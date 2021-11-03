Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Ifo is an economic research institute based in Munich, Germany. Among other things, it releases a monthly business climate index for Germany gauging the mood among executives in Europe's powerhouse.
Ifo's research output is closely watched by economists around the globe. This page brings together DW's recent content on the institute's findings.
An Ifo survey has found that some German firms anticipate a year more of restrictions as Europe's biggest economy fights to recover from a pandemic-induced downturn. The leisure sector is the most pessimistic.