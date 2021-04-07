Visit the new DW website

Valentine's Day

Each year on February 14th, many people around the world exchange cards, candy, gifts or flowers with their special "valentine."

The day of romance known as Valentine's Day is named for a Christian martyr and dates back to the 5th century. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "Valentine's Day".

Who do you say Thank you! to?

Who do you say "Thank you!" to? 07.04.2021

We asked you to tell us whom to thank on this Valentine’s Day and what makes this person so special. Thanks for all your messages and for participate.
Supporters of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who was recently jailed for parole violations, use flashlights during a protest demonstration in Vladivostok, Russia February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Russia: Navalny supporters hold Valentine's Day protests 14.02.2021

Protesters across Russia tried a new tactic to show support for the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny without being arrested. People posted photos on social media with the hashtag #LoveIsStrongerThanFear in Russian.
12.02.21+++ Paar am Valentinstag. Bitte vermerkt, dass es nur für den entsprechenden Artikel zu benutzen ist. (C) Lucia Schulten / DW

Belgian hotels pitch Valentine stays for 'knuffelcontacts' 14.02.2021

Escaping from one's own four walls for a night is an enticing prospect — especially during the pandemic. Hotels in Brussels have offered packages for COVID-era cuddle buddies seeking a Valentine's Day change of scenery.
An activist couple spent Valentine’s day morning naked in bed on the site of a planned canal which Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party wants to cut across a narrow strip of land that separates its eastern coastline from the Baltic Sea. “Make love not canal,” said a banner held by other activists standing by the bed on the Vistula Spit, a heavily wooded sandbank 55 km (35 miles) long but less than 2 km (1.25 miles) wide, enclosing a coastal lagoon.

Poland: Naked couple protests in bed against canal project on Valentine's Day 14.02.2020

An activist couple spent Valentine's Day demonstrating against the construction of a canal. An activist in the bed told DW the stunt finally raised global awareness of the canal's environmental impacts.

Nigerien soldiers patrol along the Nigerian border, near the south-eastern city of Bosso, on May 25, 2015. Niger has extended for three months the state of emergency in its southeastern Diffa region where the army has been battling Boko Haram militants since February, authorities announced on May 27, 2015. The operation, nicknamed Barkhane, which succedeed to Serval one, is taking place across Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad and involves a total 3,000 French troops. AFP PHOTO / ISSOUF SANOGO (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Nigerien soldiers patrol along the Nigerian border, near the south-eastern city of Bosso, on May 25, 2015. Niger has extended for three months the state of emergency in its southeastern Diffa region where the army has been battling Boko Haram militants since February, authorities announced on May 27, 2015. The operation, nicknamed Barkhane, which succedeed to Serval one, is taking place across Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad and involves a total 3,000 French troops. AFP PHOTO / ISSOUF SANOGO (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)

AfricaLink on Air - 14 February 2020 14.02.2020

Tanzania opposition leader Tundu Lissu speaks out+++Munich Security Conference focus on Africa+++Boko Haram issues fresh threats+++Valentine's Day is chocolate day in Ghana+++Hijab wearing Muslim girl stuns Malawi football scenes
Photos from protests against the Indian Citizenship Amendment Act, taken at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, India on February 13, 2020.

India's Modi gets invitation for Valentine’s Day from citizenship law protesters 14.02.2020

Protesters in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh neighborhood invited Modi to celebrate Valentine's Day with them. The invitation also featured a "surprise gift."
Couple sitting at table sharing afternoon drink in Aitutaki lagoon | Verwendung weltweit

Travel tips for lovers 14.02.2020

February 14 is Valentine's Day — the day of love. Travelling together can also bring people closer to each other. We have 10 travel tips for lovers.
Lebkuchenherzen mit der Aufschrift Ich liebe Dich sind am Montag (04.10.2010) in München (Oberbayern) auf der Wiesn zu sehen. Das größte Volksfest der Welt feiert heuer sein 200-jähriges Bestehen und endet mit dem heutigen Tag. Foto: Felix Hörhager dpa/lby | Verwendung weltweit picture-alliance/dpa/F. Hörhager

