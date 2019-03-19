 Trump considers supporting NATO benefits for Brazil | News | DW | 19.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Trump considers supporting NATO benefits for Brazil

US President Donald Trump has welcomed his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, to the White House. The two leaders exchanged football jerseys, while Trump hinted at US help for Brazil to join the OECD, or even NATO.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro presents a Brazil national soccer team jersey to U.S. President Donald Trump (Reuters/K. Lamarque)

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he was "very strongly" looking at US support for Brazil's efforts to gain certain privileges with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 

Brazilian officials had said last week that they expected the US to designate Brazil as a major non-NATO ally for the US. But Trump seemed to go a step further and moot some form of NATO affiliation or membership. 

"I ... intend to designate Brazil as a major non-NATO ally or even possibly, if you start thinking about it, maybe a NATO ally," Trump told reporters in the Rose Garden as he welcomed Bolsonaro. "I'll have to talk to a lot of people but maybe a NATO ally, which will greatly advance security and cooperation between our countries." 

Trump described Washington's relationship with Brasilia as better than ever.

"I think there was a lot of hostility with other presidents, there's zero hostility with me," Trump said. "And we're going to look at that very, very strongly in terms of whether it's NATO or something having to do with the Alliance."

Read more: Jair Bolsonaro meets Donald Trump to cement conservative alliance

  • A Brazilian soldier walks by

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'Straight to the dictatorship'

    Bolsonaro has criticized the very democracy that won him the presidency. In a 1999 TV interview, he said he would shut down Congress if he ever became president. "There is no doubt: I would perform a coup on the same day. And I'm sure that at least 90 percent of the population would celebrate and applaud because [Congress] doesn't work," Bolsonaro said. "Let's go straight to the dictatorship."

  • Jair Bolsonaro and Maria do Rosario (Agencia Brasil/M. Camargo)

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'Rape'

    Four years ago, Bolsonaro engaged in a heated debate with Brazilian lawmaker Maria do Rosario. During the debate, he said: "I wouldn't rape you because you don't deserve it." Shortly after, he defended himself, saying he wasn't a rapist. However, he added that if he were a rapist, he wouldn't touch do Rosario because she is "ugly."

  • A woman wearing a female gender symbol attends a protest against the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Rio de Janeiro

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'Moment of weakness'

    In a speech at Rio de Janeiro's Hebraica Club in April 2017, Bolsonaro spoke about his family. "I have five children. Four are men, and then in a moment of weakness the fifth came out a girl," he said.

  • A reveler at Brazil's 21st Gay Pride Parade

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'Prefer my son to die'

    LGBT activists have long railed against Bolsonaro for his homophobic stance. But in a 2011 Playboy magazine interview, Bolsonaro made things personal, saying he "would be incapable of loving a homosexual son … I would prefer my son to die in an accident than show up with a mustachioed man." In May 2002, he said that if he saw "two men kissing each other on the street" he would "beat them up."

  • A dirty doll lies on the ground

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'No means to control their offspring'

    Bolsonaro has often belittled impoverished communities. But in 2008, he took things a step further by suggesting poor people should be prevented from bearing children. Birth control "methods have to be provided for those who, unfortunately, are ignorant and have no means to control their offspring because we [as the upper middle class] are able to control ours."


Friends with benefits

Last year, Brazil's neighbor to the northwest, Colombia, became the first Latin American country to be named a "global partner" of the NATO alliance, which means it will not necessarily have to take part in military action.

Brazil is also looking for US help to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to expand trade and grow its economy. The status as an OECD member would likely help the country borrow money at cheaper interest rates on global markets.

Read more: Jair Bolsonaro, Donald Trump to discuss Venezuela

Watch video 01:18

Bolsonaro declares Brazil open for business

America first, Brazil first

"I admire President Donald Trump and we will certainly work toward shared interests," Bolsonaro said, adding that just as Trump "wants to have a great America," he wants to have "a great Brazil."

Trump said he was "honored" that Bolsonaro's election campaign had been compared with his own 2016 victory.

