Theresa May delays vote on Brexit deal

Prime Minister Theresa May has deferred a parliamentary vote on a Brexit deal. She plans to have further talks with the EU centering on the issue of the Irish backstop, as her position becomes even more confused.
The United Kingdom's political crisis over its planned departure from the European Union intensified on Monday after Prime Minister Theresa May told lawmakers that she would delay a vote on a draft exit deal and hold further talks with EU leaders.
The government would have been rejected "by a significant margin," May admitted.
May said she would seek reassurances from the remaining EU member countries which would allow her to secure a parliamentary majority in the deal's favor.
"It is clear that while there is broad support for many of the key aspects of the deal, on one issue, the Northern Ireland backstop, there remains widespread and deep concern," May said in a speech to the House of Commons on Monday.
Many hard-line Brexit lawmakers fear the backstop, which aims to keep an open border between the UK province of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, an EU member state. They believe this
could force the UK to adhere to EU rules indefinitely.
"It is the right deal for Britain, I am determined to do all I can to secure the reassurances this House requires to get this deal over the line and deliver for the British people," May said.
Government in 'shambles'
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the main Labour opposition, said the UK no longer had "a functioning government."
"The government has lost control of events and is in complete disarray." he said.
Lawmakers from the pro-EU Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) and pro-EU Liberal Democrats pledged to support a no-confidence vote in May's government.
"With the fiasco today, the government has really lost all authority. I and my colleagues will fully support the leader of the opposition if he now proceeds to a no confidence vote as duty surely calls," Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable said.
The anti-EU Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), a Northern Irish party that props up May's minority government, called the situation a "shambles."
"Frankly, what the prime minister says today simply isn't credible," deputy DUP leader Nigel Dodds said.
Germany: What's supposed to change?
EU leaders have repeatedly said they would not reopen negotiations over the draft deal.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said both sides had worked hard on the draft and that he could "not see what should be changed" in further negotiations.
Ahead of May's speech to Parliament, a spokeswoman for EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said "this is the best and only deal possible; we will not renegotiate."
May's announcement came after the EU's top court ruled that London could unilaterally cancel its decision to leave the EU. Some pro-EU lawmakers have called for asking the public on whether to remain in the EU in a second referendum.
But May warned in her speech that a second referendum would risk deepening divisions and merely lead to calls for a third referendum. She also said there was no other possible exit deal that would secure a parliamentary majority.
Britain's currency fell to $1.2515, its weakest level against the US dollar since April 2017 and to €1.10.
