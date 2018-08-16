 Trump criticizes Federal Reserve again | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 21.08.2018

Business

Trump criticizes Federal Reserve again

Since becoming US president, Donald Trump has not been shy to dispense with convention. Criticizing the Federal Reserve is one such area he has crossed into, particularly when it comes to the raising of interest rates.

Donald Trump (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Harnik)

US President Donald Trump says the US Federal Reserve should be more accommodating of his economic policies, in his latest criticism of the US central bank.

During his presidency, Trump has broken with the long-established presidential convention of abstaining from criticizing the Federal Reserve, and in his latest comments to the news agency Reuters, he repeated earlier criticisms regarding interest rate hikes.

"I'm not thrilled with his raising of interest rates, no. I'm not thrilled," he said, referring to Fed chief Jerome Powell.

Suggesting that other countries are benefitting from central banks acceding to their governments' wishes during an era of trade tensions, Trump said: "We're negotiating very powerfully and strongly with other nations. We're going to win. But during this period of time I should be given some help by the Fed. The other countries are accommodated," he said.

Read more: Central banks and the question of independence

US economic numbers are good, but are they sustainable?

The Fed has increasingly tightened its monetary policies this year, raising interest rates twice. Since 2015, they have been slowing raising rates following six years of historic lows in the wake of the financial crisis. With consumer price inflation rising in the US and unemployment at its lowest level in 20 years, another hike is expected next month.

Independent, on my terms

Independence from political interference has been an established plank of central banking in the US for several decades, but when asked if he believed in the Fed's independence, Trump replied: "I believe in the Fed doing what's good for the country."

The Federal Reserve — headed by Powell, who was appointed by Trump earlier this year — did not initially respond to the latest Trump remarks.

However, when Trump criticized the Fed last month, Powell said the Fed had a "long tradition" of political independence and that no one in the Trump administration had said anything to give him cause for concern on that front.

"We're going to do our business in a way that's strictly nonpolitical, without taking political issues into consideration, and that carries out the mandate Congress has given us," he said.

The dollar dipped slightly in Asia on the back of the Trump comments but analysts doubt that the Fed are likely to be influenced by the US President's criticism.

Who gets the top job at the Fed?

"I doubt these comments move the needle for Powell and his colleagues, but it certainly sends a strong signal to those candidates interested in vying for one of the Fed Board's many open seats: favor easy money policy or find another job," Guy LeBas, fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott, told Reuters, referring to the fact that there are currently four seats available on the Fed's seven-member board.

Back to China

In the same interview, Trump also stepped up his criticism of China, ahead of the expected resumption of US-China trade talks later this week.

With an additional $16 billion (€14 billion) of US tariffs on Chinese goods due to come into effect on Thursday — taking the total US levies on Chinese goods to $50 billion, with a further $200 billion to follow — Trump accused the Chinese of manipulating their currency to order to deal with the US tariffs.

"I think China's manipulating their currency, absolutely. And I think the euro is being manipulated also," Trump said.

"What they're doing is making up for the fact that they're now paying...hundreds of millions of dollars and in some cases billions of dollars into the United States Treasury. And so they're being accommodated and I'm not. And I'll still win."

  • US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in Peking

    Donald Trump on China in 5 quotes

    'I love China'

    US President Donald Trump is known for his polarizing statements, not least when it comes to China. Shortly after announcing his presidential bid in 2016, Trump told an American broadcaster: "I love China." But his remarks regarding Beijing haven't always been so positive. DW examines the best quotes uttered by the US president concerning the People's Republic of China.

  • American and China flag

    Donald Trump on China in 5 quotes

    'China is raping our country'

    Trump has used particularly strong language to describe US-China relations."We can't continue to allow China to rape our country, and that's what they're doing. It's the greatest theft in the history of the world," he told a rally during his presidential campaign. In 2011, Trump claimed "China is raping this country" during a tour of a defense manufacturer in New Hampshire, local media reported.

  • A book with the title 'American President Trump' in Beijing

    Donald Trump on China in 5 quotes

    'Korea actually used to be a part of China'

    "He then went into the history of China and Korea. Not North Korea, Korea. And you know, you’re talking about thousands of years ... and many wars. And Korea actually used to be a part of China," Trump told the Wall Street Journal in April after meeting China's Xi Jinping. The remark prompted concern in South Korea, prompting China's foreign ministry to say: "There is nothing ... to worry about."

  • A McDonald's fastfood restaurant in China's Hubei province

    Donald Trump on China in 5 quotes

    'Just take them to McDonald's'

    For Trump, fast food might be enough. "I beat the people from China. I win against China. You can win against China if you're smart. But our people don't have a clue. We give state dinners to the heads of China. I said, 'why are you doing state dinners for them? They're ripping us left and right. Just take them to McDonald's and go back to the negotiating table,'" Trump said at a 2015 rally.

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in the Forbidden City

    Donald Trump on China in 5 quotes

    'I understand the Chinese mind'

    In a fabled 2011 interview with China's state broadcaster Xinhua, Trump allegedly rattled off 20 books he'd read about China. "I've read hundreds of books about China over the decades. I know the Chinese. I've made a lot of money with the Chinese. I understand the Chinese mind," he allegedly said. But some have said the interview never happened. The only evidence survives on an LA Times blog post.

  • US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a scientific laboratory in the Forbidden City

    Donald Trump on China in 5 quotes

    'Global warming was created by' China

    Trump has often taken to his preferred social media platform to declare foreign policy objectives and decry his apparent foes. In 2012, he tackled the subject of climate change by accusing Beijing of fabricating the idea to hurt US economic interests. "The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive," Trump said.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


aos/hg (Reuters, AFP)

