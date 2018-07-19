 Trade frictions darken German corporate mood | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 25.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Trade frictions darken German corporate mood

German business confidence dipped to its lowest level since March last year amid worries about the outlook for Europe's biggest economy and the threat of an accelerating global trade conflict.

Frankfurt Reaktionen an der Börse US Wahlen 2016 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Probst)

Confidence among German corporate leaders fell in July, suggesting growing uncertainty and worries among business executives in Europe's largest economy over the escalating global trade tensions.   

The Munich-based Ifo institute said on Wednesday that its closely watched business confidence survey fell to 101.7 points in July from 101.8 points in June after declining each month since the start of the year. Based on a survey of about 7,000 executives, the Ifo's July index was marginally higher than the 101.5 forecast by analysts.

Read more: EU ramps up attack on Trump auto tariff plans

"The German economy continues to expand, but at a slower pace," said Ifo chief Clemens Fuest. "Companies were slightly more satisfied with their current business situation, but scaled back their business expectations slightly," Fuest noted in a statement.

Watch video 01:00
Now live
01:00 mins.

German economy facing headwinds for 2018

The release of the latest Ifo report came as the European Union steps up efforts to head off the threat of US President Donald Trump imposing tariffs on EU car imports.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is due to meet Trump in Washington on Wednesday in a bid to de-escalate trade tensions between their two giant economies.

But ahead of his meeting with Trump, Juncker said he was "not very optimistic" that he could talk the US leader out of border taxes on car imports from the EU.

Strong growth

Any US tariffs on EU cars and car parts would hit the German economy hard, as the car industry accounts for some 800,000 jobs in the country. The Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) estimates American tariffs on imported cars would slash around €6 billion ($7 billion) off economic output.

But at the weekend, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said it was difficult to estimate the impact of any US car tariffs on the German economy.

Read more: Donald Trump willing to slap tariffs on all Chinese imports

The Ifo survey showed morale weakening in the manufacturing and trade sectors while it picked up in the service and construction branches.

It comes after a survey published earlier this month showed the mood among German investors slumped to its lowest since August 2012 amid concern about escalating trade tensions with the United States.

Nonetheless, economists said the Ifo index, which has fallen in six of the last seven months, pointed to continued solid growth in Germany. The government has said it expects growth to accelerate slightly in the second quarter from 0.3 percent in the first three months of the year, despite the risks that Brexit and the threat of a global trade war pose.

Other recent data have painted a bright picture, with exports, industrial output and factory orders all rising while private sector activity grew faster than expected.

sri/tr (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Tough trade talks ahead for EU's Jean-Claude Juncker in Washington

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says he is "cheerful and relaxed" ahead of a visit with Donald Trump to prevent a trade war with the US. He has arguments, but no offers. DW's Bernd Riegert reports. (25.07.2018)  

German investor sentiment lowest in 6 years

The mood among German institutional investors has worsened sharply in recent weeks, a fresh monthly survey shows. For an export-oriented country like Germany, there's a lot to worry about, experts say. (10.07.2018)  

EU ramps up attack on Trump auto tariff plans

The EU has slammed US President Donald Trump's plans to raise tariffs of up to 25 percent on imported cars. 'A solution in search of a problem' is how EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom put it. (20.07.2018)  

Donald Trump willing to slap tariffs on all Chinese imports

US President Donald Trump has hit out again at US trading partners, indicating he is ready to impose tariffs on every product imported from China into America. Trump also ramped up attacks on the EU and Federal Reserve. (20.07.2018)  

EU: No new trade offer when Juncker meets Trump

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker won't be bringing a specific trade offer when he meets with US President Trump on Wednesday. Germany's foreign minister said the EU won't "cave in" to US trade threats. (24.07.2018)  

Angela Merkel and Donald Trump stress unity amid differences

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump emphasized the importance of trans-Atlantic ties at a press conference on Friday. Iran, trade and defense spending were high on the agenda. (27.04.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

German economy facing headwinds for 2018  

How did we get to the brink of a global trade war?  

Related content

USA Soja-Produktion

Farmers remain critical of tariffs as US offers billions in aid 25.07.2018

The Trump administration has offered to provide billions of dollars in emergency relief to American farmers affected by tariffs and trade tensions. But many farmers and lawmakers seem to disagree with Trump's approach.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & America 24.07.2018

US announces $12bn support for farmers - India's Modi in Africa to strengthen trade ties - Recycling wind turbines an environmental challenge

Symbolbild Stahl NEU

China investigating steel imports from EU, Japan, S. Korea 23.07.2018

China has launched an anti-dumping probe into stainless steel products from the EU, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia at a time of growing fears worldwide about escalating trade tensions and their potential fallout.

Frankfurt Reaktionen an der Börse US Wahlen 2016 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Probst)

Trade frictions darken German corporate mood

German business confidence dipped to its lowest level since March last year amid worries about global trade outlook. 

Tough trade talks ahead for EU's Jean-Claude Juncker in Washington  

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

The week in review

A quick rundown of business events of the week 

The week in review  