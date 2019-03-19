Trump considers supporting NATO benefits for Brazil

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he was "very strongly" looking at US support for Brazil's efforts to gain certain privileges with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Brazilian officials had said last week that they expected the US to designate Brazil as a major non-NATO ally for the US. But Trump seemed to go a step further and moot some form of NATO affiliation or membership.

"I ... intend to designate Brazil as a major non-NATO ally or even possibly, if you start thinking about it, maybe a NATO ally," Trump told reporters in the Rose Garden as he welcomed Bolsonaro. "I'll have to talk to a lot of people but maybe a NATO ally, which will greatly advance security and cooperation between our countries."

Trump described Washington's relationship with Brasilia as better than ever.

"I think there was a lot of hostility with other presidents, there's zero hostility with me," Trump said. "And we're going to look at that very, very strongly in terms of whether it's NATO or something having to do with the Alliance."

Read more: Jair Bolsonaro meets Donald Trump to cement conservative alliance

Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes 'Straight to the dictatorship' Bolsonaro has criticized the very democracy that won him the presidency. In a 1999 TV interview, he said he would shut down Congress if he ever became president. "There is no doubt: I would perform a coup on the same day. And I'm sure that at least 90 percent of the population would celebrate and applaud because [Congress] doesn't work," Bolsonaro said. "Let's go straight to the dictatorship."

Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes 'Rape' Four years ago, Bolsonaro engaged in a heated debate with Brazilian lawmaker Maria do Rosario. During the debate, he said: "I wouldn't rape you because you don't deserve it." Shortly after, he defended himself, saying he wasn't a rapist. However, he added that if he were a rapist, he wouldn't touch do Rosario because she is "ugly."

Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes 'Moment of weakness' In a speech at Rio de Janeiro's Hebraica Club in April 2017, Bolsonaro spoke about his family. "I have five children. Four are men, and then in a moment of weakness the fifth came out a girl," he said.

Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes 'Prefer my son to die' LGBT activists have long railed against Bolsonaro for his homophobic stance. But in a 2011 Playboy magazine interview, Bolsonaro made things personal, saying he "would be incapable of loving a homosexual son … I would prefer my son to die in an accident than show up with a mustachioed man." In May 2002, he said that if he saw "two men kissing each other on the street" he would "beat them up."

Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes 'No means to control their offspring' Bolsonaro has often belittled impoverished communities. But in 2008, he took things a step further by suggesting poor people should be prevented from bearing children. Birth control "methods have to be provided for those who, unfortunately, are ignorant and have no means to control their offspring because we [as the upper middle class] are able to control ours."



Friends with benefits

Last year, Brazil's neighbor to the northwest, Colombia, became the first Latin American country to be named a "global partner" of the NATO alliance, which means it will not necessarily have to take part in military action.

Brazil is also looking for US help to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to expand trade and grow its economy. The status as an OECD member would likely help the country borrow money at cheaper interest rates on global markets.

Read more: Jair Bolsonaro, Donald Trump to discuss Venezuela

Watch video 01:18 Share Bolsonaro declares Brazil open for business Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3C033 Bolsonaro declares Brazil open for business

America first, Brazil first

"I admire President Donald Trump and we will certainly work toward shared interests," Bolsonaro said, adding that just as Trump "wants to have a great America," he wants to have "a great Brazil."

Trump said he was "honored" that Bolsonaro's election campaign had been compared with his own 2016 victory.

In a sign of friendship, the two populist presidents exchanged gifts, with Trump receiving a Brazil shirt with the feted number 10 (worn by Pele, Zico, Ronaldinho, Neymar and others) and Bolsonaro getting a #19 USMNT jersey.

Despite the jovial rhetoric, no huge breakthroughs were expected from the White House meeting.

Tourist destination Brazil Rio de Janeiro One City with two legendary beaches: the Copacabana and Ipanema Beach, immortalized in song "The Girl from Ipanema" in 1962. The worldwide hit track still captures the mood of Brazil’s second biggest city (6.32 million inhabitants). Rio’s beaches are a magnet for people from all over the city, where sun worshippers congregate to see and be seen.

Tourist destination Brazil Sunset over Guanabara Bay Watching the sun set over the rocky outcrops and islands off the coast of Rio de Janeiro is a spectular sight. The rocky edges of Ponta do Arpoador provide a great place to soak up this spectacle. You can see one of Rio’s famous landmarks, Sugar Loaf Mountain, at the centre of this picture.

