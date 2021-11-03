Visit the new DW website

Ifo

Ifo is an economic research institute based in Munich, Germany. Among other things, it releases a monthly business climate index for Germany gauging the mood among executives in Europe's powerhouse.

Ifo's research output is closely watched by economists around the globe. This page brings together DW's recent content on the institute's findings.

Tens of thousands of climate activists demonstrate on the occasion of the Climate Conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, 12 December 2009. More than 500 organizations appealed for a mass demonstration. The activists demand massive help for the developing countries from the rich states and a far-reaching climate accord. Climate change groups have criticised Danish police for using heavy-handed tactics after they detained 968 people including 'Black Block' at the rally near the Copenhagen summit. Photo by Mousse/ABACAPRESS.COM

'We need to define what green investment means' 03.11.2021

ESG investing, which focuses on environmental and social aspects as well as governance issues, is all the rage on financial markets currently. But Karen Pittel from the ifo think tank says clear ESG rules are missing.

DW Business - Africa 28.09.2021

German parties prepare for coalition talks - TÜV SÜD faces claim over 2019 Brazil dam collapse
ARCHIV - Der Container Terminal Burchardkai (CTB) ist am 07.06.2013 im Hafen von Hamburg zu sehen. Europas größte Volkswirtschaft steht vor einem kräftigen Aufschwung. Bundeswirtschaftsminister Sigmar Gabriel (SPD) will seine ohnehin optimistische Prognose noch einmal leicht anheben. Foto: Marcus Brandt/dpa (zu dpa Deutschland vor Aufschwung und Beschäftigungsrekord vom 12.02.2014) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Will Germany's trade policy change after the election? 28.09.2021

Being an export-oriented nation, trade ties have always been key to Germany's economic success. Lisandra Flach, director of the ifo Center for International Economics, looks at the nation's future trade policy.
DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 24.09.2021

German business sentiment deteriorates again - German election could usher in new mimimum wage

Der Direktor des Institutes für Wirtschaftsforschung (ifo), Clemens Fuest, aufgenommen am 18.10.2016 in Berlin. Die Forschungseinrichtung an der Universität München beschäftigt sich mit der Analyse der Wirtschaftspolitik. Foto: Soeren Stache/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

German firms fear supply bottlenecks 24.09.2021

Germany's ifo economic research institute says supply chain interruptions are an increasing worry among German entrepreneurs. Ifo's Clemens Fuest tells DW what's behind these fears.
DW Business – Europe

DW Business – Europe 26.07.2021

German business sentiment down on supply fears - Flooding disaster destroys rails and train stations - Bitcoin jumps on Amazon rumour
DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 26.07.2021

Flooding disaster destroys rails and train stations - City Labs try to revive Germany's city centers - German business sentiment down on supply fears
DW Business – Asia

DW Business – Asia 02.07.2021

Supply Chain Crunch - OPEC+ Oil Talks - Billionaire Blast Off

Germany sees 'domestic recovery' gaining traction 24.06.2021

German business confidence has hit its highest level since the end of 2018 as the economic recovery is gaining momentum. After exports, domestic business activity is rebounding, says Clemens Fuest from the ifo Institute.
DW Business – Asia

DW Business – Asia 24.06.2021

Jab vs Job - Costly Recovery
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur für die Reportage von Sabine Kinkartz verwenden!*** Jan Lehmann vermietet Ferienwohnungen im Eifeldorf Gemünd. Die Holzhäuser im kanadischen Stil stehen wegen des Corona-Lockdowns leer. Foto: Sabine Kinkartz/DW am 23/02/2021

Countryside tops cities economically in the pandemic 17.06.2021

More unemployment, more bankruptcies. Germany's cities and towns have been hit harder by the pandemic than rural areas. Is it time to move to the countryside?
DW Business – Europe

DW Business – Europe 16.06.2021

Chinese Investment - German Growth
Die Euro-Skulptur ist ein Kunstwerk von Ottmar Hörl und steht vor dem Eurotower im Bankenviertel. Frankfurt, 31.08.2020

COVID: Germans hoard billions due to lockdown spending curbs 28.03.2021

The amount held in private accounts increased by €182 billion over the past year, the Bundesbank said. Experts say savings have increased due to reduced spending opportunities and extra caution on the part of lenders.

German business sentiment slumps on virus woes 25.01.2021

German business sentiment slumps in January amid growing worries over an extension of the lockdown and slow government support. The dull mood is speading from services to manufacturing, says ifo president Clemens Fuest.

German economy: 'Fourth-quarter contraction seems inevitable' 24.11.2020

Considering the partial lockdown in Germany, output looks likely to hit negative territory in the final quarter of the year, the president of the Munich-based ifo institute tells DW. Can a vaccine turn things around?
12.05.2020, Niedersachsen, Laatzen: Ulrike Haase sitzt zwischen Puppen im Restaurant vom Hotel Haase in der Region Hannover. Wegen der Corona-Auflagen müssen in Restaurants aus Abstandsgründen Plätze frei bleiben. Das Hotel Haase hatte eine pfiffige Idee, damit das Restaurant aber nicht leer wirkt: An den eigentlichen gesperrten Tischen wurden einige täuschend echt aussehende Puppen platziert. Foto: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German firms expect coronavirus restrictions to public life for a further 8.5 months 10.08.2020

An Ifo survey has found that some German firms anticipate a year more of restrictions as Europe's biggest economy fights to recover from a pandemic-induced downturn. The leisure sector is the most pessimistic.
