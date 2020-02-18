Visit the new DW website

Tom Tykwer

Tom Tykwer, born in Wuppertal in 1965, has worked as a film producer, director, screenwriter and composer. He is most internationally renowned for directing films like "Run Lola Run" and "Perfume:TheStory of a Murderer."

Tom Tykwer started making films age 11. In the 1980s, he moved to Berlin, where he studied philosophy and worked as a projectionist. He then became the programmer at the Moviemento cinema, and produced short films based on his personal experiences, paying the bills by editing screenplays and working for German television. His breakthrough came in 1998 with "Run Lola Run," which was the most profitable German film that year and went on to win 30 awards. Tykwer has since risen to become one of the most successful contemporary filmmakers in Germany. He is also known for "Perfume:TheStory of a Murderer" (2006), "Heaven" (2002), "The International" (2009), and "Cloud Atlas" (2012), among other films.

RUN LOLA RUN, (aka LOLA RENNT), Franka Potente, 1998. ©Sony Pictures Classics/courtesy Everett Collection | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

'Run Lola Run' set to get a Bollywood remake 18.02.2020

Tom Tykwer's high-powered classic from 1998 is getting a Bollywood makeover. Sony Pictures Films India is co-producing the Hindi-language version of "Run Lola Run," starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin.
https://www.fkpscorpio.com/de/presse/moka-efti-orchestra Moka Efti Orchestra im Frühjahr 2020 auf Tour Wie Phoenix - mit “Zu Asche Zu Staub” – hat sich das MOKA EFTI ORCHESTRA 2018 und 2019 zu ungeahntem Höhenflug erhoben. Geboren aus dem Bauch der international erfolgreichen TV-Serie Babylon Berlin spielt das 14-köpfige Ensemble um die Komponisten Nikko Weidemann und Mario Kamien, sowie Arrangeur und Bandleader Sebastian Borkowski vor ausverkauften Häusern in ganz Deutschland. © Joachim Gern

Back to the 1920s with Babylon Berlin's Moka Efti Orchestra 14.02.2020

The band from Germany's famed "Babylon Berlin" TV series captures life in Berlin during the Golden Twenties. The Moka Efti Orchestra just released its debut album.

Bildnummer: 53906400 Datum: 29.06.1969 Copyright: imago/Granata Images Regisseur Alfred Hitchcock (Aufnahmedatum geschätzt) PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY People Film Entertainment Kultur Shooting Highlight kbdig xsk 1969 hoch o0 sw, Profil, Seitenansicht, Perspektive Portrait; Aufnahmedatum geschätzt Bildnummer 53906400 Date 29 06 1969 Copyright Imago Granata Images Director Alfred Hitchcock date estimated PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Celebrities Film Entertainment Culture Shooting Highlight Kbdig xSK 1969 vertical o0 black and white Profile Side view Perspective Portrait date estimated

'Like Bach in music': Alfred Hitchcock's towering influence 13.08.2019

The British director was born 120 years ago, and his films have hardly aged. Three Hitchcock experts explain why the master of suspense remains one of the most influential filmmakers ever.
Graffiti an der Berliner Mauer vor dem Brandenburger Tor in Berlin am 12.11.1989. Mit der Öffnung der Grenzen zwischen der Bundesrepublik Deutschland und der DDR in der Nacht vom 09.11.1989 hat der einstige Antifaschistische Schutzwall seine Bedeutung verloren. Foto: Istavan Bajzat +++(c) dpa - Report+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Far-out film project to be revealed behind a fake Berlin Wall 28.08.2018

Wrapped in mystery, the Dau project will have its visitors go through a replica of the Berlin Wall to discover what Russian filmmaker Ilya Khrzhanovsky has made out of "the most insane film shoot of all time."
Filmfest München Parfum

Munich Film Festival premieres Perfume TV series based on Patrick Süskind book 29.06.2018

The author's 1985 bestseller, Perfume: Story of a Murderer, has been made into a series. Audiences in Munich, and eventually around the world, are in for major surprises as the plot is now set in present-day Germany.
201815252_1 In den Gängen | In the Aisles Wettbewerb 2018 DEU 2018 von: Thomas Stuber Sandra Hüller, Franz Rogowski © Sommerhaus Filmproduktion / Anke Neugebauer

