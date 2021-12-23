 The Guggenheim Museum Bilbao turns 25 | Arts | DW | 10.10.2022

Arts

The Guggenheim Museum Bilbao turns 25

The Guggenheim opened its museum in Bilbao 25 years ago, turning a struggling industrial town into a cultural metropolis. The building designed by Frank Gehry is now the city's landmark.

A view of the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao from one side.

Bilbao's Guggenheim Museum has been open for 25 years

In the last 25 years, the architectural marvel on the bank of the Nervion River in Bilbao, the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, has achieved the unexpected: It has transformed the face of a city that was once believed to be all but lost.

Bilbao is located in the north of Spain, on the Bay of Biscay on the Atlantic gulf. From the 19th century until the 1970s, it was the most important industrial seaport in the Basque Country. With its strategic access to the ocean, Bilbao's economy — based on shipbuilding, as well as coal and steel production — was booming.

However, industries didn't adapt quickly enough to changing technical standards and eventually the outdated dockyards and factories had to close. Factory buildings and ironworks were abandoned. Many workers and their families left the city, while others stayed, often lacking perspectives for the future.

Bilbao was also a stronghold of the Basque separatist organization ETA, which was responsible for several terrorist attacks.

In this context, passionate art lovers were a rarity in the city, which is why when plans that the ambitious cultural project would be built there were revealed, it first sounded like a bad joke.

The Bilbao museum as seen from one side.

Bilbao's Guggenheim Museum is an architectural landmark that has helped transform the city

Strong resistance

At the beginning of the 1990s, the American Guggenheim Foundation was in search of a location for a European museum and was in negotiations with several important cities.

Bilbao's authorities showed the strongest interest in the project. They realized what a huge opportunity the well-respected museum could turn out to be for the run-down city.

The deal was simple: BIlbao would provide space and funds, while the Guggenheim Foundation would fill the museum with works from its prestigious collection and take care of its management.

Many people in Bilbao protested against the project, they couldn't understand why their city would invest millions in a museum instead of modernizing their factories to help the local population.Even the artists in the region feared they would be dismissed by the Americans' cultural imperialism.

The Guggenheim Foundation's feasibility study suggested that the museum would attract at least half a million visitors every year. That seemed illusory.

All involved parties nevertheless accepted the deal.

Visitors stand inside a central room of the Guggenheim museum.

Straight lines are a rarity in Frank Gehry's museum

The eccentric architect

The city began to change rapidly, surprising skeptics. The entire area along the Nervion River went through a complete face-lift within four years. The rusty dockyards disappeared, and were replaced by green spaces and promenades. In the midst of it all, a gigantic framework of curved steel was built.

It wasn't the first time that Canadian-US architect Frank Gehry had caused a furor with his unconventional style. His deconstructivist approach meant that corners and straight lines seemed inexistant and were replaced by waves, arches and curves. The building is now considered an architectural masterpiece.

Gehry's works, such as the Biomuseum, a biodiversity museum in Panama City, the Dancing House in Prague, as well as buildings in several cities in the US and Germany, including Hanover, Dusseldorf and Herford, are world famous.

  • The Luma Arles, designed by Frank Gehry, with a rounded sculpture and an owl-like piece on top, set against a bright blue sky.

    Shapes and style: Frank Gehry's spectacular architecture

    The Luma Arles Tower (2021)

    Arles has been attracting art lovers for a long time. Now, the city in southern France also houses Frank Gehry's latest creation: the Luma Arles Tower. The 56-meter-high (184-foot-high) "Tower" took 10 years to complete and is the centerpiece of a huge exhibition park owned by the Swiss billionaire Maja Hoffman. The building also houses a cafe and restaurant.

  • Guggenheim-Museum in Bilbao

    Shapes and style: Frank Gehry's spectacular architecture

    Guggenheim Museum, Bilbao (1997)

    Titan, sandstone and glass — the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao opened in 1997 after only four years of construction. The museum on the banks of the Nervion River has become the Basque city's landmark, drawing 20 million visitors to what was once a decrepit city. Visitors come for the art, but also to admire the Gehry building.

  • Tanzendes Haus in Prag (picture alliance/dpa/Arco Images GmbH)

    Shapes and style: Frank Gehry's spectacular architecture

    Dancing House, Prague (1996)

    This office building on the Vitava River is about a kilometer further north from the tourist masses that snake through the narrow streets of Prague. Frank Gehry and Croatian architect Vlado Milunic teamed up to create a structure that is reminiscent of a dancer nestling up against her dance partner, hence the nickname "Ginger and Fred."

  • Vitra Design Museum

    Shapes and style: Frank Gehry's spectacular architecture

    Vitra Design Museum, Weil am Rhein (1989)

    The small town of Weil am Rhein in southwestern Germany is the German headquarters of the Swiss Vitra furniture company. Vitra turned to the Canadian star architect to build a home for its designer furniture. The building correlates design with architecture, art and everyday culture. Gehry built the manufacturer's factory building in the same style.

  • Neuer Zollhof in Düsseldorf

    Shapes and style: Frank Gehry's spectacular architecture

    Neuer Zollhof, Düsseldorf (1999)

    The Rheinhafen Center of Arts and the Media has three complexes that may be a bit less curved and interlaced, but are signature Gehry architectural works nonetheless. Using various materials, Gehry placed the buildings in a manner that allows the structures on the northern and southern side to mirror each other.

