in Minneapolis durch Polizeigewalt

In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities 02.06.2020

US protests against the systemic mistreatment of blacks by police have sparked violent confrontations. President Donald Trump has said the military is "ready, willing and able'' to step in.

Advertisement