 Tourism in Turkey: Russians stay away | Made in Germany | DW | 10.06.2022

Made in Germany

Tourism in Turkey: Russians stay away

Turkey's tourism industry benefited greatly from Russian visitors. But times have changed.

DW Sendung Made in Germany | 15.06.2022 | Türkei-Tourismus wenn die Russen wegbleiben

DW goes to Turkey to find out how many visitors are still arriving from Russia. And how the tourism industry is weathering the Ukraine crisis.

 

Also on Made in Germany:

 

DW Sendung Made in Germany | 15.06.2022 | Eurowings Discover – Abflug aus der Pandemie

Eurowings Discover – leaving the pandemic behind

Despite the pandemic and a huge aviation industry crisis, Eurowings has launched a new airline. Discover flies to holiday destinations in Africa. Staff are paid less than at parent company Lufthansa, but are happy to have work after the pandemic.

 

Bitcoin

Bitcoin: A loophole in the sanctions?   

Western countries are concerned that Russia could circumvent economic sanctions by falling back on cryptocurrencies. But Bitcoin payments are no longer anonymous, payments can be refused and accounts, blocked.

 

DW Sendung Made in Germany | 15.06.2022 | Wellenkraft – saubere Energie der Zukunft

Wave power: Clean energy of the future? 

The oceans, which cover most of the planet, are full of energy. If we could use all waves around the world we could power the planet three times over. But so far there are only a few wave power plants in operation.

 

DW Sendung Made in Germany | 15.06.2022 | Nahrung aus CO2 guten Appetit

Healthy eating with CO2: Bon Appetit!  

A startup is using CO2 as a source of carbohydrates. They mix the gas with other components in a bioreactor and the result is a yellow powder, which can be made into noodles, baked goods, drinks and much, much more. Our reporter tries it out.

 

 

