Woman accusing Donald Trump of rape testifies in court

Carroll was working for Elle magazine at the time where she wrote a long-running advice column.
She has said that Trump asked her for help choosing a gift for a woman. They allegedly ended up in a dressing room after looking around the store and making small talk. Here Carroll has said that Trump pushed her against the wall and raped her.
She said that she was then able to flee after a few minutes.
Carroll is suing Trump for defamation after he denied her accusations of rape in a Truth Social post in October. She is also suing him under New York's Adult Survivors Act which allows rape victims to sue their abusers even after the statutes of limitations have expired.
Judge warns Trump over social media use
Carroll's lawyers informed Judge Lewis Kaplan of Trump's Wednesday post again denying the accusations against him.
"What seems to be the case is that your client is basically endeavoring, certainly, to speak to his quote-unquote public, but, more troubling, the jury in this case about stuff that has no business being spoken about," Kaplan told Trump's lawyer.
He added that Trump's post was "a public statement that, on the face of it, seems entirely inappropriate."
Is the US legal system being 'weaponized' against Trump?
Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina pointed out that the jury — made up of six men and three women — had been told not to follow the news or online commentary regarding the case.
But he also said he would ask Trump "to refrain from any further posts about this case."
Carroll is seeking unspecified damages and a retraction of his defamatory comments in which he accused her of lying, using words such as "hoax," "scam," and "complete con job."