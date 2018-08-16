Trump ex-lawyer Michael Cohen admits campaign finance violations

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts on Tuesday, including two campaign finance violations, after he reached an agreement with federal prosecutors in New York.

Cohen has already admitted to using campaign funds to pay hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Trump. However, on Tuesday Cohen appeared to implicate the president when he told the court he had been directed by "a candidate for federal office" to facilitate the payment to Daniels, as well as a further payment to ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal.

The remaining felony charges facing Cohen are related to tax and bank fraud.

The broadcaster CNN reported that Cohen's plea deal will likely involve 36 to 60 months of jail time for Trump's one-time loyal "fixer." DW's Washington Bureau chief Alexandra von Nahmen said the decision was likely "motivated by trying to help his family and reach a deal to reduce his jail time."

Cohen is set to be sentenced on December 12, according to initial reports, with bail set at $500,000. Initial reports indicate that he has not agreed to testify in other matters.

Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House intelligence committee, said that Cohen's guilty plea "is yet another set of convictions of the president’s inner circle."

"The factual basis of the plea, potentially implicating the president in illegal campaign finance violations, adds to the president’s legal jeopardy," Schiff added.

The financial probe

The FBI raided Cohen's home and office in April on a referral from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is looking into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in swaying the 2016 US presidential election.

Since then speculation has mounted that Cohen could 'flip' and divulge some important information in the ongoing probe in exchange for a reduced sentence.

Trump has denied any collusion and has called the Mueller investigation a witch hunt, while Russia has denied meddling in the election.

Mueller's investigation, which began in May 2017, has resulted in the indictment of over 30 people and five guilty pleas. Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, is currently on trial in Alexandria, Virginia, for 18 counts of financial crimes resulting from the Mueller probe.

What are the charges?

Cohen has been under investigation in the southern district of New York for alleged bank fraud, tax fraud and campaign finance violations.

Prosecutors have reportedly been focused on money passing through a limited liability corporation, Essential Consultants, Cohen set up when working for Trump.

A month before the 2016 election, Cohen used the company to make a $130,000 (€110,000) payment to the pornographic actor Stormy Daniels.

Prosecutors are also looking into loans of up to $20 million taken by taxi cab businesses operated by Cohen and family members, The New York Times reported.

After Trump was elected president Cohen allegedly used the company to charge corporations in the US and abroad for access to the new president. Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has disclosed bank reports showing that several companies, including AT&T, Novartis and a South Korean defense contractor, paid Cohen at least $1.8 million in consulting fees. Cohen's other clients reportedly included a US-based investment firm with ties to a Russian oligarch.

