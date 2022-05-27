Things are looking up again in Africa's tourism sector

The Grand Daddy Hotel in the center of Cape Town, South Africa is bustling. Guests are checking in at the reception desk, there's a gin tasting on the second floor while cocktails are served on the rooftop terrace. Manager Dane van Heteren has one word to describe how he feels about all of the activity: "Finally."During the pandemic, the small hotel had to close temporarily; staff were laid off and salaries cut. Now, he says, things are finally looking up. Before the pandemic, the occupancy rate was regularly above 80 percent. In February, van Heteren was pleased to have reached the 50 percent mark again.

Hotel Manager Dane van Heteren is cautiously optimistic about the return of tourists

For months, the city center felt like a ghost town — but not anymore. Tourists are once again strolling through the streets, and new restaurants have opened. The rush-hour traffic jam is back, too. In April 2022, according to the Cape Town Tourism authority, 74 percent more international tourists arrived in the city than in April 2019 before the pandemic started. Many airlines that reduced their flights during the pandemic are now adding offerings.

Positive trends outside of South Africa

Elcia Grandcourt, Africa Regional Director of the UN World Tourism Organization, recently attended Africa's largest travel trade show in Durban and received a lot of positive feedback from tour operators. The UN World Tourism Barometer, as of January 2022, shows a 51 percent year-over-year increase in international tourist arrivals to Africa. Many countries are now benefiting from promotional campaigns that took place during the pandemic, Grandcourt says. Destinations such as Kenya, Morocco, Tunisia, Cape Verde and Mauritius have thus managed to remain sought-after destinations. In addition, travel between countries on the continent has become more important. More and more Africans are staying on the continent for their vacations.

Safari tours again at last: Tourists get up close to the animals in Etosha National Park in Namibia

"But there are new concerns. The Russian military offensive in Ukraine and the subsequent economic impact will also have an impact on the travel sector," Grandcourt said. The sector will not recover as quickly as many had hoped, she said. Travel restrictions still exist in some countries, and rules are constantly changing.

It's complicated

American tourist Jane Berky is glad her trip to Congo finally worked out

Tourist Jane Berky from the US was affected by some of the pandemic-related changes during a recent trip to the Republic of the Congo. She originally planned to take her trip to see the gorillas in the north of the country two years ago, but had to postpone due to the pandemic. When the tour was finally possible again, it fell through at the last minute. She couldn't take the original flight she booked because transit rules had spontaneously changed in Kenya, a stopover on her trip. She had to rebook her flight. "This is the world we live in now," Berky says. "You can sit at home and let it all pass you by. Or you can travel and make the best of it. Would it be better without those restrictions? Of course it would. But would I not travel because of it? Of course not."

Berky was happy she was able to observe a group of gorillas in the jungle — from a distance and while wearing an FFP2 mask. And Raphael de Laage de Meux is happy to finally have guests like Berky again. He works for the Congo Conservation Company, which finances its conservation projects with eco-tourism for wealthy travelers. Guests pay more than $10,000 ( €9,600) to visit. "The tourists bring income to the people here," he says. "Ninety-nine percent of our employees come from the village. So the national park generates value for them as well. They see that protecting the park also brings them income." For more than a year, there were no tourists in the region.

Where to travel in Africa: A correspondent's tips Comoros — a quiet island paradise I love to travel to Comoros, a volcanic archipelago in the Indian Ocean between Mozambique and Madagascar. It's the clearest sea water I've seen in Africa! I also love the island state for its breathtaking landscapes, which have been hardly touched by tourism. The climate here is tropical year round, making it perfect for a vacation away from the crowds.

Where to travel in Africa: A correspondent's tips Mauritius — between two continents Those who love luxurious tourism offerings should visit Mauritius.The island country in the Indian Ocean has many upscale hotels with private beaches and spacious facilities. It's not only an exciting mix of Africa and Asia in the cultural sense, but the scenery is very diverse too, with rainforests, mountains, stunning beaches and impressive waterfalls.

