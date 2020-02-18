Tom Tykwer, born in Wuppertal in 1965, has worked as a film producer, director, screenwriter and composer. He is most internationally renowned for directing films like "Run Lola Run" and "Perfume:TheStory of a Murderer."

Tom Tykwer started making films age 11. In the 1980s, he moved to Berlin, where he studied philosophy and worked as a projectionist. He then became the programmer at the Moviemento cinema, and produced short films based on his personal experiences, paying the bills by editing screenplays and working for German television. His breakthrough came in 1998 with "Run Lola Run," which was the most profitable German film that year and went on to win 30 awards. Tykwer has since risen to become one of the most successful contemporary filmmakers in Germany. He is also known for "Perfume:TheStory of a Murderer" (2006), "Heaven" (2002), "The International" (2009), and "Cloud Atlas" (2012), among other films.