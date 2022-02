Tango in Helsinki

Hitting the dance floor will show just well you are in tune with each other. Finish Tango is more casual and easier to learn than the classic Argentinean style. Finland is rarely thought of as the world's second Tango nation, but is rather seen as the land of a thousand lakes. Yet since 1913, couples over generations have come closer here, dancing to the rhythm of slow, slow, fast, fast, slow.