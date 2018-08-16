Trump's ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort guilty of fraud

Paul Manafort, a longtime political operative who for months led Donald Trump's winning presidential campaign, was found guilty of eight financial crimes on Tuesday, but a judge declared a mistrial on 10 other counts on which the jury could not agree.

The Manafort case is the first trial victory of a special counsel investigation into Trump's associates, establishing the ability of special counsel Robert Mueller's team to persuade a jury.

What Manafort was convicted of:

All five counts of tax fraud he faced

One count of failing to disclose foreign bank accounts

Two of the nine counts of bank fraud

'Evaluating all options'

Manafort's lawyer, Kevin M. Downing, told a press conference on Tuesday that he is disappointed and his client will be "evaluating his options."

US Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, cautioned US President Donald Trump over a potential pardon of Manafort.

"Any attempt by the President to pardon Mr. Manafort or interfere in the investigation into his campaign would be a gross abuse of power and require immediate action by Congress," Warner said in a statement. Warner's statement also said that the verdict refuted Trump's "witch hunt" claims.

Why was there a mistrial? Judge T.S. Ellis declared a mistrial on 10 of the 18 counts, seven of which are bank fraud charges, after the jury, who deliberated for four days, told him that it could not reach a verdict on those charges.

How is Manafort connected to Trump? Manafort worked for five months on Trump's successful presidential campaign, including three months as chairman. Manafort's role in the campaign diminished in August 2016, and he resigned as campaign chairman after Steve Bannon, the former executive chairman of far-right media outlet Breitbart News, and Kellyanne Conway, currently a Counselor to the President, took on senior leadership within the campaign.

