  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025Crisis in the Middle EastSyria
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
CatastropheChina

Tibet earthquake kills at least 95

January 7, 2025

At least 95 people have been reported dead after a powerful earthquake in China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Tremors were also felt in Nepal and as far away as India.

https://p.dw.com/p/4otE0
Damaged houses are pictured after an earthquake in Tonglai Village, Changsuo Township of Dingri
The earthquake damaged houses across the mountainous regionImage: Jigme Dorje/Xinhua/picture alliance

Dozens of people have been killed after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck in the Himalayas on Tuesday morning, and dozens more injured.

Local Chinese media reported at least 95 fatalities in and around the city of Shigatse in Tibet, while tremors were felt in neighboring Nepal and India.

"A reporter learned from the Tibet Autonomous Region earthquake bureau that people have been killed," the Xinhua state news agency said, listing the Changsuo, Quluo and Cuoguo townships in Dingri County.

"A total of 95 people have been confirmed dead and 130 others injured," the agency added later.

The quake struck at 9:05 a.m. local time (0105 UTC/GMT) and had an epicenter depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). Xinhua revised the magnitude down from an earlier estimation of 6.9.

The US Geological Survey reported the tremor as magnitude 7.1.

Aftershocks reported

By 10 a.m., "multiple aftershocks" had been recorded, the largest measuring 4.4 in magnitude, added Xinhua's reporter.

"Dingri county and its surrounding areas experienced very strong tremors, and many buildings near the epicentre have collapsed," state broadcaster CCTV said.

Around 1,500 emergency workers were already on hand to search for victims and survivors in the rubble, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.

Video footage seen by the Reuters news agency showed damaged buildings and crumbled shop fronts in the larger towns of Xigaze and Lhatse, with debris spilling out onto roads.

A holy city, Xigaze is the seat of the Panchen Lama, one of the most important figures in Tibetan Buddhism, whose spiritual authority is second only to the Dalai Lama.

Nepali people gathered outside of their homes
Nepali people gathered outside of their homes after a 7.1- magnitude earthquake was felt as far as KathmanduImage: Sunil Sharma/ZUMA Press Wire/picture alliance

Tremors felt in Nepal, India

Tremors were felt in Nepal's capital Kathmandu some 400km (250 miles) away, where residents ran from their houses.

"We felt a very strong earthquake but so far we have not received any report of injuries or physical loss," said Anoj Raj Ghimire, chief district officer of Solukhumbu district in Nepal.

"We have mobilized police and other security forces as well as locals to collect information about the damage," he added.

Shudders were also felt in the northern Indian state of Bihar, but officials reported no signs of damage.

Earthquakes are common in the mountainous Himalayan region, but Tuesday's quake was the most powerful recorded within a 200-kilometer radius in the last five years, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

A 7.8-magnitude quake killed some 9,000 people and in Nepal in 2015.

zc/kb (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Indian and Chinese army greet each other along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Karakoram pass in Ladakh on October 31, 2024

Seismic shift: Is India disappearing under China?

Seismic shift: Is India disappearing under China?

India and China are neighbors that for centuries have disagreed over certain stretches of their shared borders. Indian commentators now suggest the countries' shared tectonic plates are moving unfairly in China's favor.
ScienceNovember 11, 2024