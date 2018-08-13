 Time running out for the EU′s changing clocks? | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 15.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

Time running out for the EU's changing clocks?

Tired of going back and forth: Should the European Union remain forever in summer's daylight saving time? A survey across the bloc on the question has received a record number of responses.

Clocks in the trees (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Hitji)

The dream of year-round summertime come true for the European Union. Amid this very hot summer, the European Commission is asking citizens to weigh in on whether to abolish the practice of changing clocks and, if so, to stick to summer's daylight saving or winter's standard time.

Roughly 2 million people have responded to the online public survey, which began on July 4 and runs until August 16. The results could be a turning point for EU timekeeping.

Help us, Brussels!

German MP Michael Theurer is thoroughly convinced. "I am confident that changing clocks will be abolished," he said. "I just don't know when!" He was a proponent of doing away with the practice while serving in the European Parliament from 2009 until 2017.

Street lamps in Sweden (DW/A. M. Pedziwol)

Experts say daylight saving provides only minimal energy conservation

Indeed, ending biannual time changes could be a long way off, and it may be even longer until daylight saving time becomes the new normal. The European Commission's representative in Berlin said it will take time to review the results of the EU-wide survey, adding that experts also have to weigh in with their opinions before the body can make a recommendation and draw up new guidelines.

The myth of energy savings

Changing clocks does not seem do what's promised. Energy savings are minimal, the European Commission has found. Meanwhile, many citizens in the bloc report disruptions to their biorhythm, including difficulty sleeping, irritation and lack of concentration.

Read more: Time change and its discontents

So let's do away with it! And then what: Daylight saving or standard time? This is hardly an easy question to answer given good arguments for both across EU member states.

Karte Europas Zeitzonen

Daylight saving would mean an extra hour of evening light, allowing for more work to be done in the fields, students and office workers the chance to get back home during the winter while it is still light, and sports and other events more time in the evening.

Standard time gives non-morning people a bit less darkness to deal with in the early hours of the day. A similar argument has long been made in the agricultural industry due to adverse affects the time change has on animals, but artificial lighting and automation makes that point moot; the European Commission did not have to take it into consideration.

Back and forth

It's high time for a change in the times, 38 years on since Germany implemented its current clock policy. The twice-a-year spring forward and fall back — 76 times in all — has left people exhausted.

Brussels: Have mercy! Grant us new guidelines on daylight saving. Let's be free of the back and forth.

  • Peter Leonardy Initiator des Zeitgeist-Forum in Karlsruhe Archiv 2013

    8 German words about time

    Zeitumstellung

    This is what happens in March and October: Zeitumstellung, or time change. Even if it feels horrible to give up an hour of sleep, keep in mind you'll get it back in the fall. Zeitumstellung at least gives a feeling of power - even if we are all bound by time, twice a year we act like we can change it.

  • Playboy Magazin USA Cover

    8 German words about time

    Zeitschrift

    Many other German expressions integrate "Zeit," the word for time. A "Zeitschrift" - literally, time writing, is simply a magazine. Whether it includes political discourse or scantily clad women (now with nipples covered), theoretically a magazine should keep up with the times.

  • Symbolbild 8. März Frauentag Kalender Tulpen

    8 German words about time

    Zeitgeist

    While Zeitgeist can also be used in English, its direct translation - time spirit - conjures up images of Charles Dickens' Ghosts of Christmas Past and Present. Referring to the philosophical idea that each era is characterized by particular ways of thinking, the concept of Zeitgeist dates back to 18th-century philosophers and is often associated with Johann Gottfried Herder.

  • Frau ißt Hamburger

    8 German words about time

    Mahlzeit

    Like time itself, food is elementary to the human existence. A "Mahlzeit" simply means "meal time," and can refer to breakfast, lunch or dinner. But it's also used to wish someone else the maximum amount of pleasure while eating. Next time you see a friend chomping down on a sandwich, you can say, "Mahlzeit!"

  • Symbolbild Hochzeit

    8 German words about time

    Hochzeit

    It's often referred to as the happiest day of your life. In German, it's also a "high time" - a "Hochzeit." Who isn't high on adrenaline and emotion on that day of all days, on which your credit card debt reaches an all-time high? And for some impatient mother-in-laws, it certainly may be "high time" for that son to finally get hitched.

  • Spreewaldgurken

    8 German words about time

    Sauregurkenzeit

    It's "pickle time!" I'll have a BLT and some chips with that pickle, please... Actually the term "Sauregurkenzeit" originally, in the 18th century, referred to periods when little food was available. Now, it's used during the summer when everyone's on vacation, politics comes to a standstill, the streets are empty, and things get quiet. Pickle anyone?

  • USA Washington PK Obama Russland Syrien

    8 German words about time

    Zeitgenosse

    While "Genosse" means "comrade" and has a communist after-taste, a "Zeitgenosse" is anyone who lives at the same time you do: a contemporary. Just think: You are a "Zeitgenosse" of Barack Obama, Heidi Klum and Cristiano Ronaldo. You're co-worker may not cheer, though, if you tell him he's your "time comrade."

  • Symbolbild Winterzeit Zeitumstellung

    8 German words about time

    Zeitgefühl

    German often has a single word for a concept English needs a phrase to express. "Zeitgefühl" is your sense of time - something that suffers when you're concentrating on an important project, staring into the eyes of your sweetheart, or changing the clocks back for daylight savings. Your Zeitgefühl may say it's 8:00 am, but it's really only 7:00. So go back to sleep already!

    Author: Kate Müser


DW recommends

More hot years ahead, study says

While an extreme heat wave sweeps the globe this summer, a forecast by researchers brings little hope for cooling in the near future. There's a high chance it will be "anomalously warm" until at least 2022, they say. (14.08.2018)  

EU consults citizens on abandoning daylight saving time

Europeans and interested organizations have until mid-August to give their opinion on bi-annual time changes. The current switches in March and October may have health consequences. (06.07.2018)  

Time change and its discontents

Sleepyheads are facing a tough week. This weekend, the clocks in the EU were set forward one hour. As a consequence, many will experience light sleep problems - while failing to save energy along the way. (25.03.2012)  

8 German words about time

As people all over the world win back or give back an hour of their lives because of daylight saving time, here are some interesting German words dedicated to time. (27.10.2017)  

Related content

BG Deutsche Weinstraße | Weinanbaugebiet Siebeldingen

EU consults citizens on abandoning daylight saving time 06.07.2018

Europeans and interested organizations have until mid-August to give their opinion on bi-annual time changes. The current switches in March and October may have health consequences.

Freiburg - Dürre im Flussbett der Dreisam

Dying fish and drying rivers — consequences of Europe's summer heat wave 10.08.2018

Over the past week, dead fish have been pulled out of Germany's rivers and lakes by the ton — the extreme heat and a lack of rain have proven too much for them. Global warming is among factors altering fish habitat.

Finnland Mitternachtssonne über dem Intarsie im Sommer

European Parliament votes for review of daylight saving time 08.02.2018

The EU assembly has called for a review of the twice-yearly hour changes across the bloc. A Finnish citizens' petition and health concerns have led to the move.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Germany

Time running out for the EU's changing clocks?

German court: Bring back bin Laden's suspected bodyguard

German Cabinet approves third gender identity

Little known payments firm Wirecard overtakes Deutsche Bank