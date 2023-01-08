Top Ten: Berlin's most-visited tourist sites
More than 10 million tourists visited Berlin in 2022, with many drawn to the city's headline attractions. Our top 10 list reveals which were most popular.
10th place: Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, 550,000 visitors
In 10th place is the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, a landmark in the western part of the city. It's not difficult to spot with its mixture of old and new architecture. The church was destroyed during World War II, but the bombed-out tower was kept as a symbol of regeneration.
Ninth place: German Museum of Technology, 569,000 visitors
This plane at the German Museum of Technology is one of the "raisin bombers" or "candy bombers" that supplied Berlin during the 1948-49 Allied airlift. It's one of the many large technological marvels on display at the museum, ranging from ships to windmills. You'll also find the world's first computer, which was built in 1937 by Berlin engineer Conrad Zuse.
Eighth place: Museum of Natural History, 730,000 visitors
Dinosaurs may have died out millions of years ago, but they still have a large fan base, including at Berlin's Museum of Natural History. Here, you'll have plenty of opportunities to learn about plant and animal species in the museum's exhibits. Spoiler alert: These aren't the only creatures you'll find on our ranking!
Seventh place: Berlin Wall Memorial, 750,000 visitors
The memorial on Bernauer Strasse is one of the best places in the city to see a piece of the former Berlin Wall. Some of the former border fortifications have been recreated as part of an open-air exhibition. You'll learn how insurmountable the wall was, and how many people lost their lives trying to get to the West.
Sixth place: Fernsehturm, 815,000 visitors
Next on our list is Berlin's iconic Fernsehturm, aka the TV tower. At 368 meters (1,266 ft), it's the tallest structure in Germany. Take an elevator to the observation floor in only 40 seconds! One floor above, there's a restaurant with a rotating observation deck. From there, enjoy a bird's-eye view of the entire city as you enjoy your meal.
Fifth place: German Reichstag building, 1.4 million visitors
We hit the 1 million mark with No. 5: 1.4 million visitors went to the German Reichstag building in 2022. The glass dome over the main parliament chamber is a visitor magnet, with a spectacular spiral walkway winding to its peak. Although admission is free, be sure to reserve tickets online in advance.
Fourth place: Humboldt Forum, 1.5 million visitors
One of Berlin's newest institutions has already reached No. 4: The Humboldt Forum. Although it may look like a historic building, it opened just two years ago — and has already become a visitor favorite. The museum and exhibition space inside offer art from all over the world, exhibitions about natural sciences and artifacts from Berlin's history.
Third place: Topography of Terror, 2.1 million visitors
The Nazi documentation center, Topography of Terror, is another historical tourist hotspot. It's a frightening name for the location where horrific Nazi crimes were planned. From 1933 to 1945, this area near Berlin's Potsdamer Platz served as the main office of the Nazi Gestapo, SS and Reich Security.
Second Place: Museum Island Berlin, 2.2 million visitors
The bust of Queen Nefertiti might be the star of Museum Island — or could it be the Pergamon Altar from ancient Greece, housed in the Pergamon Museum? Berlin's Museum Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is home to five museums that display art treasures spanning 6,000 years of human history. A tip: On the first Sunday of each month, admission to many of Berlin's museums is free!
First place: Zoologischer Garten and Tierpark Berlin, 5.2 million visitors
And now No. 1! More than 5 million people visited Berlin's two zoos last year: The Zoologischer Garten in the west and the Tierpark Berlin in the city's east. Berlin is home to Germany's giant panda twins Pit and Paule, who were born here.
But what about the Brandenburg Gate?
You might be wondering why some of the other popular tourist sites like the Brandenburg Gate and the East Side Gallery aren't on our list. Although such spots are definitely tourist magnets, they aren't found in the rankings because visitor numbers to public spaces aren't counted. But, even if we don't have stats for the famous gate, it's undeniably one of the most popular tourist sites!