Where to travel in Africa: A correspondent's tips Zanzibar Island — a cultural gem Although it's now very popular with tourists, the Tanzanian island of Zanzibar is still one of my favorite destinations. Apart from the beautiful beaches, you have to visit Stone Town, the oldest part of Zanzibar City. Here you can get a feel for the island's culture while walking through walk through its narrow alleys — every evening there is delicious street food at the Forodhani Food Market.

Where to travel in Africa: A correspondent's tips Caribbean vibes on Sao Tome and Principe The last islands on my list, this time in the West African Gulf of Guinea, are Sao Tome and Principe. Home to just over 200,000 people, I’ve always thought they had a Caribbean vibe. Surprisingly, the islands are largely undiscovered by tourists — it's also not easy to get there, as few flights are offered.

Where to travel in Africa: A correspondent's tips Cape Town — A city with a lot to offer It's not difficult to find flights from abroad to the popular tourist destination of Cape Town. The port city on the southwest coast of South Africa is located on a peninsula dominated by the impressive Table Mountain. Although it's not exactly a hidden gem, I live here and love it: Where else can you surf in the morning, go climbing in the afternoon and visit a vineyard in the evening?

Where to travel in Africa: A correspondent's tips The Gambia — A country of smiles "The smiling coast of Africa" lives up to its name. In The Gambia, it's easy to meet friendly people and relax on great beaches — there is also good tourism infrastructure. The nickname "smiling coast" also has a geographical meaning: When you look at Africa's smallest nonisland country from above, its shape reminds you of a smile.

Where to travel in Africa: A correspondent's tips Alone with the pyramids in Sudan The people of Sudan are incredibly kind. A Sudanese friend of mine jokingly calls it "aggressive friendliness” as one is constantly invited for tea. Few tourists travel here, however, as many governments do not recommend it due to armed conflicts in parts of the country. If you do come to Sudan, don’t miss the Meroe Nubian pyramids, which are smaller than those in Egypt but no less impressive.

Where to travel in Africa: A correspondent's tips At one with nature in Namibia The vast and sparsely populated country in southwest Africa is home to the impressive Namib Desert with its high sand dunes. A trip through the country is great, but be prepared for the long drives. Namibia is also popular with safari tourists, as it is home to a variety of animal species.

Where to travel in Africa: A correspondent's tips A lively music scene in Lagos If you are looking for adventure rather than peace and quiet, you should visit the city of Lagos in Nigeria, home to around 20 million people. It is loud, hectic and stressful, but the cultural scene is vibrant, with lots of galleries, fashion and music. I recommend the New Afrika Shrine music venue, where Fela Kuti's son Femi often plays with his band.

Where to travel in Africa: A correspondent's tips Charming architecture in Maputo Maputo, the capital of Mozambique in southeast Africa, has a very special charm. Mozambican culture, Eastern Bloc architecture and well-preserved buildings from the Portuguese colonial period can all be found in this fascinating place. Those who find it too stressful can head to one of the beautiful beaches nearby. Author: Adrian Kriesch



Discounts and short notice bookings

Back in Cape Town. Despite increasing guest numbers, hotel manager Dane van Heteren still has to offer significantly reduced rates to attract enough guests to the hotel. "Unfortunately, people are not booking far in advance like they were before COVID," van Heteren says. "We're getting more and more last-minute bookings. That's a curse and a blessing at the same time."

He hopes normalcy will return when the next peak season begins later this year. South African winter begins shortly, and few travelers go to Cape Town then. At the same time, COVID infection figures are currently on the rise again, with a fifth wave having begun in South Africa. And even if virologists are still giving the all-clear because of low hospital admissions, Dane van Heteren has learned in recent months to be cautiously optimistic. "With the first wave, we said: this will never happen again. And then waves two and three came, and we learned our lesson."

This article was originally published in German. Edited by: Susan Bonney-Cox