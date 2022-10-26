  1. Skip to content
The fight to keep America's energy transition on track

Christian Caurla | Stefan Simons
8 minutes ago

Can Joe Biden switch the US from fossil fuels to renewable energy, especially when places like West Virginia are so dependent on coal? Well, the biggest challenge just might be a Republican victory in midterm elections.

