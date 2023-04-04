Trump remains as popular as ever among his Republican base supportersImage: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Trump expected at New York court to face historic charges
21 minutes ago
A first in US history: a former US president is appearing in court today to face criminal charges. Trump has hoped the drama around the trial will energize his supporters as he makes a second run for the White House.
Tuesday's charges relate to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels that are being investigated as campaign finance violations during his first run for the White House. More details on the charges are expected to surface after the appointment.
Crowds were gathered outside the court before Trump's appearance, including both supporters and opponents, with banners and cheers. But reporters perhaps made up the largest group, waiting to catch a glimpse of the historic moment.