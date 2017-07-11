Top US diplomat Blinken warns India over human rights record

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Indiaon Wednesday not to backslide on democracy amid mounting criticism from rights groups that civil liberties are under attack.

Blinken, on his first visit to the country since joining US President Joe Biden's administration, is expected to hold talks regarding supplies of COVID-19 vaccines and Afghanistan.

But the top US diplomat used his meeting with civil society leaders to press the Indian government on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's human rights record.

"Both of our democracies are works in progress," Blinken said. "Sometimes that process is painful. Sometimes it's ugly. But the strength of democracy is to embrace it."

"At a time of rising global threats to democracy and international freedoms – we talk about a democratic recession – it's vital that we two world-leading democracies continue to stand together in support of these ideals," he added.

Blinken was speaking ahead of meeting Prime Minister Modi and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Blinken made his remarks in a meeting with civil society leaders

What has the US said about India's rights record?

The US State Department's latest human rights report on India, the world's largest democracy, released in March cited a number of human rights abuses.

The report pointed to "unlawful and arbitrary killings, including extrajudicial killings perpetrated bypolice" and "restrictions on freedom of expression and the press" including the use of criminal libel laws to police social media.

Earlier this month, an 84-year-old priest and tribal rights activist, charged with terrorism offenses, died after nine months in custody.

It prompted international outrage including from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

A recent religion-based citizenship law is widely seen as discriminatory towards Muslims.

The government denies cracking down on dissent and says people of all religions have equal rights.

What about Afghanistan?

Indian officials have also expressed concern about the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

New Delhi fears that the Taliban could make large gains once all US troops have left the country.

Blinken told reporters that Afghanistan would become a "pariah state" if the militant group seized power once more.

The US led an international coalition in the invasion of Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

Western forces moved in to oust the Taliban on the grounds that Al-Qaeda had been using the country as a base on their watch.

"An Afghanistan that does not respect the rights of its people, an Afghanistan that commits atrocities against its own people would become a pariah state," Blinken said.

jf/nm (AFP, AP, Reuters)