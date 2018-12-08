 Opinion: A Monty Python madhouse in Westminster | Opinion | DW | 10.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Opinion

Opinion: A Monty Python madhouse in Westminster

In the eleventh hour, British PM Theresa May recoiled to delay a decision on her Brexit deal. The move may save her government for the time being but makes a hard Brexit is more likely, writes Barbara Wesel.

Theresa May (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Grant)

Today Westminster could have been a theater scene of a madhouse: British Prime Minister Theresa May chased loyal minister Michael Gove through television studios in the morning to seek assurance that the vote on the Brexit deal would take place as planned on Tuesday.

At noon, a Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed the announcement. Half an hour later May pulled the ripcord and postponed the vote, which would have been a catastrophic defeat for her. Now she is likely sending her deputies on the Christmas break with the Brexit contract in tow. Happy holidays!

Watch video 02:48
Now live
02:48 mins.

Brexit: May hopes EU partners ready for re-negotiation

Simply buying time

It now looks as if May wants to use all the time that she can possibly muster. She wants to leave Parliament to stew in the hope that over Christmas punch and turkey roast the fear of a hard Brexit will intensify and the resistance to her deal weaken.

During the Brexit negotiations, May has hesitated, wavered, and postponed decisions as long as possible; she has become a repeat offender. In Brussels, talks were unable to progress because London was mainly negotiating with itself. All this has amounted to further harm at the expense of the British.

In Brussels, they simply shake their heads at the absurd theater going on in London. May has now lost whatever shreds of credibility she had left. One might be reminded of a Monty Python sketch — but at least there, the madness has a method. Again, May repeated yet again that it will be the best Brexit of all time, though hardly anyone lapped up the tired optimism of her promises.

Hope dies last

DW's Barbara Wesel

DW's Barbara Wesel

The prime minister's gamble, however, could backfire. She is returning to Brussels this week to again demand that the so-called Irish backstop reinsurance against a hard border on the island be removed from the deal. She will be lucky, however, if no one throws the 585-page heavy divorce contract in her face.

Following that she must once again crawl back to London, tail between her legs, and admit defeat. Then she would have tried everything to meet the Brexiteers' demands. But will that be enough to overcome the resistance within the Tories and factions of the opposition? It's more likely that, among many, the hostility against her will only increase.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called May's move "political cowardice." May thus temporarily secured her office and the claim to power of her conservatives, but her fate is nevertheless sealed.

Watch video 09:02
Now live
09:02 mins.

Brexit renegotiation: No thanks, Mrs May

Maintaining power at the expense of the nation

The fatal element of May's backing down is that she wasted precious time needed to make the final decisions on Brexit. Or to revise it — because the most straightforward solution to the political impasse would be a second referendum.

The prime minister is thus playing into the hands of the fanatics in her party, who are now waffling about a hard Brexit under the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO), including emergency legislation with the EU.

After all, trucks are somehow supposed to keep rolling into Dover. The whole affair is an unfeasible fantasy with devastating economic consequences that are easy to foresee.

May has placed party politics and her retention of power above the common good of her country. Politics always has to do with strategy — doing the right thing at the right moment. May's performance now is merely an act of political surrender to stop her head from rolling. A spectacle certainly to be followed with horror and revulsion.

  • British Prime Minister David Cameron hugs his wife, Samantha, and family in front of 10 Downing Street.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2016: 'The will of the British people'

    After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the 'will of the British people' and resigned the following morning.

  • Theresa May visits the British Queen in Buckingham Palace to become prime minister.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit'

    Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

  • British ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, hands over letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk on Britain triggering Article 50 to leave the EU.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2017: 'We already miss you'

    May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

  • British Brexit Secretary David Davis meets EU Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Brussels for the first round of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2017: And they're off!

    British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first settles the terms of Britain's exit and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

  • EU and British negotiating teams meet in Brussels for round 2 of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July-October 2017: Money, rights, and Ireland

    The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens, and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

  • Stock photo of euros in a hand (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    November 2017: May pays out?

    Progress appeared to have been made after round six in early November with Britain reportedly agreeing to pay up to £50 billion (€57 billion/$68 billion) for the "divorce bill." May had earlier said she was only willing to pay €20 billion, while the EU had calculated some €60 billion euros. Reports of Britain's concession sparked outrage among pro-Brexit politicians and media outlets.

  • EU leaders' summit Brussels | Donald Tusk (picture-alliance/AP Photo/dpa/O. Matthys)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    December 2017: Go-ahead for phase two

    Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase 2 issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

  • Boris Johnson and David Davis (picture-alliance/empics/G. Fuller)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2018: Boris and David resign

    British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary Davis. They resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

  • UK Theresa May (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    September 2018: No cherries for Britain

    The Chequers proposal did not go down well either with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, where he captioned a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

  • Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker shake hands in Brussels (Getty Images/AFP/E. Dunand)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels

    EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft was widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


DW recommends

UK can halt Brexit unilaterally, EU court rules

The European Court of Justice has ruled that the UK could reverse Brexit without consulting other EU states. The ruling came a day before an expected vote on the deal in parliament, which now may be postponed. (10.12.2018)  

Theresa May delays vote on Brexit deal

Prime Minister Theresa May has deferred parliament's "meaningful vote" on the Brexit deal, admitting it would be rejected by a "significant margin." She will now meet with German Chancellor Merkel to discuss its future. (10.12.2018)  

Brexit poses existential questions for Scottish nationalists

Once Britain decided to leave the EU, it seemed obvious that a renewed push for independence was in the cards. However, even though Scottish voters rejected Brexit, they aren't quite ready to cut ties to the UK. (04.12.2018)  

Brexit: UK could be trapped in EU negotiations, attorney general warns

The UK's attorney general has warned that the country could be stuck in indefinite negotiations with the European Union if a draft Brexit deal takes effect. Ministers were forced to publish the previously secret opinion. (05.12.2018)  

Brexit trade deal: It's cake, but will Brits eat it?

Britain and the EU have declared their intention to create a new joint free trade area. DW gives you the highlights of the 26-page text that describes how the two sides' economic relationship will play out post-Brexit. (23.11.2018)  

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

Britain shocked the world when it voted to leave the European Union on June 24, 2016. DW traces the major events that have defined "Brexit" so far. (13.10.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Brexit: May hopes EU partners ready for re-negotiation  

Brexit renegotiation: No thanks, Mrs May  

Related content

May verschiebt Brexit-Abstimmung

Theresa May delays vote on Brexit deal 10.12.2018

The British prime minister has deferred Parliament's "meaningful vote" on the Brexit deal, admitting it would be rejected by a "significant margin." She plans to meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss its future.

Brüssel EU Brexit Abkoomen Theresa May

Brexit: Theresa May warns of elections, uncertainty, if deal rejected 10.12.2018

With a key Parliament vote on her Brexit plan looming, Prime Minister Theresa May has warned that a rejection of the deal could take Britain into "uncharted waters." She also raised the specter of a general election.

Großbritannien Autokolonne Theresa May, Premierministerin

UK can halt Brexit unilaterally, EU court rules 10.12.2018

The European Court of Justice has ruled that the UK could reverse Brexit without consulting other EU states. The ruling came a day before an expected vote on the deal in parliament, which now may be postponed.

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on dw.com, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms - but you need to observe certain rules. 