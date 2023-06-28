  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Wagner Group
Russia's war in Ukraine
Heat and drought
Law and JusticeUnited States of America

Trump countersues E Jean Carroll for defamation

5 minutes ago

The former US president's filing hints his legal battle with the author, filled with media-traded accusations, won't end soon.

https://p.dw.com/p/4T8xR
Donald Trump waves at the media
Trump sues Jean Carroll for defamation after jury finds that he sexually abused herImage: Alon Skuy/Getty Images

Former US President Donald Trump sued US author E. Jean Carroll for defamation in his latest legal battle with the author.

He alleged that she falsely accused him of rape after a jury in a civil trial found him guilty of abusing her in May.

The jury's found that Trump sexually abused and defamed her, but that he did not rape her, but in a tv interview she allegedly again claimed he raped her. 

Trump seeks retraction and compensation

The former president and the author has been involved in several legal disputes since she first went public about her allegations in 2019.

US: Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse

Carroll testified in court that Trump has raped her in a New York City store in mid 1990s.

She amended the first of her two lawsuits against Trump and sought an additional $10 million in damages in May, citing his denials during a CNN appearance the day after the verdict in which he was cleared of rape but not sexual abuse.

Trump has denied raping Carroll and was appealing the verdict. But she insisted that he had raped her. 

In Tuesday's filling in the Manhattan federal court he asked for a retraction as well as unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

Robert Kaplan, Carroll's lawyer, said that Trump's filing was another effort by the ex-president to "delay accountability."

E. Jean Carroll is photographed as she arrives at court.
Jean Carroll accused Trump or raping her in mid 1990s. Image: John Minchill/AP Photo/picture alliance

"Donald Trump again argues, contrary to both logic and fact, that he was exonerated by a jury that found that he sexually abused E. Jean Carroll," Kaplan said.

The former president is running to retake the White House in 2024 and has a comfortable lead over his Republican rivals.

ns/lo(RTRE, Dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rescue teams work to find out survivors under the rubble after a Russian missile attack hits Ria restaurant in Kramatorsk
Live

Ukraine updates: Kramatorsk attack death toll rises

Conflicts43 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An African woman wearing a wax print top and skirt holds her pregnant stomach in her hands

In Zambia, postnatal depression is neglected

In Zambia, postnatal depression is neglected

Health19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A Bangladeshi student reading a book by candlelight in Dhaka

Bangladesh heatwave brings on crippling power cuts

Bangladesh heatwave brings on crippling power cuts

Society16 hours ago02:46 min
More from Asia

Germany

Bullet holes on the door of the Old Synagogue in Essen

Germany: Racism, antisemitism reporting on the rise

Germany: Racism, antisemitism reporting on the rise

Society21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Leader of the conservative New Democracy party, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, attends the swearing-in ceremony to become the new Greek prime minister, Presidential Palace, Athens, Greece, June 26, 2023

Greece: Mitsotakis takes office after conservative landslide

Greece: Mitsotakis takes office after conservative landslide

Politics23 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

A long building sits on pylons on the edge of a wharf

International African American Museum opens on historic site

International African American Museum opens on historic site

CultureJune 26, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A picture of some parrots in a tree in the Amazon rainforest

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

ClimateJune 27, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage