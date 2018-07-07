 German investor sentiment lowest in 6 years | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 10.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

German investor sentiment lowest in 6 years

The mood among German institutional investors has worsened sharply in recent weeks, a fresh monthly survey shows. For an export-oriented country like Germany, there's a lot to worry about, experts say.

German engineer at work (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Bockwoldt)

Confidence among investors in Europe's powerhouse plunged sharply in July, the ZEW economic think tank announced Tuesday.

It said its monthly barometer dropped to levels not seen since August 2012 amid signs that current trade frictions could spiral out of control.

"Above all, fears of an escalation in the international trade conflict with the United States drove the institute's index down 8.6 points to reach -24.7 points," ZEW President Achim Wambach said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump had hit steel and aluminum imports with higher tariffs and threatened to do the same to EU cars, after the European Union retaliated with border taxes of its own on US goods.

Trump's multifront fight

Major German firms are already suffering from the White House's trade spat with Beijing, the main front in Trump's battle to slash US deficits. German cars built in the US are facing new tariffs when entering China.

Investors' views of the current situation in both Germany and the eurozone as a whole worsened, suggesting that recent positive indicators for the 19-member bloc related to industrial production and employment are more than canceled out by the expected negative effects on exports from the trade conflict.

Some analysts believe Germany has reached the end of its economic upswing following the global financial crisis. Leading economic institutes in the country have already lowered their growth forecasts, now predicting the German economy to expand by little under 2 percent this year.

Watch video 01:38
Now live
01:38 mins.

EU seeks new partners for trade

hg/jd (AFP, Reuters)

 

DW recommends

German industrial orders fall, but backlog helps

Industrial orders in Europe's powerhouse keep dropping, fresh figures have shown. Demand for German goods decreased considerably in eurozone nations, with buyers in non-EU countries only partly offsetting the fall. (07.06.2018)  

German economy cooling as exports, output drop

More economic indicators are pointing to a slowdown of the German economy. Fresh industrial output and exports data showed that Europe's powerhouse started the second quarter of 2018 on a weak footing. (08.06.2018)  

Daimler, Volvo: Tariffs threaten earnings and jobs

The US-China trade row has seen carmakers worrying about their exports to the world's second-largest economy. German auto manufacturers are particularly concerned and suggest removing industry tariffs completely. (21.06.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

EU seeks new partners for trade  

Related content

Deutschland Symbolbild Fachkräfte im Mittelstand

German business morale drops as 'boom is over' 25.06.2018

Business confidence among German managers dipped again in June, a forward-looking monthly barometer by the ifo think tank has shown. Current trade conflicts are not the only headache for executives.

Deutschland 20 Jahre Xetra-Handel an der Frankfurter Börse

Trade war fears weigh on German investor sentiment 20.03.2018

The possibility of a global trade war is worrying investment professionals in export-oriented Germany, causing a sentiment gauge compiled by the ZEW research group to slump to its lowest level since September 2016.

Deutschland Symbolbild Wirtschaft in Ostdeutschland

Germany confirms 2017 surplus and GDP growth 23.02.2018

Germany's statistics office has said the German state last year logged the highest annual surplus since the country reunited in 1990. The result came on the back of record-low unemployment and low interest rates.

ADVERTISEMENT

EU holds accession talks with Western Balkans

EU representatives are holding accession talks with countries of the Western Balkans. 

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

The week in review

A quick rundown of business events of the week 

The week in review  