 The Guinean exchange student who became a football star in a small East German town | Film | DW | 21.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Film

The Guinean exchange student who became a football star in a small East German town

Shown at Berlin's International Football Film Festival, "Pelé aus Neubrandenburg" highlights the little-known connection between the GDR and Africa. Its director told DW what's inspiring about Chérif Souleymane's story.

PELÉ AUS NEUBRANDENBURG (NDR)

In the film Pelé aus Neubrandenburg, the name Pelé doesn't refer to the Brazilian football star, but to Chérif Souleymane (also known as Souleymane Chérif), a Guinean athlete who started a successful football career in the East German town of Neubrandenburg while doing a two-year socialist student exchange in the 1960s.

The film by Benjamin Unger and Matthias Hufmann is part of the 11mm International Football Film Festival, opening in Berlin this Thursday. It's an ode to football as a transformative experience, which, at its best, can unite people from different cultures and backgrounds.

Souleymane's prowess as a striker helped launch the small-town team into the first division. Yet, once they arrived, he was met with a nasty surprise: An East German statute barred foreigners from playing in the first division.

In 1962, he returned to Guinea, where his football career blossomed. He played for Guinea in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City and was African Footballer of the Year in 1972.

Today, as he walks through the streets at home, he is flanked by young men who look up to him. Although he may not be the actual Pelé, he's undoubtedly Guinea's football VIP.

Read more: Trautmann: From WWII enemy to football hero

Film still from PELÉ AUS NEUBRANDENBURG (NDR)

Souleymane: An acclaimed player in Neubrandenburg, but barred from playing in the first division

The film focuses on Souleymane's strong relationships with his teammates and his feeling of being largely accepted in a small community where it was far from common to meet an African person. "Children touched me to see if I had coal on my skin," he recalls in the film. "Everyone was curious about why I had come to the GDR."

There were also unpleasant experiences: the parents of his German girlfriend turning down his marriage proposal, racist slurs hurled by players from opposing teams. Yet overall, Souleymane's story seems to be one of acceptance.

DW spoke with filmmaker Benjamin Unger about why this story is still relevant today.

Why did you choose to do a film about this Souleymane? Is he well-known in Germany?

In Germany, almost nobody knows him. But in Neubrandenburg he is very well-known by sports fans, because it was such a special time when he was in the GDR back then. It's simply fascinating that here in Germany he couldn't play in the first division because he was a foreigner. And he had such incredible talent and an amazing career.

Read more: 11 of our favorite football films

View of Neubrandenburg (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Wüstneck)

Neubrandenburg is in northeastern Germany and now has a population of about 65,000

Why weren't foreigners allowed to play in the first division?

The GDR football wanted their own people to play football well and basically be the best so there's the feeling that the GDR is strong. It's a bit political because it's a sign to those outside the GDR that its citizens are the best football players.

Souleyman came to Germany through a GDR exchange program with Guinea. Many people outside of Germany may not know that communist East Germany had student and worker exchange programs with African countries. What were these programs?

There was a big exchange with Angola, as well as Mozambique. At the time, it was a little bit unclear what kind of state Guinea would become: Would it be a socialist country or a democratic one? It cooperated a little bit with the East German state but also with West Germany. The GDR tried to work with many African countries to gain recognition. It was a little bit of a game where East Germany tried to be internationally present.

So it was essentially a form of diplomacy?

The GDR wanted to be internationally recognized… with many connections internationally, they would be strong. That they could basically say "we are very international, we have many allies all over the world." They could tell their citizens "look at how powerful we are; how many countries recognize us." They had a lot of exchanges with students and workers coming to the GDR who could then go back to their countries and talk about how great the GDR was. That was also part of the idea.

  • default

    Africa and communist East Germany

    Vocational training far from the civil war battleground

    Skilled workers from African socialist and Marxist-Leninist states received vocational training in communist East Germany until it was reunified with West Germany. In 1983 while a civil war was raging at home, these Angolans were taking part in a six month course at the Central Institute for Industrial Safety in Dresden. East Germany backed the Marxist-Leninist MPLA regime.

  • default

    Africa and communist East Germany

    Solidarity with African liberation movements

    A plane from the East German airline Interflug at Luanda airport. It is carrying supplies for Angolan schools. In 1978, other beneficiaries of East Germany's Solidarity Committee, which coordinated development aid, included the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU), South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO), the African National Congress (ANC), Ethiopia and Mozambique.

  • default

    Africa and communist East Germany

    Courses for African journalists

    East Germany trained hundreds of African journalists from almost every corner of the continent. They attended the 'School of Solidarity' run by the Federation of East German Journalists in Friedrichshagen, East Berlin. This course for young journalists from Angola, Guinea-Bissau, Cape Verde and Sao Tome and Principe took place in December 1976.

