 To Eastern Europe: Croatia, Poland, Ukraine | Check-in - The Travel Guide | DW | 20.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Check-in

To Eastern Europe: Croatia, Poland, Ukraine

YouTuber Eva zu Beck visits places away from tourist hotspots that are full of tradition, hospitible people, and culinary discoveries!

Watch video 25:59

More in the Media Center

Deutschland, Oberbergischer Kreis, Radevormwald-Dahlerau, Textilfabrik, Textilstadt Wülfing. Im 19. Jahrhundert entstand eine eigene Stadt um die von Johann Wülfing gegründete Tuchfabrik.

Experience industrial culture by trolley 06.11.2021

Große Dhünntalsperre, Bergisches Land, Deutschland

A trip to the Bergisches Land 06.11.2021

04.2016 Check-in (Sendungslogo)

Hamburg, City of Music 30.10.2021

Opernloft (Foto: Silke Heyer) - Rechtevermerk: Alle Fotos (soweit nicht anders gekennzeichnet) wurden von der Fotografin Silke Heyer gemacht. Die Fotos sind honorarfrei bei Namensnennung der Fotografin.

Opera Loft 30.10.2021

More from Check-in

04.2016 Check-in (Sendungslogo)

Mercedes, Maultaschen, and vineyards 13.11.2021

Schloss Heidelberg, Symbolbild, Themenbild, Heidelberg, Tourismus, Sehenswuerdigkeit, GER, 17.07.2021, Foto: Wolfgang Frank/ EIBNER-Pressefoto

Sights of Baden-Württemberg 13.11.2021

19.09.2017 Weintrauben der Sorte der Trollinger hängen am 19.09.2017 bei Stuttgart (Baden-Württemberg) an einer Weinrebe. Foto: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

The Trollinger's comeback 13.11.2021

04.2016 Check-in (Sendungslogo)

Check-in - Wuppertal - A City in Transition 06.11.2021

Read also

Brandenburger Tor, Berlin, Deutschland, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

What are the COVID entry rules for travelers to European countries? 17.11.2021

Many countries have eased restrictions on everyday life, making tourism possible again this autumn. DW Travel offers a brief recap of what rules apply in the EU.

Die Bundespolizei überprüft nach einer außerplanmäßigen Landung einer Ryanair-Maschine am Berliner Hauptstadtflughafen BER das Flugzeug.

Ryanair flight makes unscheduled landing in Berlin 31.05.2021

The airline said it received information about a possible security threat on board. Police said there had been a tip-off by telephone.

*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ *** 13.05.21 *** A couple of tourists looks at the Balos beach and its lagoon in the north west of the island of Crete, on May 13, 2021. - Greece easies the Covid-19 measures in welcoming international tourists on May 14. (Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP) (Photo by LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Which EU countries accept vaccinated travelers? 08.06.2021

With summer approaching and vaccination rates rising, some EU countries are moving faster than others when it comes to opening borders.

A couple walks towards the sea at Falaserna (Phalasarna) beach on the western coast of Crete island on May 15, 2021. - Tourists basked in the warmth, sun and crystal waters of Crete for long-awaited holidays as Greece kickstarted its tourism season after last year's pandemic misery. (Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP)

EU adds Japan to coronavirus travel list, but UK, US miss out 03.06.2021

Diplomats have met in Brussels to review which countries should be allowed to join the bloc's travel whitelist, which permits nonessential travel from outside the EU. Japan was added, but the UK and the US missed out.