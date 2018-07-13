 Top 5 ecotourism projects in Africa | eco@africa | DW | 19.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Eco@Africa

Top 5 ecotourism projects in Africa

From helping boost mountain gorilla numbers in Rwanda to fostering better relations between locals and wildlife in Mozambique, eco@africa has visited a host of great ecotourism projects in Africa. Here are our top five.

Gorilla mit Blatt (CC/by-sa-sentouno)

1. Boosting mountain gorilla numbers in Rwanda

In Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda, small groups of tourists can see the country's mountain gorillas – among the world's most endangered species – in their natural habitat. Elsewhere, such as in the Congo region, gorillas either get caught in the crossfire between rival militias or are killed by poachers, who boost their income by selling gorilla meat. But gorillas fare much better in Rwanda thanks in part to Volcanoes National Park's gorilla tourism project, which generates enough income so that local residents know they earn more by keeping the gorillas alive.

Watch video 04:23
Now live
04:23 mins.

Welcoming Rwanda's gorilla babies

2. Green safaris in Botswana

Some 70,000 jobs in Botswana depend on the tourists who visit the country's wildlife reserves. Chobe National Park – a haven for giraffes and other endangered species – aims to cater to tourists while also protecting the planet and promoting conservation. There, tourists stay at an eco lodge and take safari trips in silent, emission-free electric cars. While giraffe numbers are falling in other parts of Africa, in Chobe National Park they're still numerous, suggesting the combination of ecotourism and conservation is paying off in helping the species survive.

Watch video 04:19
Now live
04:19 mins.

Botswana’s green safaris

3. Uganda's safe haven for chimpanzees

Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary in Uganda provides a safe haven for orphaned chimpanzees while also offering ecotourism and conservation education. Chimpanzees are emotionally-complex creatures, and losing their families can result in behavioral problems. The chimpanzees there are too traumatized to ever be able to reintegrate again into a chimp community in the wild, so the team at the sanctuary spend a lot of time helping the creatures deal with their trauma.

Watch video 04:07
Now live
04:07 mins.

A new home for hunted chimps

4. Trying to protect Mozambique's Banhine Natural Reserve

Mozambique's Banhine National Park is a huge grassland park whose wetland areas are a paradise for countless birds. The park has been a protected area for more than 40 years, and there are stiff penalties for poachers, but illegal killing of animals remains a problem, as well as illegal charcoal production, which destroys the natural habitat. Many residents don't understand the need for strict conservation laws, so the national park has been trying to foster better relations with local residents. One way is to help local people see ecotourism as an opportunity to earn money.

Watch video 26:04
Now live
26:04 mins.

Coming together to save Banhine Natural Reserve

5. Growing a national park through holidaymakers

In Rwanda's Nyungwe forest, wildlife is under threat from hunters and habitat loss. Biologist Michel Masozera spent two decades turning the forest into a national park to protect it from mining. Covering an area of around 1,000 square kilometers and home to more than a thousand different species, it is the largest protected mountain rainforest in Africa. Masozera  is hoping that encouraging ecotourism can make a difference. He set up the first canopy walk in Africa to help grow the park through ecotourism.

Watch video 03:13
Now live
03:13 mins.

Fighting hunters with honey

WWW links

Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary

Volcanoes National Park

Chobe Game Lodge

Nyungwe Forest

Audios and videos on the topic

Welcoming Rwanda's gorilla babies  

Botswana’s green safaris  

A new home for hunted chimps  

Coming together to save Banhine Natural Reserve  

Fighting hunters with honey  

Related content

Kongo Virunga Nationalpark

Gorilla population in Africa rises 02.06.2018

The population of mountain gorillas, which survive on the forest-cloaked volcanoes of central Africa, has increased by a quarter to over 1,000 individuals since 2010, wildlife authorities said.

Berg-Gorillas in Ruanda

The battle to save Africa's endangered mountain gorillas 09.10.2017

Civil war, deforestation, disease and poaching have driven the mighty mountain gorilla to the brink of extinction. Conservation efforts have helped boost population numbers, but humans are still their greatest threat.

Screenshot EcoAfrica

Welcome to eco@africa 09.02.2017

Green safaris in Botswana, forest honey in Cameroon and tracking lions in Nairobi. All this and much more on this week's eco@africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 