German idioms: All you need is love 14.02.2020

What blinds, but does not rust? What can make its way through the digestive track, but also fall down? The answer, according to popular German idioms, is one of the greatest feelings in the world: Love.
+++ Bildergalerie Das erwartet uns im Februar +++ Rosen zum Valentinstag dekoriert am 12.02.2015 im Blumenladen Stockrahm in Moers (Nordrhein-Westfalen) Floristin Janine. Der Valentinstag (14. Februar) gilt als Tag der Liebenden und ein Symbol des Tages sind Blumen. Foto: Roland Weihrauch/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

German Valentine's Day sales set to rise as day of love slowly catches on 13.02.2020

Valentine's Day isn't a big thing in Germany. Unlike in the US, where sales are breaking records, Germans are still reluctant to embrace the day of love. But retailers hope more Germans will discover their romantic side.
Lebkuchenherzen mit der Aufschrift Ich liebe Dich sind am Montag (04.10.2010) in München (Oberbayern) auf der Wiesn zu sehen. Das größte Volksfest der Welt feiert heuer sein 200-jähriges Bestehen und endet mit dem heutigen Tag. Foto: Felix Hörhager dpa/lby | Verwendung weltweit picture-alliance/dpa/F. Hörhager

German idioms: All you need is love 12.02.2020

Does love fall? Does it rust? Or does it wind its way down the digestive tract? There are untold popular idioms about one of the greatest feelings in the world, and the German language is no exception.
Bildergalerie zum Welttag des Kusses am 6. Juli. SUSI UND STROLCH Lady and the Tramp USA 1955 Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson Walt Disney's: Susi und Strolch Film, Fernsehen, Zeichentrick, Animation, 50er ||rights=ED Copyright: picture alliance/kpa

15 unforgettable kisses for Valentine's Day 14.02.2019

Pucker up, buttercup! For Valentine's Day, we look at the best smooches of all time — from those on the big screen to the most memorable real life kisses captured on camera.
***ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur zu redaktionellen Zwecken im Zusammenhang mit der beschriebenen Ausstellung Doisneau in Münster. *** Bildergalerie zum Welttag des Kusses am 6. Juli. Das Schwarz-Weiß-Foto Der Kuss vor dem Rathaus von Robert Doisneau aus dem Jahr 1950 wird am Mittwoch (14.06.2006) in Münster ausgestellt (undatiertes Handout). Die teils weltbekannten Bilder des französischen Fotografen Robert Doisneau sind im Graphikmuseum Picasso in Münster zu sehen. Gezeigt werden 75 Arbeiten des Bildkünstlers, dessen Schwarz-Weiß-Fotos vor allem Szenen aus Paris einfangen. Nach Angaben des Museums spannt die repräsentative Werkauswahl einen Bogen von den frühen dreißiger Jahren bis in das Jahr 1989. Darunter ist auch die berühmte Kussszene eines Liebespaares von 1950. Vom 15. Juni bis zum 10. September ist der Bilderreigen zu sehen. Foto: Robert Doisneau dpa/lnw (ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur zu redaktionellen Zwecken im Zusammenhang mit der beschriebenen Ausstellung!) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ Copyright: picture alliance/dpa

15 unforgettable kisses for Valentine's Day 14.02.2019

Pucker up, buttercup! For Valentine's Day, we look at the best smooches of all time — from those on the big screen to the most memorable real life kisses captured on camera.
Cheetahs

Wild kissing 13.02.2019

Kissing seems to be a uniquely human activity but some behavior in the animal kingdom comes pretty close. Here are just a few examples.
January 5, 2019 - Budapest, Hungary - Love locks are seen around a metal heart in the city center of Budapest |

WorldLink: Thinking out loud 09.02.2019

This week on WorldLink: Demands for political change in Hungary, and the extraordinary story of the last survivor of the trans-Atlantic slave trade — and the extraordinary woman who wrote it down. And, just in time for Valentine's Day, we look at love — the struggles and the celebrations.
Roter Apfel mit Herz liegt auf roten Ãpfeln - red apples with heart | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

WorldLink: Love around the world 09.02.2019

Valentine's Day is just around the corner. German author and journalist Michaela Vieser is an expert on love, and has written a book about how it's expressed in different ways around the world. From a penis parade in Japan to an Austrian apple armpit dance, she's discovered that these diverse customs reveal much about foreign cultures as well as our own understanding of this complex emotion.
