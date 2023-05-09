Donald Trump found liable for sexual abuse, defamation

A US jury ordered the former president to pay $5 million to writer E. Jean Carroll after finding him liable for sexual abuse and defamation. The jury, however, rejected her claim that he sexually assaulted her.

A New York jury on Tuesday found former US President Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation against advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. He was ordered to pay $5 million (€4.56 million) in compensation and fines in the civil lawsuit.

However, the jury rejected Carroll's claim that Trump sexually assaulted her in 1996.

During the two-weeklong trial, Carroll testified that Trump had sexually assaulted her in a fitting room at a luxury Manhattan store. She said he then harmed her reputation by writing in a post on his platform Truth Social in 2022 that her allegations were a "complete con job," "a hoax" and "a lie."

Trump has insisted that he did not assault Carroll or even know her. He did not attend the trial.

The former president, who is seeking a run for the White House in 2024, said the verdict was a "disgrace," and again claimed it was part of a political "witch hunt" against him.

"I have absolutely no idea who this woman is," he added in a post on Truth Social.

