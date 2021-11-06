To Eastern Europe: Croatia, Poland, Ukraine

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
YouTuber Eva zu Beck visits places away from tourist hotspots that are full of tradition, hospitible people, and culinary discoveries!
Many countries have eased restrictions on everyday life, making tourism possible again this autumn. DW Travel offers a brief recap of what rules apply in the EU.
The airline said it received information about a possible security threat on board. Police said there had been a tip-off by telephone.
With summer approaching and vaccination rates rising, some EU countries are moving faster than others when it comes to opening borders.
Diplomats have met in Brussels to review which countries should be allowed to join the bloc's travel whitelist, which permits nonessential travel from outside the EU. Japan was added, but the UK and the US missed out.
