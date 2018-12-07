 Traffic accidents kill more than 1 million people, WHO says | News | DW | 07.12.2018

News

Traffic accidents kill more than 1 million people, WHO says

Figures show that Germany is home to some of the safest roads in the world. Despite global progress in road safety, the situation is dire in low-income countries.

Traffic accident

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday said road accidents kill more than one million people per year in its latest report on traffic-related deaths across the globe.

"This report shows that the problem is getting worse," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "Deaths from road traffic crashes have increased to 1.35 million a year. That's nearly 3,700 people dying on the world's roads every day."

While the figure has increased over the past three years by roughly 100,000, the report suggests that traffic-related deaths have largely stabilized, in part due to increased government regulation limiting key risks, such as speeding and drinking and driving.

Read moreHow can India fix its deadly highways?

Safest roads in Europe

Europe had the lowest road traffic deaths rate, in line with the trend that higher-income countries tend to have fewer deadly accidents. The death rate in Europe was 9.3 per 100,000 people, much lower than Africa, which had the highest rate at 26.6.

"Whereas 60 percent of countries with laws meeting best practice are from the European region, only 2 percent are from the African region," the report said.

In Germany, the rate was below the European average with 4.1 per 100,000 people.

"Experience shows that sustainable road safety must be planned and requires long-term investment and appropriate management capacity for effective delivery," said WHO chief Ghebreyesus.

Read moreRoad deaths in Germany fall to all time low but accidents on the rise

'Heart-breaking statistics'

Despite progress in road safety in several countries across the globe, road accidents have taken their toll on society's most vulnerable people.

"One of the most heart-breaking statistics in this report is that road traffic injury is the leading cause of death for people aged between 5 and 29 years," WHO chief Ghebreyesus said.

"No child should die or be seriously injured while they walk, cycle or play."

Read more: What will it take to clear the air in Berlin?

  • Symbolbild Deutschland PKW-Maut (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    Myths and facts about Germany's highways

    Oldest highway

    Berlin's inner-city AVUS is widely considered to be Germany's oldest autobahn. It was built between 1913 and 1921. Back then, it was only 10 km (6.2 miles) long. And because it was so short, many call the AVUS an autobahn prototype.

  • Deutschland Verkehr Blitzer (DW/M. Nelioubin)

    Myths and facts about Germany's highways

    'Vehicles-only road'

    The first "proper" autobahn in Germany went into operation on August 6, 1932, connecting Cologne and Bonn. Literally translated, the highway was officially called "vehicles-only road." Today, the stretch is part of the A555 autobahn.

  • Bildergalerie deutsche Autobahnen (picture-alliance/ dpa/dpaweb)

    Myths and facts about Germany's highways

    Debunking the Hitler myth

    Historians make a point of emphasizing that the myth about Adolf Hitler commissioning the building of the first German autobahn is just that - a myth. The highway mentioned in the previous slide was a project initiated by the then lord mayor of Cologne, Konrad Adenauer.

  • Australien Flüssiggas Transport (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Myths and facts about Germany's highways

    Highway 1 - the champion

    A look at national statistics around the globe reveals that Australia boasts the longest highway. Its National Highway (also known as Highway 1) spans the whole continent, having a total length of well over 14,000 km (8,700 miles).

  • Filmstills Deutschland von oben (Universum Film)

    Myths and facts about Germany's highways

    Amazing network

    Germany for its part is known for one of the densest highway networks with a total length of roughly 13,000 km (8,077 miles). While this makes up only 6 percent of all long-distance roads in the country, almost a third of total road traffic depends on it.

  • Symbolbild Pkw-Maut in Deutschland (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Büttner)

    Myths and facts about Germany's highways

    Looming highway toll

    German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt hopes the introduction of a passenger car toll for highways in Germany will wash around 500 million euros ($535 million) into state coffers annually. Opponents argue that's a myth, citing enormous infrastructure costs to collect the toll.

    Author: Hardy Graupner


ls/ng (AFP, dpa)