In a sign of friendship, the two populist presidents exchanged gifts, with Trump receiving a Brazil shirt with the feted number 10 (worn by Pele, Zico, Ronaldinho, Neymar and others) and Bolsonaro getting a #19 USMNT jersey.

Despite the jovial rhetoric, no huge breakthroughs were expected from the White House meeting.

  • Rio de Janeiro, Copacabana

    Tourist destination Brazil

    Rio de Janeiro

    One City with two legendary beaches: the Copacabana and Ipanema Beach, immortalized in song "The Girl from Ipanema" in 1962. The worldwide hit track still captures the mood of Brazil’s second biggest city (6.32 million inhabitants). Rio’s beaches are a magnet for people from all over the city, where sun worshippers congregate to see and be seen.

  • Rio de Janeiro, Guanabara Bay

    Tourist destination Brazil

    Sunset over Guanabara Bay

    Watching the sun set over the rocky outcrops and islands off the coast of Rio de Janeiro is a spectular sight. The rocky edges of Ponta do Arpoador provide a great place to soak up this spectacle. You can see one of Rio’s famous landmarks, Sugar Loaf Mountain, at the centre of this picture.

  • Rio de Janeiro, Guanabara Bay

    Tourist destination Brazil

    A cable car trip to Sugar Loaf Mountain

    Rio is full of breathtaking views. The vista from Sugar Loaf Mountain is among those that are not to be missed. Visitors have been taking cable cars to the top of the 395-meter high granite peak since 1913. You are guaranteed a fantastic view along the way – the gondolas going up the mountain also have panorama windows. But ascending on foot, however, is better left to extreme sports Lovers only.

  • Rio de Janeiro, Christ the Redeemer

    Tourist destination Brazil

    Rio's most famous landmark - Christ the Redeemer

    The colossal statue of Christ the Redeemer (Cristo Redentor) overlooks Sugarloaf Mountain. The sculpture stands thirty meters high, has an arm span of 28 meters and weighs about 1,145 tonnes. The ascent of the 710-meter high Mount Corcovado is impressive in its own right. From the statue’s pedestal, the view over the bay is simply fantastic. Up to 4,000 visitors flock to this sight daily.

  • Rio de Janeiro, Favelas

    Tourist destination Brazil

    The other face of Rio - Favelas

    More than six million people live in Rio and about one in five live in the so-called favelas. Hundreds of these shanty towns sprawl across Rio’s hilly slopes. Few tourists ever dare to venture there on their own. However, you can take guided tours conducted by locals.

  • Rio de Janeiro, Samba

    Tourist destination Brazil

    Carnival - party time in Brazil

    Carnival is the most important event of the social calendar. With street parades just about everywhere locals and tourists alike end up partying until they drop. Unique to Rio, there's a competition between the city’s famous samba schools. Thousands of dancers battle it out in the Sambadrome for two nights in a row. They parade along a 1.7 km course to rapturous responses from the audience.

  • Brazil, Iguazu Falls

    Tourist destination Brazil

    Natural wonder - Iguazú Falls

    If you decide to take a trip to Rio, you shouldn’t miss the chance of exploring other parts of Brazil. The Iguazú Falls along the country's border with Argentinia are one of the world’s biggest waterfalls - and a stunning natural spectacle with 275 individual falls along a 2.7-km long divide. The best view of this UNESCO World Heritage Site is from the Brazilian side.

  • Lencoes Maranhenses national park

    Tourist destination Brazil

    Lenções Maranhenses National Park

    Thousands of sand dunes separated by glistening sweet water lagoons are actually a rather unusual sight amid the tropical temperatures of Brazil. This unique landscape stretches across 1,550 square kilometers in northern Brazil. Located in a coastal region of the state of Maranhão, it was made into a national park in 1981.

