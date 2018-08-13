 China, US to resume trade talks | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 16.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

China, US to resume trade talks

China has said it will hold a fresh round of trade talks with the United States in Washington later this month, providing some hope that the current conflict between the world's two largest economies can be defused.

Container port in China (picture-alliance/dpa/Imaginechina/Y. Fangping)

The Chinese government announced Thursday that a delegation led by Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen would meet with US representatives led by David Malpass later this month.

The world's two largest economies have implemented several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs on each other's goods since the start of the year and have threatened further duties on imported goods worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

The announcement of the forthcoming meeting came after a lull in talks between the two sides. The last official round of negotiations took place in early June.

It remained unclear whether the gathering would take place before or after August 23 when Washington was due to slap additional tariffs on $16 billion (€14 billion) of Chinese goods.

No winners

As China announced its willingness to resume talks, the Communist Party's newspaper People's Daily once again argued that US companies and consumers would be hit hard by the trade conflict.

It said US President Donald Trump's "America First" policy had caused economic trouble for the country, pointing to examples like losses incurred by US soybean farmers.

"The voices of producers, the international community and expert groups have been pouring forth, but the US administration is turning a deaf ear to them," the newspaper said in a commentary.

The news of the upcoming talks helped Chinese stocks pare losses in Shanghai and Hong Kong in early trading on Thursday.

Watch video 01:53
Now live
01:53 mins.

US soybean farmers brace for losses

hg/jd (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Beijing's problems in the trade war with the US

There are allegedly differences within the Chinese leadership over the course of the trade dispute with the US. A consensus might be found at the traditional summer party conference in Beidaihe. (11.08.2018)  

China vows $60 billion counter-tariffs in response to latest US threat

Another day, another tariff threat. This time it is China promising to levy imports, following on from the latest US round of proposed duties. The news came alongside bad economic news from a Chinese perspective. (03.08.2018)  

Trump's tariffs: When does a trade spat become an actual trade war?

Despite reciprocal tariffs being imposed by the US, China and the EU, many economists think there is still only the threat of an all-out trade war. So what happens if tensions escalate further? (27.06.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

US soybean farmers brace for losses  

Related content

Türkei Alkoholpreise Reportage Borak Kocoglu's Bar

US condemns Turkey's 'retaliatory' tariffs 15.08.2018

Washington has said Turkey's tariffs on US products ranging from cars to tobacco was "a step in the wrong direction." Ankara's diplomatic and trade spat with Washington has contributed to a full-blown currency crisis.

China Qingdao Hafenarbeiter steht vor Containern

China's trade surplus with US down only marginally 08.08.2018

Fresh figures from Beijing have shown that China's closely watched trade surplus with the United States eased in July. But the headline numbers are unlikely to soften the US administration's stance on the Asian country.

Infrastrukturprojekte in China

China investment slows as economy cools 14.08.2018

The Chinese economy is showing more signs of weakness, with the pace of investment slowing to levels not seen since 1996. Official data revealed that domestic consumption also failed to meet expectations.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & Africa

Turkey raises import tariffs for many US products - Denmark lining up to be first cashless society 