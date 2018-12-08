Opinion: A Monty Python madhouse in Westminster

Today Westminster could have been a theater scene of a madhouse: British Prime Minister Theresa May chased loyal minister Michael Gove through television studios in the morning to seek assurance that the vote on the Brexit deal would take place as planned on Tuesday.

At noon, a Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed the announcement. Half an hour later May pulled the ripcord and postponed the vote, which would have been a catastrophic defeat for her. Now she is likely sending her deputies on the Christmas break with the Brexit contract in tow. Happy holidays!

Simply buying time

It now looks as if May wants to use all the time that she can possibly muster. She wants to leave Parliament to stew in the hope that over Christmas punch and turkey roast the fear of a hard Brexit will intensify and the resistance to her deal weaken.

During the Brexit negotiations, May has hesitated, wavered, and postponed decisions as long as possible; she has become a repeat offender. In Brussels, talks were unable to progress because London was mainly negotiating with itself. All this has amounted to further harm at the expense of the British.

In Brussels, they simply shake their heads at the absurd theater going on in London. May has now lost whatever shreds of credibility she had left. One might be reminded of a Monty Python sketch — but at least there, the madness has a method. Again, May repeated yet again that it will be the best Brexit of all time, though hardly anyone lapped up the tired optimism of her promises.

Hope dies last

The prime minister's gamble, however, could backfire. She is returning to Brussels this week to again demand that the so-called Irish backstop reinsurance against a hard border on the island be removed from the deal. She will be lucky, however, if no one throws the 585-page heavy divorce contract in her face.

Following that she must once again crawl back to London, tail between her legs, and admit defeat. Then she would have tried everything to meet the Brexiteers' demands. But will that be enough to overcome the resistance within the Tories and factions of the opposition? It's more likely that, among many, the hostility against her will only increase.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called May's move "political cowardice." May thus temporarily secured her office and the claim to power of her conservatives, but her fate is nevertheless sealed.

Maintaining power at the expense of the nation

The fatal element of May's backing down is that she wasted precious time needed to make the final decisions on Brexit. Or to revise it — because the most straightforward solution to the political impasse would be a second referendum.

The prime minister is thus playing into the hands of the fanatics in her party, who are now waffling about a hard Brexit under the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO), including emergency legislation with the EU.

After all, trucks are somehow supposed to keep rolling into Dover. The whole affair is an unfeasible fantasy with devastating economic consequences that are easy to foresee.

May has placed party politics and her retention of power above the common good of her country. Politics always has to do with strategy — doing the right thing at the right moment. May's performance now is merely an act of political surrender to stop her head from rolling. A spectacle certainly to be followed with horror and revulsion.