Tourist destination Brazil A cable car trip to Sugar Loaf Mountain Rio is full of breathtaking views. The vista from Sugar Loaf Mountain is among those that are not to be missed. Visitors have been taking cable cars to the top of the 395-meter high granite peak since 1913. You are guaranteed a fantastic view along the way – the gondolas going up the mountain also have panorama windows. But ascending on foot, however, is better left to extreme sports Lovers only.

Tourist destination Brazil Rio's most famous landmark - Christ the Redeemer The colossal statue of Christ the Redeemer (Cristo Redentor) overlooks Sugarloaf Mountain. The sculpture stands thirty meters high, has an arm span of 28 meters and weighs about 1,145 tonnes. The ascent of the 710-meter high Mount Corcovado is impressive in its own right. From the statue’s pedestal, the view over the bay is simply fantastic. Up to 4,000 visitors flock to this sight daily.

Tourist destination Brazil The other face of Rio - Favelas More than six million people live in Rio and about one in five live in the so-called favelas. Hundreds of these shanty towns sprawl across Rio’s hilly slopes. Few tourists ever dare to venture there on their own. However, you can take guided tours conducted by locals.

Tourist destination Brazil Carnival - party time in Brazil Carnival is the most important event of the social calendar. With street parades just about everywhere locals and tourists alike end up partying until they drop. Unique to Rio, there's a competition between the city’s famous samba schools. Thousands of dancers battle it out in the Sambadrome for two nights in a row. They parade along a 1.7 km course to rapturous responses from the audience.

Tourist destination Brazil Natural wonder - Iguazú Falls If you decide to take a trip to Rio, you shouldn’t miss the chance of exploring other parts of Brazil. The Iguazú Falls along the country's border with Argentinia are one of the world’s biggest waterfalls - and a stunning natural spectacle with 275 individual falls along a 2.7-km long divide. The best view of this UNESCO World Heritage Site is from the Brazilian side.

Tourist destination Brazil Lenções Maranhenses National Park Thousands of sand dunes separated by glistening sweet water lagoons are actually a rather unusual sight amid the tropical temperatures of Brazil. This unique landscape stretches across 1,550 square kilometers in northern Brazil. Located in a coastal region of the state of Maranhão, it was made into a national park in 1981.

Tourist destination Brazil Adventures in the rain forest: the Amazon River The Amazon River carries more water than any other river in the world and flows through the world’s biggest tropical rainforest. If you want to explore this natural habitat, you will need plenty of time. Tour operators can organize almost anything from a botanical expedition to a piranha fishing trip. You can also spend the night in jungle lodges or camps.

Tourist destination Brazil Manaus: Belle Epoque and jungle book There is plenty of culture in the heartland of the Amazonas state: Opera fans from around the world flock to Manaus for a three-week Festival each year. The event dates back to only 1997, but the opera house itself, the Teatro Amazonas, was built in 1896 with profits from the local rubber industry. The building is a fascinating relic from a time when Manaus was known as the "Paris of the Tropics".

Tourist destination Brazil Colonial architecture in Olinda Few foreign tourists ever venture into northeastern Brazil. The city of Olinda is a jewel that is still largely considered to be off the beaten track. This charming town attracted many artists in the 17th century and still remains an artist colony today. With 33 churches and chapels, it is one of Brazil‘s best preserved colonial cities. Olinda was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1982.

Tourist destination Brazil African legacy in Salvador de Bahia Salvador de Bahia was the original capital of the former Portuguese colony as well as the center of Brazil’s slave trade for centuries. Today, it is the heart of Afro-Brazilian culture - and its heartbeat is the sound of the drum. The city is not just renowned for its rhythm, but also for its relaxed and inviting atmosphere. It‘s also the spiritual home of the dance-cum-martial art capoeira.

Tourist destination Brazil Brasilia: a truly postmodern city Brazil has had three capitals thoughout ist history: Salvador de Bahia at first, then Rio de Janeiro and since 1960 Brasilia - the world's biggest city created from scratch. Designed by urban planner Lúcio Costa and architect Oscar Niemeyer, Brasilia has now been named a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Author: Anne Termèche (jg)



kw/msh (dpa, AP, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.