  • Amazon River

    Tourist destination Brazil

    Adventures in the rain forest: the Amazon River

    The Amazon River carries more water than any other river in the world and flows through the world’s biggest tropical rainforest. If you want to explore this natural habitat, you will need plenty of time. Tour operators can organize almost anything from a botanical expedition to a piranha fishing trip. You can also spend the night in jungle lodges or camps.

  • Opera house in Manaus

    Tourist destination Brazil

    Manaus: Belle Epoque and jungle book

    There is plenty of culture in the heartland of the Amazonas state: Opera fans from around the world flock to Manaus for a three-week Festival each year. The event dates back to only 1997, but the opera house itself, the Teatro Amazonas, was built in 1896 with profits from the local rubber industry. The building is a fascinating relic from a time when Manaus was known as the "Paris of the Tropics".

  • Olinda, Brazil

    Tourist destination Brazil

    Colonial architecture in Olinda

    Few foreign tourists ever venture into northeastern Brazil. The city of Olinda is a jewel that is still largely considered to be off the beaten track. This charming town attracted many artists in the 17th century and still remains an artist colony today. With 33 churches and chapels, it is one of Brazil‘s best preserved colonial cities. Olinda was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1982.

  • Salvador de Bahia, Brazil

    Tourist destination Brazil

    African legacy in Salvador de Bahia

    Salvador de Bahia was the original capital of the former Portuguese colony as well as the center of Brazil’s slave trade for centuries. Today, it is the heart of Afro-Brazilian culture - and its heartbeat is the sound of the drum. The city is not just renowned for its rhythm, but also for its relaxed and inviting atmosphere. It‘s also the spiritual home of the dance-cum-martial art capoeira.

  • Brasilia, Brazil

    Tourist destination Brazil

    Brasilia: a truly postmodern city

    Brazil has had three capitals thoughout ist history: Salvador de Bahia at first, then Rio de Janeiro and since 1960 Brasilia - the world's biggest city created from scratch. Designed by urban planner Lúcio Costa and architect Oscar Niemeyer, Brasilia has now been named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

    Author: Anne Termèche (jg)


kw/msh (dpa, AP, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Jair Bolsonaro meets Donald Trump to cement conservative alliance

The Brazilian president is hoping to benefit by offering his services to US counterpart Donald Trump. The two men have much in common, but there are also key differences, as Alexander Busch explains. (19.03.2019)  

Jair Bolsonaro, Donald Trump to meet and discuss Venezuela

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro will meet his US counterpart in Washington later this month. The White House said the two men would discuss the "major role" their governments are playing in providing humanitarian aid. (09.03.2019)  

Colombia to become NATO's first Latin American 'global partner'

President Juan Manuel Santos announced Friday that the South American nation will be the latest North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) "partner across the globe." Santos said the move would improve Colombia's image. (26.05.2018)  

Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

Right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro was elected to Brazil's highest office on a wave of controversial statements ranging from homophobic to misogynist. DW looks at some of his most eyebrow-raising remarks. (08.01.2019)  

Tourist destination Brazil

Carnival is the most important event of the social calendar. With street parades just about everywhere locals and tourists alike end up partying until they drop. Here are some of the best places to visit in Brazil. (29.07.2016)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration

DW newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Bolsonaro declares Brazil open for business  

Related content

Bildkombo: Donald Trump und Jair Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro meets Donald Trump to cement conservative alliance 19.03.2019

The Brazilian president is hoping to benefit by offering his services to US counterpart Donald Trump. The two men have much in common, but there are also key differences, as Alexander Busch explains.

Brasilien - Präsident Jair Bolsonaro

In Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro tries to unite the entire right 01.01.2019

Brazil is inaugurating President Jair Bolsonaro on New Year's Day. His administration is a potpourri of conflicting interests. Is this going to work out?

Brasilien | Amtseinführung Jair Bolsonaro

Opinion: Brazil's Bolsonaro sworn in but still campaigning 02.01.2019

Brazil's new president has yet to act presidential. At his inauguration, Jair Bolsonaro resorted instead to the well-known "us against them" rhetoric — an approach Brazil cannot afford, says DW's Thomas Milz.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  