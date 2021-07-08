  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
DW Kommentarbild Sarah Wiertz

Sarah Wiertz

Editor and reporter with special focus on political and cultural issues in sport

Sarah is an experienced sports journalist that has done extensive reporting on political and cultural issues in the sporting world. Since 2020, she has acted as the Head of Sports Online.

Though born and raised in Germany, Sarah first learned of Deutsche Welle on the other side of the world. She was doing an internship at a local TV station in Brisbane, Australia that took part of its programming from Deutsche Welle.

While studying international journalism in Cardiff, she was fascinated by the challenges of working in an international environment. As part of her application for DW's traineeship, she used a spirited TV commentary about the aspiring German Chancellor Angela Merkel to convince the jury to accept her to the program.

Skip next section Featured stories by Sarah Wiertz

Featured stories by Sarah Wiertz

Allyson Felix with her daughter Camryn after the US Olympic Trials in June

Combining motherhood with the Olympic Games

Many female Olympians are fighting not only for medals but also their rights, and succeeding.
SportsAugust 7, 2021
Japan Abraham Guem und Kollegen in Maebashi

Abraham Guem and his race for peace

Stranded in Japan for 21 months, Guem's chances at the Tokyo Olympics look slim. But he has more at stake than medals.
SportsAugust 1, 2021
Switzerland's Nikita Ducarroz competing during the women's BMX freestyle

BMX freestyler Nikita Ducarroz: When passion overcomes fear

Nikita Ducarroz, a bronze medallist BMX rider, reveals how sport has helped her overcome struggles with mental health
SportsAugust 1, 2021
Skip next section Stories by Sarah Wiertz

Stories by Sarah Wiertz

One Love T-shirts with slogan "Our Football is for Everyone"

Opinion: It's time for countries to leave FIFA

Opinion: It's time for countries to leave FIFA

While football stars are sometimes asked to use their fame for good, national FAs must ensure FIFA acts as it should.
DW Kommentarbild Sarah Wiertz
Sarah Wiertz
Commentary
SoccerNovember 24, 2022
Female skater in black and red costume leans over, clasping her knees on an ice rink

Valieva, Bach and the hypocrisy of the Olympics

Valieva, Bach and the hypocrisy of the Olympics

Hypocritical Thomas Bach must take responsibility for the tragedy that engulfed Kamila Valieva, writes Sarah Wiertz.
DW Kommentarbild Sarah Wiertz
Sarah Wiertz
Commentary
SportsFebruary 18, 2022
Borussia Dortmund fans celebrate a goal

Opinion: Bundesliga's full stadiums go against reason

Opinion: Bundesliga's full stadiums go against reason

COVID numbers keep hitting new peaks in Germany, and yet Bundesliga stadiums remain frighteningly full. This is absurd.
DW Kommentarbild Sarah Wiertz
Sarah Wiertz
Commentary
SportsNovember 22, 2021
Alexander Zverev

Time to scrap Olympic medal table

Time to scrap Olympic medal table

Judging a country's Olympic success with a medal table is questionable and promotes nationalism.
DW Kommentarbild Sarah Wiertz
Sarah Wiertz
Commentary
SportsAugust 8, 2021
Swiss-Timing timekeepers at work

The crucial role of technology at the Olympics

The crucial role of technology at the Olympics

Human beings are often are unable to determine the fine margins between success and failure fairly, but technology can.
SportsAugust 5, 2021
Tokyo 2020 Laurel Hubbard

Laurel Hubbard — an important first step

Laurel Hubbard — an important first step

Olympics transgender athletes are forcing a rethink of the anachronistic sports system, writes DW's Sarah Wiertz.
DW Kommentarbild Sarah Wiertz
Sarah Wiertz
Commentary
SportsAugust 2, 2021
Show more stories
Go to homepage