Trump expected at New York court to face historic charges

A first in US history: a former US president is appearing in court today to face criminal charges. Trump has hoped the drama around the trial will energize his supporters as he makes a second run for the White House.

Former US President Donald Trump was expected to appear in court on Tuesday to be formally charged in a criminal case related to hush payments from 2016.

His arraignment marks a first in US history — no other president has ever been indicted. Although Trump was impeached twice as president, he had not faced criminal charges.

Trump is set to appear before Judge Juan Merchan to be told his charges and to plead his own guilt or innocence. The whole process is expected to be brief.

Trump to surrender to New York prosecutor To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Why is Trump in court?

The former president flew into New York on Monday from his Florida home Mar-a-Lago.

Tuesday's charges relate to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels that are being investigated as campaign finance violations during his first run for the White House. More details on the charges are expected to surface after the appointment.

Crowds were gathered outside the court before Trump's appearance, including both supporters and opponents, with banners and cheers. But reporters perhaps made up the largest group, waiting to catch a glimpse of the historic moment.

Trump has already announced his run for the 2024 presidential election and is so far the early frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

However, the result of the New York trial — as well as several other investigations — could upend his plans.

ab/dj (AFP, AP)