  • default

    Africa and communist East Germany

    'School of Friendship'

    Margot Honecker, education minister and wife of East German leader Erich Honecker, greets Samora Machel, Mozambique's first president at the School of Friendship in Straßfurt in 1983. Mozambique and East Germany had agreed in 1979 that 899 Mozambican children would attend the East German school over a four year period.

  • default

    Africa and communist East Germany

    Dr Agostinho Neto High School

    While President Jose Eduardo dos Santos of Angola was visiting East Germany, High School No. 26 in Pankow, East Berlin was renamed in honor of his predecessor, Dr Agostinho Neto. Members of the communist East German youth league, FDJ, welcomed the Angolan president waving banners which read "On the side of the Soviet Union, for peace and socialism!"

  • default

    Africa and communist East Germany

    Angolan president at the Berlin Wall

    Angolan President dos Santos (5th from left) also visited the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate in East Berlin. East Germany sealed off the western sectors of Berlin in August 1961 to prevent disgruntled East Germans from fleeing to the West. East Berlin called the Wall as the "anti-fascist barrier." Some 200 people were killed by communist border guards while trying to cross it.

  • default

    Africa and communist East Germany

    African guests at East German Communist Party congresses

    The ruling East German Communist Party (SED) was always pleased to welcome foreign guests of the right ideological temperament to their congresses. Guests in 1981 included Ambrosi Lukoki (back row far right), member of the MPLA from Angola, as well as Berhanu Bayeh (back row 2nd from left), later to become foreign minister in Ethiopia's Marxist-Leninist Derg dictatorship.

  • default

    Africa and communist East Germany

    East German Communist Party (SED) functionaries in Africa

    High-ranking African Marxist-Leninists visited East Germany and their East German counterparts returned the compliment by travelling to Africa. East German politburo member Konrad Naumann (2nd row, right) attended the third party congress of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea-Bissau and Cape Verde (PAIGC) in Bissau in November 1977.

  • default

    Africa and communist East Germany

    East German and African schoolchildren

    Communist indoctrination of schoolchildren in East Germany spilled over into the holidays when they attended camps for the Young Pioneers and Thälmann Pioneers youth organizations. The visitor from the People's Republic of Congo is being introduced to Die Trommel, the Thälmann Pioneers' magazine at the Pionerrrepublik Wilhelm Pieck camp near East Berlin.

  • default

    Africa and communist East Germany

    A weekend with an East German family

    Young African visitors, attending a summer camp in 1982, spent a weekend with East German families. A special train took them to Schwedt, an industrial town closer to the border with Poland. Sandra Maria Bernardo from Angola is welcomed by her host Ingeborg Scholz and daughter Petra.

  • default

    Africa and communist East Germany

    Tractors for 'fraternal socialist states'

    In 1979 tractors made by the East German tractor plant in Schönebeck were donated to Ethiopia, then a Marxist-Leninist state. The ZT 300-C tractor was exported to a total of 26 countries, including Angola and Mozambique.

  • default

    Africa and communist East Germany

    East German textile machinery in Ethiopia

    This textile factory in Kombolcha in the Ethiopian province of Amhara (picture: November 2005) produces sheets and towels. It was built in 1984 with the support of East Germany and Czechoslovakia (now Czech Republic and Slovakia). Almost all of the machinery was made by the East German collective combine TEXTIMA in the city of Karl-Marx-Stadt (now Chemnitz).

  • default

    Africa and communist East Germany

    East German prefab in Zanzibar

    The state of Tanzania was founded by Julius Nyerere in 1964. East Germany supported his experiment in socialism by erecting a long row of prefabricated concrete buildings in Zanzibar. The prefab blocks were freighted to Zanzibar by sea and were assembled on arrival. The 'Michenzani,' as it is called, is still standing.

  • default

    Africa and communist East Germany

    Wages unpaid 25 years after East Germany's demise

    Some 15,000 Mozambicans worked as contract labor in East Germany in the late 1980s. Most returned home after East Germany's reunification with West Germany on October 3, 1990. Back home the Mozambicans were called 'Madgermanes' - a derivation of 'Made in Germany.' The Mozambican state never paid them the wages for work they did in East Germany. They protest regularly in Maputo to this day.

    Author: Johannes Beck / mc


In many ways, this story it reminds me of a situation we might still see in Germany today, as a story of acceptance in a small town where refugees have come to live in recent years. How do you see this story as being relevant today?