  • Museum of Biodiversity in Panama

    Shapes and style: Frank Gehry's spectacular architecture

    Museum of Biodiversity, Panama City (2014)

    Panama is home to a remarkable diversity of species – a perfect choice for Gehry's first project in Latin America, the Museum of Biodiversity. The colorful facades and roofs are reminiscent of local Caribbean homes. The museum shocases the "origin of the Panamanian isthmus and its gigantic impact on the planet's biodiversity."

  • Museum MARTa in Herford

    Shapes and style: Frank Gehry's spectacular architecture

    MARTa, Herford (2005)

    The red brick and steel "MARTa" museum for contemporary furniture art and design is another typical Gehry building. The small town of Herford was initially wary of the extravagant building with light wells built into the roofs: the citizens felt it was too costly. They have come to terms, however, with what has become a veritable tourist magnet.

  • The Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris

    Shapes and style: Frank Gehry's spectacular architecture

    Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris (2014)

    Consisting of 12 individual spatial elements that recall ship sails, Gehry called this museum building a "cloud of glass." Built of wood, steel and large amounts of glass, the building allows a lot of light into the interior. The foundation for the Louis Vuitton luxury brand includes a museum that shows contemporary art from the likes of Warhol, Richter and Koons.

  • The Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles

    Shapes and style: Frank Gehry's spectacular architecture

    Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles (2003)

    Though renowned for his temples to art, when Gehry was contracted to construct a new LA concert hall, there were many skeptics. Gehry's deconstructivist architecture is not for everyone. And could he create a building that would actually sound good? The Disney Concert Hall has since become one of the most important concert halls in the world – due both to the architecture and acoustics.

  • Frank Gehry's house in Santa Monica

    Shapes and style: Frank Gehry's spectacular architecture

    Gehry Residence in Santa Monica

    Gehry's house in Santa Monica, California, is a reflection of his artistic leanings. Since buying this house in 1977, he has radically redesigned it by constantly adding oblique new elements and sections. The house is self-described by Gehry as his "ideas laboratory."

  • A file photo showing Frank Gehry

    Shapes and style: Frank Gehry's spectacular architecture

    Frank Gehry: The value of experience

    The nonagenarian architect's career as a star architect began late: It was not until 1989 that he became internationally known. For Gehry it was perfect timing. "Architects will only be really good at 50 or 60 because their work depends on experience and they need many years to develop a unique language," he told the Zeit magazine.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (sb,db)


By 1997, the red-rust steel sculpture on Bilbao's river bank, which looked a bit like a huge roller coaster structure, was clad with titanium.

Depending on where one stands, the building is reminiscent of a half artichoke, or a ship, or even a decapitated fish without fins. Here and there, glass covers the façade, while the silver titanium beautifully blends into the light Spanish limestone.

The building doesn't seem to have a beginning or an end; no right or left. But there's definitely a core: the highest room, 50 meters high (164 ft), makes up the central atrium hall, while the largest room is a gallery, providing ample space for gigantic sculptures.

Everything is flooded with light and appears airy and playful. It's like a labyrinth on three floors with little doors, galleries, corners, niches, angles, windows and skylights. Still, even though the interior of the building is just as exciting as its exterior, the halls do not steal the show from the artworks on display.

Visitors walk in a large circular sculpture by Richard Serra, as viewed from above.

A monumental sculpture by US artist Richard Serra was shown in the museum in 2012

Successful beyond expectations

The Guggenheim Museum on Avenida Abandoibarra was inaugurated by then-King Juan Carlos on October 18, 1997. 

It was showered with praise: "It is the greatest building of our time," said US architect Philip Johnson, adding, "When a building is as good as that one, f * *k the art"— a sentence that would arm skeptics who felt the building was too dominant.

The museum was overrun by art and architecture fans from all over the world. The estimated 500,000 visitors per year turned into one million.

The Highlights of Bilbao, Northern Spain

Hundreds of exhibitions have since been shown, featuring the great stars of the art world from the last decades, including Yves Klein, Robert Rauschenberg, Andy Warhol, Gerhard Richter and Jeff Koons, just to name a few. And to counter initial fears, one section of the museum is dedicated to Spanish and Basque artists.

Now, in honor of its 25th anniversary, the museum is presenting a three-part exhibition, titled "Sections/Intersections," which aims to promote the rediscovery of "works that have historically defined both the interior and the exterior of the Museum," according to the Guggenheim's description.

The large exhibition held on each floor aims to show museum-goers the extent and variety of its holdings and runs until January 22, 2023. 

Maman sculpture in the shape of a giant spider stands outside the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao.

Louise Bourgeois's famous spider sculpture, "Maman," stands outside the museum

The Guggenheim effect

After the museum started attracting visitors, Bilbao hired other star architects to rejuvenate the city. Norman Forster built an entire subway line, Alvaro Siza designed a university building and an airport terminal, while the pedestrian bridge "Zubizuri," located near the museum, was created by Salvadore Calatrava.

Fine hotels and boutiques quickly followed and restaurants started offering the finest of Basque cuisine.

The Guggenheim effect, also known as the Bilbao effect, has turned into the symbol of how art and culture can boost the struggling economy of a region.

 

This article was translated from German. It was updated on October 10, 2022 for the 25th anniversary of the museum.

