Each year on February 14th, many people around the world exchange cards, candy, gifts or flowers with their special "valentine."
The day of romance known as Valentine's Day is named for a Christian martyr and dates back to the 5th century.
Valentine's Day isn't a big thing in Germany. Unlike in the US, where sales are breaking records, Germans are still reluctant to embrace the day of love. But retailers hope more Germans will discover their romantic side.
This week on WorldLink: Demands for political change in Hungary, and the extraordinary story of the last survivor of the trans-Atlantic slave trade — and the extraordinary woman who wrote it down. And, just in time for Valentine's Day, we look at love — the struggles and the celebrations.
Valentine's Day is just around the corner. German author and journalist Michaela Vieser is an expert on love, and has written a book about how it's expressed in different ways around the world. From a penis parade in Japan to an Austrian apple armpit dance, she's discovered that these diverse customs reveal much about foreign cultures as well as our own understanding of this complex emotion.