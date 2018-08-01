China vows $60 billion counter-tariffs in response to latest US threat

The Chinese government says it will respond to the latest US tariff threat with fresh tariffs of its own totaling $60 billion (€51.78 billion), the country's finance ministry announced on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration proposed tariff rates of 25 percent, rather than the previously touted 10 percent, on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods — the latest round in the ongoing trade conflict between the countries.

While it remains to be seen if and when those tariffs come into effect, China says it will respond with the additional $60 billion of tariffs if the US follows through on its latest trade threat.

"The US side has repeatedly escalated the situation against the interests of both enterprises and consumers," a statement from the Chinese Commerce Ministry said.

"China has to take necessary countermeasures to defend its dignity and the interests of its people, free trade and the multilateral system."

Covering everything, from planes to condoms

Both countries imposed tariffs on $34 billion worth of the other's imports in early July. The US is expected to implement tariffs on a further $16 billion worth of goods in the near future, which China says it will match immediately.

Watch video 01:53 Now live 01:53 mins. Share US soybean farmers brace for loss of main market Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/31N6N US soybean farmers brace for loss of main market as trade war escalates

If the latest threats are followed through, it will mean China will have slapped tariffs on $110 billion worth of US goods, accounting for almost everything it imports from the US. In 2017, China imported around $130 billion of US goods.

In contrast, the US would have placed levies on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods, barely half the amount the imports from China — a reflection of the huge trade surplus China runs with the US.

Read more: Trump's tariffs: When does a trade spat become an actual trade war

The notional Chinese tariffs announced on Friday would range from 5 percent to 25 percent in value, and would affect a wide range of goods from gas to aircraft-related products, textiles to condoms.

Muddling through

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow responded to China's proposed countermeasure on Friday, saying the threat was "weak" and was a reflection of the damage Trump's policies are doing to the Chinese economy.

"Foreign investors don't want to be in China. I noticed today that Japan's stock market is now worth more than China's — I love that," he said, referring to Friday's news that the value of equities in mainland China had slipped.

Whilst emphasising his view that the Chinese economy was "in trouble" because on Trump's policies, Ludlow did acknowledge that the Chinese could yet choose to take some kind of action against US companies operating in China.

In June 2018 alone, China had a trade surplus of $28.97 billion with the US

Given the scale of the trade imbalance between the two countries, China cannot match the volume of US tariffs against its imports.

However, analysts have said that China will be able to muddle through the ongoing conflict by expanding stimulus programs, fiscal spending and bank lending, while the US can handle things by looking to third-party nations.

"The US and China have backup plans in areas like technology and agriculture, where they can look towards importing from third-party nations," Ye Tan, an independent Chinese economic analyst, told AFP.

"The Chinese are also coping by lowering the rate of the yuan, while the US can look towards countries in Southeast Asia as replacements for its imports, so it's not a big issue."

Donald Trump on China in 5 quotes 'I love China' US President Donald Trump is known for his polarizing statements, not least when it comes to China. Shortly after announcing his presidential bid in 2016, Trump told an American broadcaster: "I love China." But his remarks regarding Beijing haven't always been so positive. DW examines the best quotes uttered by the US president concerning the People's Republic of China.

Donald Trump on China in 5 quotes 'China is raping our country' Trump has used particularly strong language to describe US-China relations."We can't continue to allow China to rape our country, and that's what they're doing. It's the greatest theft in the history of the world," he told a rally during his presidential campaign. In 2011, Trump claimed "China is raping this country" during a tour of a defense manufacturer in New Hampshire, local media reported.

Donald Trump on China in 5 quotes 'Korea actually used to be a part of China' "He then went into the history of China and Korea. Not North Korea, Korea. And you know, you’re talking about thousands of years ... and many wars. And Korea actually used to be a part of China," Trump told the Wall Street Journal in April after meeting China's Xi Jinping. The remark prompted concern in South Korea, prompting China's foreign ministry to say: "There is nothing ... to worry about."

Donald Trump on China in 5 quotes 'Just take them to McDonald's' For Trump, fast food might be enough. "I beat the people from China. I win against China. You can win against China if you're smart. But our people don't have a clue. We give state dinners to the heads of China. I said, 'why are you doing state dinners for them? They're ripping us left and right. Just take them to McDonald's and go back to the negotiating table,'" Trump said at a 2015 rally.

Donald Trump on China in 5 quotes 'I understand the Chinese mind' In a fabled 2011 interview with China's state broadcaster Xinhua, Trump allegedly rattled off 20 books he'd read about China. "I've read hundreds of books about China over the decades. I know the Chinese. I've made a lot of money with the Chinese. I understand the Chinese mind," he allegedly said. But some have said the interview never happened. The only evidence survives on an LA Times blog post.

Donald Trump on China in 5 quotes 'Global warming was created by' China Trump has often taken to his preferred social media platform to declare foreign policy objectives and decry his apparent foes. In 2012, he tackled the subject of climate change by accusing Beijing of fabricating the idea to hurt US economic interests. "The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive," Trump said. Author: Lewis Sanders IV



aos/kd (AFP, Reuters)