Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally
Trump’s notice of appeal was filed on ThursdayImage: Charles Krupa/AP Photo
Law and JusticeUnited States of America

Trump to appeal sex abuse and defamation verdict

24 minutes ago

A US jury ordered Donald Trump to pay $5 million to writer E. Jean Carroll for sexually abusing and defaming her, he is appealing.

https://p.dw.com/p/4REth

Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday filed a notice to appeal a New York jury's verdict that he sexually abused and defamed writer E. Jean Carroll.

A jury in Manhattan federal court earlier this week ordered Trump to pay $5 million (€4.56 million) in compensation and fines in the civil lawsuit. They found him liable for abuse and defamation but not rape.

Trump's appeal comes a day after after the former president labeled Carroll's sexual abuse claims as "fake" during a CNN town hall event.

He also denied knowing her. "This woman, I don't know her. I never met her. I have no idea who she is," Trump said. 

According to The New York Times, Carroll's attorney stated that she is contemplating filing another lawsuit against Trump for his remarks at the event. 

What were the accusations against Trump?

The jury's verdict on Tuesday marked the first time Trump — who is facing legal action over a string of sexual assault allegations dating back decades — was found legally responsible for assault.

Carroll testified that Trump sexually attacked her at the Bergdorf Goodman department store almost 30 years ago.

E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court on May 9, 2023
Carroll said she felt "fantastic" after the verdict against TrumpImage: John Minchillo/AP/picture alliance

She first publicly disclosed her experience in a 2019 memoir while Trump was still president. At the time he called her allegation "a hoax and a lie."

Legal experts have said the appeals process could take years.

Trump's legal woes

Trump, the front-runner to become the Republican party's presidential candidate in 2024, faces several other legal challenges.

He pleaded not guilty to 34 counts in a criminal case that accuses him of falsifying business records as part of a scheme in 2016 to silence adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

A US Justice Department special counsel is investigating Trump's possible mishandling of classified documents and presidential records after he left office and his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

He also faces a criminal investigation by a county prosecutor in Georgia relating to his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in that state.

lo/kb (AP, Reuters)

A Ukrainian soldier looks at a passing APC close to the Russian positions

Ukraine updates: Counteroffensive needs time, Zelenskyy says

Conflicts3 hours ago
