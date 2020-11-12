The smart bin teaching Kenyans about waste

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
An intelligent bin aims to educate Kenyans how to correctly dispose of their rubbish. The added bonus: solar street lighting and free Wi-Fi.
A legal dispute involving retail giant Amazon and Indigenous South Africans has highlighted a global dilemma: Are sacred sites more important than job creation? Indigenous groups have been fighting back.
This week on Eco Africa we look into cryptocurrencies to see how they can be used for conservation and if they can ever truly be good for the environment. We also see the results of Kenya's country-wide wildlife census.
To help combat pollution, Kenya is introducing fishing boats with electric motors in the hope they will improve water quality and make local livelihoods sustainable.
African countries were already swamped by trash before the pandemic hit. Now COVID-19 related waste is making the situation worse.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version