Berlinale: The top titles in the competition 24.02.2018

Who will win the Golden Bear? Here's a look at some of the top candidates, as well as the winners of the independent jury awards, revealed a day prior to the Berlin International Film Festival's main prizes.
Die U-Bahn auf der Oberbaumbrücke und die Fahrzeuge auf der Straße sind am 01.02.2017 in Berlin bei der Langzeitbelichtung nur als Leuchtstreifen zu erkennen. Foto: Paul Zinken/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit Bilder des Tages mit Deutschlandbezug

Movie set Germany 20.02.2018

The Oberbaumbrücke served as a backdrop in the movie "Run Lola Run" by Tom Tykwer and in the action thriller "Unknown" with Liam Neeson and Diane Kruger. A filming trip from Berlin via Eisenhüttenstadt to Neuschwanstein.
Berlinale 2018: Meet the jury

Berlinale 2018: Meet the jury 16.02.2018

19 films, 10 days, 8 bears. The German director Tom Tykwer presides over the six-member jury that will decide who will be awarded the Golden and Silver Bears at this year's Berlinale.

SYLVIE TESTUD, SIBYLLE CANONICA 41219. picture-alliance / kpa

10 of the most memorable German film debuts 23.01.2018

While many debut films have marked the start of a successful career for some directors, others were quickly forgotten.Here are some of the best debut films by German directors.
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from Wonder Woman, in theaters on June 2. (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP) |

Persons of the year in culture 29.12.2017

From Meryl Streep to Wonder Woman and Harvey Weinstein: these are our picks for movers and shakers on the 2017 culture scene - in good as in bad.
A Hologram For The King Premiere - London. Tom Tykwer attending the A Hologram For The King UK premiere, at BFI Southbank, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday April 25, 2016. +++ (C) picture-alliance/empics/PA Wire/D. Leal-Olivas

'Babylon Berlin' director Tom Tykwer to head Berlinale Jury in 2018 02.11.2017

The German director, producer and composer best-known for "Run Lola Run" and "Cloud Atlas" will serve as jury president of the 68th Berlin International Film Festival.
+++Nur im Rahmen der Berichterstattung zur TV-Serie Babylon Berlin zu verwenden!+++ Charlotte Ritter (LIV LISA FRIES) und Gereon Rath (VOLKER BRUCH)

'Babylon Berlin': The most expensive non-English drama series ever produced 16.10.2017

"Babylon Berlin" is the most expensive TV series to have ever been filmed in Germany. Tom Tykwer's adaptation of a detective novel series portrays Berlin in the 1920s — a vibrant period before the Nazis came to power.
Ausstellung zum Film”Metropolis” von Regisseur Fritz Lang. The Complete METROPOLIS 21.1.-25.4.2010 Hauptmotiv der Ausstellung „The Complete Metropolis“ Maschinen-Maria (Brigitte Helm), Quelle: Cinémathèque française - Iconothèque Datum: 13.01.2010

Top 10 German Sci-fi Films 06.03.2017

A new edition of KINO Favorites: The best German science fiction from directors like Roland Emmerich and Tom Tykwer.
01.2012 DW Kino eng

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 05.03.2017 06.03.2017

A new edition of KINO Favorites: The best German science fiction from directors like Roland Emmerich and Tom Tykwer.
Ausstellung zum Film”Metropolis” von Regisseur Fritz Lang. The Complete METROPOLIS 21.1.-25.4.2010 Hauptmotiv der Ausstellung „The Complete Metropolis“ Maschinen-Maria (Brigitte Helm), Quelle: Cinémathèque française - Iconothèque Datum: 13.01.2010

Top 10 German Sci-fi Films 05.12.2016

KINO Favorites - Our pick of the best German sci-fi films include movies from Roland Emmerich and Tom Tykwer. Dystopian visions, futuristic fairytales and, hands down, the coolest sci-fi dance scene in movie history.
01.2012 DW Kino eng

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 04.12 2016 05.12.2016

A new edition of KINO Favorites: The best German science fiction from directors like Roland Emmerich and Tom Tykwer.
