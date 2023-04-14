Time ranks Olaf Scholz among 100 most influential people

"When Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared the Russian invasion of Ukraine a Zeitenwende — an epochal turning point — he pledged that Germany would rise to the occasion," the magazine said. "Though Berlin's response hasn't always been as quick as many of its allies would like, Scholz has begun to deliver."
The magazine noted that Germany had overturned a postwar policy of pacifism, boosting military spending and becoming one of Kyiv's biggest arms suppliers. It noted that, under Scholz, Germany had ended its reliance on Russian energy and delivered much-needed Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine.