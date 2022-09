Nicole Billa (Hoffenheim)

The Austrian is Hoffenheim's main weapon in front of goal, having found the back of the net 74 times in 139 Bundesliga games. The pacey attacker is difficult to knock off the ball, which may have something to do with the fact that she was a kickboxer until the age of 16. She was outstanding in that sport too, having won several world and European titles at youth level.