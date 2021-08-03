Tokyo Olympics digest: Malaika Mihambo wins long jump gold for Germany

For much of Tuesday's long jump final, Malaika Mihambo looked like she would have to settle for a minor medal. But then, in her last chance for at least three years, she came up with the sort of jump she's struggled to produce of late.

Her 7-meter marker at the sixth attempt was enough to win Germany's first long jump gold since Heike Drechsler in 2000.

"The most important thing was just to keep at it, never lose faith and know that never lose faith and to know that I still have one last chance and to chance and to take it," Mihambo, 27, said afterwards.

The silver medal went to the four-time world champion and London Olympic gold medalist Brittney Reese from Team USA with 6.97 meters, ahead of Ese Brume from Nigeria.

Mihambo, a world champion in 2019 who had jumped 7.20 meters in the past, struggled with her run-up and takeoff during the pandemic. But she managed to find her best form at just the right time.

"I was sure that the distances would also come once I was on the board," said a delighted Mihambo.

Gold medals

A thrilling men's 400-meter hurdles final was won by Norway's Karsten Warholm, who smashed the world record in the process. Last month, Warholm broke Kevin Young's 29-year world mark with a time of 46.70 seconds — but he blew his own record away with an astonishing 45.94 run. Rai Benjamin (Team USA) pushed him along to take silver in 46.17, also half a second inside the old record. Brazilian Alison dos Santos, 21, took bronze in 46.7

Elsewhere, New Zealand's Lisa Carrington blew away the field in winning her third consecutive women's kayak sprint 200 at the Sea Forest Waterway. Carrington is gunning for four golds in Tokyo.

Germany update

Tuesday has brought some success on the water for Germany. In the men's canoe double 1000 meter, Sebastian Brendel and Tim Hecker managed to claim bronze behind the Chinese team and shock Cuban winners.

Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke held their nerve to win a first German sailing medal since Sydney 2000 in the women's skiff — 49er FX. Brazil took gold and the Netherlands bronze in that one.

mp (DPA, Reuters, AP)