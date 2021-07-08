Sarah Wiertz

Though born and raised in Germany, Sarah first learned of Deutsche Welle on the other side of the world. She was doing an internship at a local TV station in Brisbane, Australia that took part of its programming from Deutsche Welle.

While studying international journalism in Cardiff, she was fascinated by the challenges of working in an international environment. As part of her application for DW's traineeship, she used a spirited TV commentary about the aspiring German Chancellor Angela Merkel to convince the jury to accept her to the program.