The relevance to today is that it shows that on the personal level, that there are no borders. When in East Germany today in a city like Neubrandenburg there are no foreigners on the sports teams or in the workplace or in the middle of a neighborhood then one can start to feel that foreigners are a danger to Germany — basically populist assumptions. As soon as people get to know one another on a personal level, they see each other simply as people and see how great one's personality can be.

With Chérif, everyone who spent time with him in Neubrandenburg says first that he was a very dignified, great person…it's not about how good of a football player he was, he was also that, but the first thing they say is that he was an amazing person.

Considering refugees in Germany today, if they could be allowed to work, play on football teams, live in the middle of neighborhoods or do an activity together with locals on the weekend, ride bikes together, that is so important and it was the core of the situation with Chérif.

The 11mm International Football Film Festival Berlin is held from March 21 - 25, and the film Pelé aus Neubrandenburg screens on Friday.

DW recommends

11 of our favorite football films

Hooligans and Iranian women heading to the stadium, Maradona and Pelé showcasing their skills: To get in the mood ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, here are 11 of our favorite soccer movies. (12.06.2018)  

What’s the real reason behind gender inequality in football?

Following a lawsuit involving the US national football team, the issue of equal pay is in the spotlight. Two Germany internationals talked to DW about the issue at a Berlin film festival focusing on women's football. (20.03.2019)  

Trautmann: From WWII enemy to football hero

The film "The Keeper" tells the story of Bert Trautmann, a German prisoner of war who became a football legend in England. He literally broke his neck to secure Manchester City's FA Cup Final victory in 1956. (14.03.2019)  

Africa and communist East Germany

Communist East Germany sought ties with African states which leaned ideologically towards the Soviet Union such as Angola, Ethiopia, Mozambique and Tanzania. This era ended with German reunification 25 years ago. (01.10.2015)  

FIFA World Cup: An illustrated history

Germany has confirmed its final lineup for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Surprisingly, Leroy Sane was left out. Hardly the first surprise in World Cup history, as caricaturist German Aczel highlights in his book. (06.06.2018)  

Related content

Frauenfussball - Deutschland (GER) - Slowenien (SLO) -Johanna Elsig

What’s the real reason behind gender inequality in football? 20.03.2019

Following a lawsuit involving the US national football team, the issue of equal pay is in the spotlight. Two Germany internationals talked to DW about the issue at a Berlin film festival focusing on women's football.

Talent hunt: a dream of top-flight soccer 20.02.2019

Soccer-playing boys the world over dream of being scouted by top European clubs. Former Germany defender Klaus Augenthaler was in Lagos to pick 10 young players to represent Nigeria at the world finals of the FC Bayern Youth Cup in Germany.

Gabonese pro soccer players struggle to make ends meet 28.12.2018

Soccer generates billions of dollars, contributing to a booming industry and well-paid players. But the reality in the rest of the world looks very different. In Gabon, trying to make ends meet is a daily struggle, even for professional players.

Advertisement

Film

PELÉ AUS NEUBRANDENBURG (NDR)

The Guinean exchange student who became a football star in a small East German town

Shown at Berlin's International Football Film Festival, "Pelé aus Neubrandenburg" highlights the little-known connection between the GDR and Africa. Its director told DW what's inspiring about Chérif Souleymane's story.  

Books

A protest against Putin in Russia where someone holds a sign with Putin lies on it (Reuter/S. Zhumatov)

Masha Gessen depicts Russia's slide to totalitarianism under Putin

The Russian-American writer has won the 2019 Leipzig Book Fair Award for European Understanding for "The Future Is History." The book is a sharply tuned look at why democracy fell short in Russia after communism ended.  

Music

Kent Nagano (OSM)

How Kent Nagano got a French accent

With the Montreal Symphony Orchestra on a farewell European tour, the star conductor explains to DW why his America no longer exists, why Quebec belongs to Europe and what he's looking forward to now.  

Arts

A graphic by Alexander Rodtchenko shows Stalin raising his hand against a background of parachutes (Adagp, Paris, 2019)

How art reflected the socialist utopia in the Soviet Union

A Paris exhibition shows how Russian art ranged from avant-garde to idealized socialist realism over the 1920s to 1940s. With more than 400 works, the show reflects how Soviet politics shaped visual representation.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  

Lifestyle

Strand der Nordseeinsel Langeoog (Imago/imagebroker)

A quest for happiness on a North Sea island

No cars. No work. No internet. Could an auto-free island off Germany's North Sea coast hold the key to happiness? DW's Courtney Tenz tried it for a few weeks to see if there really is a "cure" for her modern ills.  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  