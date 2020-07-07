 Thirst - When the Wells Run Dry - Part 2: Man vs. Nature | Highlights | DW | 05.07.2022

Highlights

Thirst - When the Wells Run Dry - Part 2: Man vs. Nature

Climate change is causing rising temperatures, extreme weather events and more and more drought. And, in this changing reality, everyone needs more water. Humans are competing with the natural world for water.

What does this mean for biodiversity?

Fewer and fewer countries still have an abundance of water. The climate crisis, overpopulation and overexploitation are the root of this global problem. And, in a warming world, everyone is using more water: people, agriculture and industry. In Germany, streams and ponds are disappearing, forests and soils are drying out.  

And how do people cope with drought in countries that have even less water -- for example, in the USA or Mexico? What happens when our water dries up?



Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 17.08.2022 – 01:15 UTC
WED 17.08.2022 – 04:15 UTC
WED 17.08.2022 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 18.08.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 20.08.2022 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 21.08.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 18.08.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 21.08.2022 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

